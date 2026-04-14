SYDNEY — Nineteen-year-old Harlan Goode from Queensland's Redlands region brought the house down during the Australian Idol 2026 grand finale week, delivering a high-energy performance that earned a standing ovation from judges and cemented his status as one of the competition's most memorable breakout stars.

The Cleveland native, a recent Sheldon College graduate, advanced to the top three alongside Kalani Artis, 23, from New South Wales' Central Coast, and Kesha Oayda, 21, from Jindabyne. The two-night grand finale kicked off Monday night on Channel 7 and 7plus, with the winner set to be crowned Tuesday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. AEST.

Goode's journey has been marked by consistent powerhouse vocals and daring stage presence. In the top six "Heroes and Tributes" episode, he climbed atop a piano for a bold rendition dedicated to the women in his life — his nan, mother and former music teacher Mrs. Moore from Sheldon College. The performance of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" drew immediate praise and a standing ovation, with judge Kyle Sandilands dancing in his seat and calling it big-stage energy.

"Those notes are stupid good," judge Marcia Hines said, while Amy Shark added, "You look like a superstar." Sandilands compared the moment to a paid concert.

The Redlands talent has drawn comparisons to artists like Adam Lambert for his commanding presence and emotional depth. Goode draws inspiration from modern pop stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith and Lana Del Rey, blending big ballads with theatrical flair rooted in his musical theatre background.

Throughout the season, Goode has been described as an "unstoppable force" who constantly raised the bar. His audition with ABBA's "The Winner Takes It All" turned heads early, showcasing a mature voice and stage command beyond his years. He balanced the competition with finishing Year 12 exams, a detail that endeared him to viewers as a relatable teen chasing a dream.

Goode hails from the Redlands area south of Brisbane, where local support has poured in. Sheldon College and Redlands community leaders have rallied behind him, with messages of encouragement flooding social media. Singer Mirusia and others sent video shoutouts ahead of the finale, urging votes via the dedicated line 0457 500 700.

In an exclusive interview before the grand finale, Goode revealed advice he received from guest mentor Josh Groban. The American singer-songwriter, known for his own rich baritone, encouraged the young performer to stay authentic. "He's a genuinely beautiful human being," Goode said of Groban.

The grand finale features the top three performing for the last time as Australia votes to decide the 2026 champion. The winner receives $100,000 in prize money, a recording package with Hive Sound Studios, a songwriting camp with Sony Music Publishing, marketing support from The Annex, and VIP tickets to the ARIA Awards and TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Goode has spoken about his ambitions to "unleash" in the final shows, aiming to blend emotional ballads with high-energy numbers that highlight his range. A former landscaper among the finalists and a competitive skier in another case highlight the diverse backgrounds in the top three, but Goode's vocal consistency has set him apart as the "ballad king" in many fan discussions.

Judges and hosts have repeatedly praised his growth. From early episodes where he tackled Queen and Elton John tracks to later performances that showcased vulnerability and power, Goode has evolved into a polished artist ready for the industry.

His piano-top moment in the top six wasn't just visually striking — it symbolized his willingness to take risks. Dedications to family and mentors added emotional weight, resonating with audiences who saw a young man grounded despite the spotlight.

Redlands Bayside News has chronicled his rise extensively, sharing galleries and reactions from the community. "Harlan into Idol grand final," headlines proclaimed after he secured his top-three spot, with locals celebrating the Brisbane teen as a source of regional pride.

The 2026 season of Australian Idol has emphasized live performances and public voting, building on the show's revival format. Hosts Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie have guided contestants through high-stakes weeks, with celebrity guests providing mentorship.

Goode's path included standout moments like his take on "A Touch of Paradise" and other Australian-themed weeks, where he paid tribute while making songs his own. Fans on social media have called him one of the strongest vocalists in recent Idol history, with comments predicting a bright future regardless of the final outcome.

At 18 (turning 19 during the competition), Goode represents a new generation of Australian talent. Born and raised in Cleveland in the Redlands, he credits his school's strong performing arts program for nurturing his passion. Before Idol, he participated in local talent shows and built a foundation as a singer, songwriter and producer.

The competition has tested more than vocal ability — mental resilience, adaptability and star quality have all played roles. Goode has navigated the pressure with grace, often expressing gratitude to voters and fellow contestants.

As the finale approached, support messages highlighted his character as much as his talent. One fan group defended him against online criticism, noting he is "as lovely on the inside as he is on the out."

The grand finale format includes multiple performances per contestant, likely mixing fan-favorite reprises with fresh material. Industry observers note that a strong showing could launch a recording career, especially with the prize package designed to provide immediate industry access.

Goode has hinted at plans beyond the show, including original music that reflects his personal experiences. His influences suggest a style that could appeal to both pop and theatrical audiences, potentially filling a niche in Australia's music scene.

Community backing in Redlands has been fervent. Local mayor and school representatives have publicly cheered him on, viewing his success as inspiration for other young artists in the region. "What a superstar talent," one post declared.

The two-night structure allows for celebration of all finalists before the winner reveal. Monday's show focuses on performances, while Tuesday delivers the verdict amid guest appearances and emotional moments typical of reality TV finales.

Regardless of Tuesday's result, Goode has already achieved significant exposure. His journey from high school student to national finalist in a matter of months underscores the show's role in discovering talent.

Judges have noted the high caliber of this year's contestants, making the top-three selection particularly competitive. Goode's ability to connect emotionally while delivering technically impressive vocals has been a recurring theme in feedback.

As Australia tunes in for the conclusion, Goode stands as a symbol of perseverance. From auditioning while preparing for final exams to risking a piano-climbing performance, he has embraced every challenge.

The Redlands community continues to mobilize votes and share encouragement. Hashtags and fan pages have amplified his story, turning local pride into national conversation.

Australian Idol 2026 has once again proven its ability to spotlight emerging voices. For Harlan Goode, the grand finale represents the culmination of months of growth — and potentially the beginning of a professional music career.

With his show-stopping moments still fresh in viewers' minds, the 19-year-old from Redlands enters the final vote as a strong contender. Whether he takes the crown or not, his standing ovation and breakout status ensure his voice will be heard long after the lights dim on the Idol stage.