Financial Advice Columnist Says Warren Buffett's Reading Habit Holds the Key to Escaping Debt Stress

A personal finance columnist for The Christian Post is pointing to Warren Buffett's reading habits as a model for breaking free from chronic debt and financial anxiety, arguing in a widely shared column published Thursday that changing what people believe about money matters more than any budgeting technique alone.

The column, written by Chuck Bentley, chief executive of the Christian financial ministry Crown Financial Ministries, was framed as a response to a reader identifying herself only as "Stressed to the Limit," who wrote in describing more than two decades of financial worry that persisted even after 21 years of marriage and repeated attempts at cutting up credit cards and sticking to a budget.

Bentley's response centered on a concept he described as living with "money but no margin," a condition in which people earn income for decades without ever learning how to manage it effectively, leaving them working hard while still struggling with debt, stress and strain in their relationships. He compared the situation to a bucket with a hole in the bottom, where no amount of income solves the underlying problem if the person's habits and beliefs around money remain unchanged.

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Rather than prescribing another budgeting system, Bentley argued that lasting financial change starts with addressing what a person believes about money before attempting to change their behavior. He said financial literacy works by reshaping those underlying beliefs, which then makes it possible to budget effectively, pay down debt, save consistently and invest wisely over time.

Central to Bentley's advice was an emphasis on reading as a foundation for financial wisdom. He cited Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, as an example of someone who has attributed much of his success to a disciplined daily reading habit. Buffett has said he dedicates significant time nearly every day to sitting and thinking rather than making quick decisions, a practice he has described as uncommon in American business. Buffett has also been widely quoted recommending that people read 500 pages every day, comparing the way knowledge accumulates over time to the way compound interest builds wealth.

Bentley said he has personally read more than 200 books on the subject of personal finance over the years, though he noted that not all of them proved useful, and that he evaluates such books based on whether their principles align with what he described as biblical teaching. He pointed to a specific verse from the Book of Proverbs, which states that wisdom is supreme and worth pursuing regardless of cost, as a foundational text for how he approaches financial decision-making.

The column placed particular emphasis on reading Scripture alongside financial books, arguing that regular engagement with religious texts shapes a person's broader worldview and, by extension, their approach to money. Bentley wrote that this kind of reflection can shift someone's focus away from short-term financial gain and toward longer-term goals, while also helping people avoid impulsive spending, exercise patience, and seek counsel before making emotionally driven financial decisions. He also connected the practice to contentment, arguing that consistent reflection on what he described as divine provision can reduce the comparison and desire for more that often drives overspending, while fostering generosity by reframing money as a tool intended to benefit others rather than solely the individual.

Beyond the religious and personal finance framing, the column also cited broader data on declining reading habits in the United States, drawing on figures reported by The Atlantic. According to that reporting, fewer than half of American adults reported reading any book in 2022, based on National Endowment for the Arts survey data. Separately, the American Time Use Survey found that the share of Americans who read for pleasure on a given day fell from 28% in 2004 to 15% in 2023. The column also noted that gambling has become a more common leisure activity than reading, that contemporary bestselling books tend to run roughly a third shorter than those published a century ago, and that recent national testing found only 35% of high school seniors were considered proficient in analyzing complex texts and evaluating an author's argument as of 2024. The column further cited data suggesting that basic adult literacy has declined, with an estimated 30% of American adults now unable to paraphrase or draw inferences from a multi-page text, up from under 20% in 2017.

Bentley closed his advice with a series of additional quotations from prominent figures on the value of reading, including investor Charlie Munger's call to become a lifelong self-learner through wide-ranging reading, and remarks attributed to Benjamin Franklin describing reading as his only self-permitted form of amusement.

For readers struggling specifically with credit card debt, the column pointed to Christian Credit Counselors, described as a partner organization of Crown Financial Ministries, as a resource offering personalized debt management plans aimed at reducing debt and financial stress.

Bentley's advice column is a recurring feature at The Christian Post, blending personal finance guidance with a biblical worldview aimed at helping readers navigate financial stress through both practical literacy and religious reflection. Thursday's installment, addressing a reader who described feeling stressed "to the limit" after decades of financial anxiety, reflects a broader approach in the column that frames financial management not simply as a matter of budgeting mechanics, but as a deeper question of belief, discipline and long-term perspective.

Crown Financial Ministries, the organization Bentley leads, was founded by the late Larry Burkett and describes itself as a global Christian ministry focused on financial stewardship. Bentley also hosts a daily radio program syndicated across more than 1,000 Christian music and talk stations in the United States, and is the author of several books on personal finance from a faith-based perspective, including his most recent work examining economic arguments related to religious belief.