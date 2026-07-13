Warren Buffett stepped down as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025 after a 60-year run that turned him into one of the most successful investors in history, handing the reins to his successor, Greg Abel. But even in retirement from day-to-day management, Buffett's decades of shareholder letters and public commentary continue to shape how everyday investors approach the stock market amid a volatile 2026. Here are 10 pieces of his investing wisdom still widely cited by financial writers and analysts today.

1. Only invest in what you understand. Buffett has long argued that investors don't need to master every corner of the market to succeed. "Omniscience isn't necessary," he wrote in 2013. "You only need to understand the actions you undertake." That philosophy allowed Buffett to build extraordinary long-term returns by focusing on a relatively small number of businesses he could evaluate with confidence rather than attempting to track every sector of the economy.

2. Prioritize protecting capital over chasing gains. One of Buffett's most repeated principles centers on avoiding unnecessary risks that could permanently impair wealth, a mindset that encourages diversification, careful valuation and patience over aggressive risk-taking. Avoiding large losses, the thinking goes, makes eventual recovery and long-term compounding far more achievable than swinging for outsized gains that carry equally outsized downside risk.

3. Favor long-term ownership over frequent trading. Buffett has consistently championed buy-and-hold investing as superior to trying to time market swings. Holding investments for extended periods allows compounding to work more effectively while reducing transaction costs and the kind of emotional decision-making that often leads to losses during volatile stretches. "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient," Buffett has often said, framing the approach as a structural advantage for investors willing to stay the course.

4. Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Perhaps Buffett's most quoted line captures his contrarian approach to market sentiment. "We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful," he has said, a philosophy that has repeatedly guided his willingness to buy quality businesses during periods of panic-driven selling, including his 1988 purchase of Coca-Cola shares in the aftermath of the 1987 "Black Monday" crash.

5. When you find a wonderful business, stick with it. Buffett's Coca-Cola stake remains Berkshire's longest-held position and one of its largest holdings, a testament to a strategy he described directly in his 2023 letter to shareholders. "When you find a truly wonderful business, stick with it," Buffett wrote. "Patience pays, and one wonderful business can offset the many mediocre decisions that are inevitable."

6. Don't bet against America over the long run. Buffett has repeatedly expressed confidence in the durability of the U.S. economy despite periodic downturns. "Despite our citizens' penchant — almost enthusiasm — for self-criticism and self-doubt, I have yet to see a time when it made sense to make a long-term bet against America," he wrote in his 2022 letter to Berkshire shareholders. In his 2020 letter, he struck a similar tone, writing, "Despite some severe interruptions, our country's economic progress has been breathtaking."

7. Zoom out during downturns rather than reacting to short-term pain. In a 2008 opinion piece for The New York Times written amid the financial crisis, Buffett reminded investors that market setbacks, however painful in the moment, tend to be temporary relative to the market's long-term trajectory. "In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts; the Depression; a dozen or so recessions and financial panics; oil shocks; a flu epidemic; and the resignation of a disgraced president," Buffett wrote. "Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497." He added a cautionary note that timing matters less than staying invested: "So if you wait for the robins, spring will be over."

8. For most people, a low-cost index fund is the simplest path forward. While Buffett built his fortune picking individual stocks, his advice for the average investor has remained notably simple. He recommended Vanguard's S&P 500 index fund in his 2013 shareholder letter, reflecting his broader view that most investors lack the time or specialized skill to consistently outperform the market through individual stock selection, and that even professional fund managers frequently fail to beat broad market benchmarks over long periods.

9. Understand why you're wrong to try to time the market. Buffett has repeatedly cautioned against attempting to predict short-term market movements, arguing the risk of missing a rapid recovery outweighs any potential benefit of selling before a downturn. "I can't predict the short-term movements of the stock market," Buffett has said. "I haven't the faintest idea as to whether stocks will be higher or lower a month or a year from now. What is likely, however, is that the market will move higher, perhaps substantially so, well before either sentiment or the economy turns up."

10. Start small, stay patient, and let compounding do the work. Buffett himself began investing with modest sums, picking small companies he believed had long-term potential and allowing those investments to grow steadily over decades rather than chasing rapid returns. That approach, often summarized as "think tortoise, not hare," underscores his broader message that successful investing rarely depends on large starting capital or a dramatic breakthrough, but rather on consistency and time in the market.

Buffett's advice arrives at a particularly relevant moment for investors navigating 2026's choppy markets, which have been shaped by ongoing conflict in the Middle East, tariff-related inflation concerns and uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest rate policy. Even with major indexes near record highs for much of the year, analysts continue to point back to Buffett's core principles as a stabilizing framework, particularly his emphasis on patience, business fundamentals and avoiding emotionally driven decisions during periods of heightened volatility.

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While Buffett has formally stepped back from Berkshire's daily operations, financial writers and analysts continue to treat his decades of public commentary as a durable reference point for individual investors. As one recent Motley Fool analysis put it, the fundamentals underlying his approach "hasn't changed in over six decades," a reflection of how consistently his core message, buy quality, stay patient, and think long term, has held up across vastly different market environments since he first began writing to investors nearly 70 years ago.

As with any investment approach, individual circumstances vary significantly, and financial professionals generally recommend that investors weigh their own risk tolerance, time horizon and overall financial goals, consulting a licensed financial adviser before making decisions based on any single investor's philosophy, however successful that track record may be.