OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Even after stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025, Warren Buffett remains one of the most quoted voices in finance. His simple, folksy sayings on investing, patience and life continue to resonate as markets navigate high valuations, economic uncertainty and rapid technological change heading into 2026.

Buffett, 95, handed day-to-day leadership to Greg Abel but stays active as chairman, making occasional investment calls and sharing insights in rare interviews. In a March 31, 2026, CNBC appearance, he reiterated core principles while expressing a wish for the Federal Reserve to target zero inflation and cautioning about market levels that have left Berkshire sitting on record cash.

Here are 10 of Buffett's most enduring quotes, drawn from decades of annual letters, shareholder meetings and interviews. Each remains strikingly relevant today, offering lessons for both novice investors and seasoned professionals amid 2026's volatile environment.

"Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1."

This golden rule, repeated across Buffett's writings, forms the bedrock of his philosophy. In an era of speculative bubbles and high valuations, preserving capital has never been more critical. Berkshire's massive cash pile — exceeding $300 billion at times — reflects this caution, acting as dry powder for opportunities rather than chasing overpriced assets.

Buffett has long emphasized that avoiding big losses allows compounding to work its magic over time. As he noted in past letters, investors who focus first on not losing money position themselves to benefit when others panic.

"Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

One of Buffett's most famous contrarian maxims, this line from his 1986 letter captures the emotional discipline required for success. In 2026, with stock indices near records and AI hype driving valuations, the quote serves as a reminder to resist herd mentality.

Buffett himself has signaled caution by building cash rather than deploying it aggressively, a move some analysts interpret as preparation for a potential correction. His approach: stay patient until fear creates bargains.

"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."

This distinction between market price and intrinsic value lies at the heart of value investing, a strategy Buffett learned from mentor Benjamin Graham. Whether buying socks on sale or stocks, he focuses on what the asset will deliver over time.

In today's market, where growth stocks often trade at lofty multiples, the quote encourages investors to look beyond hype to earnings power and cash flows. Buffett has repeatedly said he prefers buying wonderful companies at fair prices over fair companies at wonderful prices.

"Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago."

Patience and long-term thinking define Buffett's worldview. This quote underscores the power of compounding and early action. Young investors in 2026 who start early and stay disciplined can reap rewards decades later, much like Berkshire's decades-long holdings in companies such as Coca-Cola and Apple (which he later trimmed but still praises).

Buffett often jokes that his favorite holding period is "forever," advising against frequent trading that incurs taxes and transaction costs.

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Buffett evolved from strict Graham-style bargain hunting to recognizing the importance of quality businesses with durable competitive advantages — or "moats." This shift helped Berkshire thrive.

In 2026, with many traditional value plays scarce, the principle pushes investors toward strong brands, efficient operators and companies with pricing power, even if they aren't dirt cheap.

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing."

Buffett distinguishes between calculated risk and speculation. He avoids businesses he doesn't understand, famously steering clear of most tech in earlier decades before selectively investing in Apple.

As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies dominate headlines, the quote warns against jumping into complex sectors without deep knowledge. Understanding the underlying economics remains key.

"The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient."

This observation highlights how short-term traders often lose to long-term owners. In volatile 2026 markets influenced by interest rates, geopolitics and election cycles, patience has rewarded those who tune out daily noise.

Buffett's own track record — turning Berkshire from a struggling textile firm into a conglomerate worth hundreds of billions — proves the point.

"The best investment you can make is in yourself."

Beyond stocks, Buffett stresses continuous learning and self-improvement. He credits reading hundreds of pages daily and surrounding himself with high-integrity people.

In a fast-changing world, investing in skills, knowledge and reputation pays lifelong dividends. He has also spoken of the importance of unconditional love and an inner scorecard over external validation.

"Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked."

This colorful warning about leverage and hidden risks resurfaced during past crises. With elevated debt levels and stretched valuations in some sectors entering 2026, the quote reminds investors that true strength shows in downturns.

Buffett has long avoided excessive debt at Berkshire, preferring a fortress balance sheet.

"Our favorite holding period is forever."

Paired with his tree-planting metaphor, this encapsulates Buffett's buy-and-hold ethos. He rarely sells quality businesses, allowing them to compound internally.

Even after retirement from the CEO role, Buffett's influence endures through Berkshire's portfolio and the lessons he leaves behind. In his March 2026 interview, he continued emphasizing economic decisions over short-term moves.

Analysts say these quotes are more than catchy phrases — they form a coherent philosophy that has delivered market-beating returns for decades. As Buffett prepares for a quieter chapter, his words offer a roadmap for navigating uncertainty.

Investors in 2026 face inflation concerns, potential rate shifts and geopolitical tensions. Buffett's advice remains straightforward: focus on value, maintain discipline, avoid debt-fueled speculation and think in decades, not days.

Berkshire's 2025 annual letter and shareholder meeting quotes reinforced these themes, with Buffett praising Abel's readiness while noting the conglomerate's size limits some opportunities.

Financial educators and advisors continue sharing these lines in classrooms, books and social media, introducing new generations to Buffett's wisdom. Whether markets rise or fall, his principles emphasize character, patience and rationality over intelligence alone.

As one longtime follower put it, Buffett doesn't just teach how to invest — he teaches how to live thoughtfully. In an era of instant gratification and digital distractions, that message may be his greatest legacy.

For those seeking financial success or simply a steadier approach to life's uncertainties, these 10 quotes from the Oracle of Omaha provide timeless guidance that transcends any single market cycle.