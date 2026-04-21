OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett, the legendary investor who built Berkshire Hathaway Inc. into a trillion-dollar powerhouse over six decades, continues to wield influence at the conglomerate even after stepping down as CEO at the end of 2025. Now 95 and serving as chairman, Buffett told CNBC in March that he still makes investment calls and recently authorized a "tiny" new purchase, underscoring his enduring role in one of the world's most closely watched portfolios.

Buffett's transition to a less hands-on position marked the end of an era that began in 1965, when he took control of a struggling textile mill and transformed it through disciplined value investing, insurance float and long-term ownership of quality businesses. Berkshire's market value has soared more than 6 million percent under his watch, creating immense wealth for shareholders who followed his simple yet powerful principles: buy wonderful companies at fair prices and hold them forever.

Greg Abel, 63, assumed the CEO role on Jan. 1, 2026, after years of grooming by Buffett and the late Charlie Munger. Abel's first shareholder letter, released Feb. 28 alongside fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, struck a tone of continuity. He praised Buffett as "arguably the greatest investor of all time" and pledged to preserve Berkshire's decentralized culture of trust, integrity and patient capital allocation.

"Warren is obviously a very hard act to follow," Abel wrote. He emphasized that Berkshire's framework — focusing on businesses with durable competitive advantages, or "moats" — remains unchanged. The letter highlighted solid operating earnings of $44.5 billion for 2025, though down from prior years, and noted strong performance in insurance underwriting with a combined ratio of 87.1 percent. However, Abel flagged headwinds, including pricing pressure in property and casualty insurance as more capital floods the market.

Berkshire ended 2025 with a record cash hoard of about $373 billion in cash and Treasury bills, reflecting caution amid elevated stock valuations. Abel and his team have been measured with deployments. In one notable early move, Berkshire invested $1.8 billion in Tokyo Marine Holdings, Japan's largest property and casualty insurer, forging a 10-year strategic alliance on reinsurance and global mergers. The company also bought additional Treasurys and maintained a defensive posture as the so-called Buffett Indicator hovered near record highs.

Buffett himself has long viewed large cash reserves as a signal of limited attractive opportunities rather than a failure to act. In past letters, he warned against overpaying in frothy markets, famously advising investors to be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful." That philosophy appears alive in 2026, with Berkshire remaining a net seller in recent quarters while trimming positions such as Apple Inc. — once its largest holding — and reducing exposure to Amazon.

Still, core holdings endure. Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola and Bank of America rank among the top positions in Berkshire's roughly $277 billion equity portfolio. Smaller or newer stakes include Chubb, Chevron and even a position in The New York Times. Analysts note selective buys in areas like DaVita and Kraft Heinz as potential value plays, though UnitedHealth Group draws caution from some observers.

Buffett's personal fortune stands at approximately $139.5 billion to $146 billion as of early 2026, according to Forbes and Bloomberg estimates, placing him among the world's 10 richest people. Nearly all of that wealth accumulated after age 50, a powerful reminder of compounding's magic. Born in 1930 in Omaha, Buffett bought his first stock at age 11 and delivered newspapers as a boy. He studied under Benjamin Graham at Columbia University and launched his partnership in 1956 before taking the Berkshire reins.

Health questions inevitably arise at 95, but Buffett has shown few signs of slowing. He goes into the office regularly, maintains his famous diet of Coke and burgers, and remains sharp in conversations. His family — including children Howard, Susan and Peter — stays involved in philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other vehicles, with vast pledged donations still to come.

The 2026 Berkshire annual meeting, set for May 2 in Omaha, will look different. Abel will lead two Q&A sessions, joined by insurance chief Ajit Jain and other executives. Buffett, as chairman, is expected to attend but not dominate the stage as he did for decades in the "Woodstock for Capitalists." Shareholders will listen closely for clues about how Abel intends to steer the company amid potential economic uncertainty, high valuations and evolving markets.

Abel has signaled a long-term commitment, hoping for a multi-decade tenure. He oversees a vast empire spanning insurance, railroads (BNSF), energy (Berkshire Hathaway Energy), consumer brands like Dairy Queen and Geico, and a sprawling manufacturing and retail portfolio. Operating earnings provide a clearer picture of underlying performance than GAAP net income, which can swing wildly with investment gains and losses.

Berkshire shares have been relatively flat in 2026 so far, reflecting broader market caution and the post-transition adjustment. Some investors worry about life after Buffett, yet many take comfort in the deep bench, including Jain's insurance prowess and the decentralized structure that lets subsidiary managers run their businesses with minimal interference from headquarters — which still employs only about two dozen people.

Buffett's timeless lessons continue to resonate. He advocates buying and holding quality businesses rather than timing the market, ignoring short-term noise and focusing on intrinsic value. In his letters and interviews, he stressed patience, margin of safety and the power of economic moats — competitive advantages that protect profits over decades.

"Time is the friend of the wonderful business," he has often said. That mantra helped Berkshire navigate recessions, market crashes and technological disruptions while delivering compounded annual returns that crushed the S&P 500 over long periods.

As 2026 unfolds, questions linger about Berkshire's next big moves. Will Abel deploy more of the cash pile into equities or acquisitions if valuations moderate? How will the company adapt to artificial intelligence, shifting energy landscapes and global opportunities? Buffett's shadow looms large, but Abel's early steps — the Japan investment and measured tone — suggest fidelity to the proven playbook.

Buffett has prepared for this moment for years, repeatedly telling shareholders that succession planning was his most important job. By installing Abel gradually and keeping key lieutenants in place, he aimed to ensure Berkshire's culture outlives any single leader.

For millions of investors worldwide, Buffett remains more than a billionaire — he is a teacher whose annual letters and meeting remarks have shaped generations. Even in retirement from daily CEO duties, his influence endures through the institution he built and the principles he championed.

As markets face uncertainty in 2026, with some analysts warning of potential pullbacks after years of gains, Berkshire's fortress-like balance sheet and patient approach offer a case study in resilience. Buffett's message, delivered through decades of example, is clear: Focus on value, avoid speculation and let time do the heavy lifting.

Whether Abel can sustain that edge while putting his own stamp on the company will define the post-Buffett chapter. For now, the Oracle of Omaha's wisdom — and occasional investment calls — continue to guide one of America's most iconic businesses.