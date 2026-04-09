OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett may have retired as Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s CEO on Jan. 1, 2026, but the legendary investor remains chairman and is still consulted on major capital decisions as the conglomerate navigates a record $373 billion cash pile and a shifting investment landscape.

Under new CEO Greg Abel, Berkshire has resumed buying its own shares and made its first major overseas equity investment of the year. While the company was a net seller of stocks in the fourth quarter of 2025 — the latest period detailed in its Feb. 17, 2026, 13F filing — it initiated or expanded positions in select names that align with Buffett's preference for durable businesses with strong moats and reasonable valuations.

Berkshire's equity portfolio stood at about $274 billion at year-end 2025, still heavily concentrated in a handful of holdings. Yet Abel's early moves in 2026 signal a continuation of disciplined deployment even as the cash hoard grows. Here are 10 stocks Berkshire has been buying or adding to, drawn from the most recent 13F and 2026 announcements.

1. New York Times Co. (NYT) Berkshire established a new position in the final quarter of 2025, buying more than 5 million shares for roughly $352 million. The stake ranked as the portfolio's 30th-largest holding. The move reflects Buffett's long-standing admiration for high-quality media franchises with loyal audiences and recurring subscription revenue.

2. Chevron Corp. (CVX) Berkshire added approximately 8 million shares of the energy giant in Q4 2025, lifting its stake and reinforcing its bet on long-term oil and gas fundamentals. Chevron now represents about 7.24% of the equity portfolio, one of Buffett's largest energy exposures. Analysts note the company's strong balance sheet and dividend history fit Berkshire's preference for resilient cash generators.

3. Chubb Ltd. (CB) The insurer's position grew by about 9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire has steadily built its stake in Chubb, drawn to the global property-and-casualty leader's underwriting discipline and international reach. The addition expands Berkshire's already massive insurance operations.

4. Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Berkshire increased its holding by roughly 12%. The pizza chain's franchise model, technology-driven delivery and consistent cash flow have appealed to Berkshire's team. The modest addition underscores conviction in consumer-facing businesses that can weather economic cycles.

5. Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) The outdoor advertising firm saw continued buying after Berkshire first entered the position in mid-2025. Digital billboard networks provide stable, long-term contracts that generate predictable revenue — a classic Buffett-style asset.

6. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Berkshire added to its position in the satellite-radio and streaming audio provider. The company's subscription base and exclusive content deals offer the kind of durable competitive advantage Berkshire favors.

7. Tokio Marine Holdings (8766.T / TKOMY) In March 2026, Berkshire's National Indemnity unit paid about $1.8 billion for a 2.49% stake in Japan's largest property-and-casualty insurer, with plans to potentially grow to 9.9%. The deal includes a 10-year strategic alliance on reinsurance, mergers and acquisitions. Abel described it as a high-conviction move; shares of Tokio Marine have risen sharply since the announcement.

8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Abel restarted share repurchases in March 2026 after a nearly two-year pause — the first such program since May 2024. Buffett explicitly approved the timing and valuation. Abel himself bought more than $15 million of Berkshire stock, signaling confidence that shares trade below intrinsic value.

9-10. Select Japanese trading houses (Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Sumitomo) Berkshire has maintained and, in prior periods, incrementally increased stakes in these five diversified Japanese conglomerates. Recent commentary noted continued interest in their attractive valuations, dividend yields and commodity exposure. While specific 2026 quarter purchases await the next 13F, the holdings remain core to Berkshire's international diversification strategy.

The Q4 2025 filing showed Berkshire trimming larger positions, including Apple Inc. (by about 4.3%) and Bank of America Corp. (by nearly 9%), as well as Amazon.com and others. Net stock sales continued for the 13th straight quarter as attractive opportunities remained scarce at scale.

Buffett, now 95, has repeatedly said Berkshire will only repurchase shares when they trade below conservatively estimated intrinsic value. The price-to-book ratio has hovered between 1.5 and 1.6, providing a rough benchmark. Abel's personal purchase and the resumption of buybacks mark the first major capital-return signal of his tenure.

Berkshire's insurance float — currently about $176 billion — combined with the cash hoard gives the company unmatched dry powder. The Tokio Marine deal also deepens ties to Japan, where Berkshire already holds significant stakes in the trading houses and has long favored stable insurers.

Investors and analysts are watching closely for the Q1 2026 13F, due in mid-May. Some speculate Abel may continue favoring insurance partnerships and selective consumer or energy names while avoiding overvalued tech. Others note Berkshire's portfolio trades at a lower valuation than the S&P 500 with comparable leverage, offering a margin of safety.

Buffett's influence remains evident. In a recent CNBC appearance, he confirmed he is still weighing in on investments, including a "tiny" new buy whose details were not disclosed. Abel's first shareholder letter, expected later this spring, is anticipated to outline any evolution in strategy.

For now, the message from Omaha is continuity: buy high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, hold them forever when possible, and deploy capital patiently. With a record cash balance and a new CEO at the helm, Berkshire's 10 recent or ongoing equity moves — from media and energy to insurance and its own shares — illustrate that disciplined approach as 2026 unfolds.