OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Abel will step onto the stage at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, May 2, 2026, for his first Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting as CEO, marking the end of Warren Buffett's six-decade dominance over the event and ushering in a new era for one of the world's most iconic conglomerates.

The gathering, often called the "Woodstock of Capitalism," will draw tens of thousands of shareholders to Omaha for what promises to be a historic transition. Buffett, 95, stepped down as CEO at the end of 2025 but remains chairman of the board. Abel, 63, took over as chief executive on Jan. 1, 2026, after years of careful grooming by Buffett as his chosen successor.

This year's meeting will feature a restructured format. Abel will deliver a business update, followed by two separate Q&A sessions. The first pairs him with Ajit Jain, vice chairman for insurance operations. The second includes Katie Farmer, CEO of BNSF Railway, and Adam Johnson, who leads consumer products, services and retailing. The traditional open-microphone shareholder questions remain, supplemented by queries selected by CNBC's Becky Quick.

Abel's first shareholder letter, released in March, emphasized continuity while acknowledging the challenge of following Buffett. "I am honored by our board's decision to appoint me CEO of Berkshire and humbled to succeed Warren," he wrote. The letter highlighted Berkshire's decentralized culture, long-term focus and commitment to quality businesses.

Shareholders expect Abel to address several pressing topics. Key questions include Berkshire's capital allocation strategy with its record cash pile, potential acquisitions, succession planning beyond Abel, and the performance of major holdings such as Apple, Occidental Petroleum and the insurance operations.

The meeting comes at a pivotal time for Berkshire. The company reported strong operating results in 2025, with insurance underwriting profits and growth in its non-insurance businesses. However, investors will closely watch Abel's approach to deploying the massive cash reserve and whether Berkshire will pursue larger deals after years of relative caution.

Buffett is expected to attend but will not host the Q&A. His presence will add emotional weight to the event, as shareholders reflect on his legendary tenure. The annual meeting has long served as both a business update and a celebration of Buffett's folksy wisdom and investment philosophy.

Preparations in Omaha are well underway. Shareholder badges featuring the tagline "The Legacy Continues" show Buffett and Abel side by side. Hotels are booked solid, and local businesses are preparing for the annual influx of visitors. The event remains free for shareholders, though tickets are required and limited.

Analysts and long-time Berkshire watchers view Abel's debut as a critical test. He must demonstrate command of Berkshire's complex operations while reassuring investors that the company's culture of autonomy, patience and value investing will endure. Abel has spent decades at Berkshire, most recently overseeing the non-insurance businesses, giving him deep institutional knowledge.

The format changes signal a shift toward a more operational focus. Bringing division leaders like Farmer and Johnson onstage highlights Berkshire's diverse portfolio and distributes the spotlight. This approach may become the new normal, reducing reliance on a single charismatic figure.

For shareholders, the meeting offers more than business updates. It serves as a pilgrimage for value investors, with exhibits from Berkshire subsidiaries including See's Candies, GEICO and BNSF. The weekend also features smaller events, panels and networking opportunities throughout Omaha.

Abel has emphasized continuity in public statements. In his shareholder letter, he stressed Berkshire's decentralized model, where subsidiary managers run their businesses with minimal interference from headquarters. This hands-off philosophy has been central to Berkshire's success and is expected to remain intact.

Yet subtle changes may emerge. Observers anticipate a more structured approach to capital allocation and possibly greater emphasis on technology and sustainability. Abel's background in energy and utilities could influence future investments as Berkshire navigates the energy transition.

The 2026 meeting will also feature the formal election of directors and advisory votes on executive compensation and frequency of such votes. Proxy materials were mailed in March, with voting available online or by mail.

As anticipation builds, CNBC will provide live coverage starting at 9:15 a.m. ET on May 2. The event typically runs from morning until early afternoon, followed by shopping at the exhibit hall.

Greg Abel's first annual meeting represents both continuity and evolution for Berkshire Hathaway. While Buffett's shadow will loom large, Abel has the opportunity to define his leadership style before the world's most dedicated investor audience. How he handles questions, articulates strategy and balances tradition with forward momentum will set the tone for his tenure.

For Berkshire shareholders, the weekend offers a chance to celebrate the company's remarkable history while looking ahead to its next chapter. As the "Woodstock of Capitalism" convenes once more, all eyes will be on the new CEO taking center stage in Omaha.