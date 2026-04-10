OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett, the legendary Berkshire Hathaway chairman who turned 95 in 2025, continues to consume approximately five 12-ounce servings of Coca-Cola products daily — a habit that adds up to roughly 1,825 cans per year and accounts for about a quarter of his daily calorie intake, the billionaire investor has repeatedly confirmed over the past decade.

The Oracle of Omaha's unwavering devotion to the fizzy beverage remains one of his most endearing and scrutinized personal quirks, symbolizing his philosophy that happiness and enjoyment trump conventional health wisdom. Despite his advanced age, Buffett shows no signs of abandoning the routine that has defined his public image for decades.

In interviews dating back to 2015 and reaffirmed as recently as his 2025 shareholder meetings and media appearances, Buffett has described downing at least five cans daily. He typically enjoys three during office hours at Berkshire's modest Omaha headquarters and two more at home in the evenings. He prefers regular Coca-Cola during the day and often switches to Cherry Coke at night, though some reports note occasional Diet Coke or Cherry Coke Zero for variety.

Assuming 365 days a year with no breaks — a safe bet given his consistency — that equates to 1,825 cans annually. At roughly 140 calories per 12-ounce can of regular Coke, those servings deliver about 700 calories per day. Buffett has said he aims for around 2,700 total daily calories, meaning Coca-Cola supplies roughly 25% of his energy intake. "I'm one quarter Coca-Cola," he famously told Fortune magazine in 2015.

This calculation has held steady through his 90s. At Berkshire's 2025 annual meeting, Buffett again defended his diet while seated beside cans of Coke and boxes of See's Candies. He credited joy — rather than kale smoothies or marathon training — for his longevity. "I eat like a 6-year-old," he quipped, a line he has repeated for years.

Buffett's Coke obsession traces back decades. He switched from Pepsi after a neighbor, former Coca-Cola executive Don Keough, convinced him of its superiority. Berkshire Hathaway's massive stake in Coca-Cola — roughly 400 million shares, representing about 9% ownership — makes him one of the company's largest individual beneficiaries. He earns millions annually in dividends from the investment while literally drinking the product.

The habit fascinates fans and nutritionists alike. At an age when many billionaires invest in extreme longevity protocols involving rapamycin, plasma donations or stringent diets, Buffett doubles down on McDonald's breakfasts (scaled by market performance), Dairy Queen desserts, potato sticks and unlimited salt. He has said he would rather forgo an extra year of life than give up the foods he loves.

Medical experts offer mixed reactions. While excessive sugar intake typically correlates with health risks, Buffett's overall lifestyle includes low stress, strong genetics, mental engagement through investing and consistent happiness — factors he believes outweigh dietary sins. He has avoided major reported health crises despite the sugar load, though he keeps his medical details private.

Coca-Cola itself has leaned into the association. The company featured Buffett's likeness on Cherry Coke cans in China and benefits enormously from his endorsement. Every can sold worldwide puts a microscopic fraction of a penny into Berkshire's coffers through dividends and ownership.

Buffett's routine starts early. He often grabs McDonald's on his short drive to the office — ordering based on whether the Dow is up or down — then settles in with his first Coke. Visitors to Berkshire headquarters frequently spot the cans on his desk. At shareholder meetings, he appears onstage with Coke prominently displayed, turning the habit into performance art.

The yearly tally of 1,825 cans represents more than just personal indulgence. It underscores Buffett's broader life philosophy: simplicity, consistency and deriving pleasure from routine. He discovered his favorite foods by age six and sees no reason to change. "Happiness makes an enormous amount of difference in terms of longevity," he has said. "I'm happier when I'm eating hot fudge sundaes or drinking Coke."

Critics point out the irony. As one of the world's wealthiest individuals with access to the finest nutritionists, Buffett chooses the diet of a child. Yet his success — building Berkshire from a textile mill into a conglomerate worth hundreds of billions — suggests outcomes matter more than orthodoxy. His long partnership with the late Charlie Munger reinforced this pragmatic, enjoyment-focused approach.

Social media amplifies the legend. Posts celebrating his 95th birthday in 2025 frequently highlighted the five-cans-a-day figure, with fans joking that Coke is the real secret sauce behind his empire. Some viral clips from shareholder meetings show him sipping Cherry Coke while fielding questions on everything from artificial intelligence to succession planning.

For aspiring investors, the habit offers a quirky takeaway: extraordinary success need not require extraordinary discipline in every area of life. Buffett reads voraciously, thinks independently and maintains laser focus on business, but refuses to micromanage his palate. The Coke consumption becomes shorthand for authenticity in an era of curated wellness influencers.

Annual consumption of 1,825 cans also carries environmental and health ripple effects if scaled across populations, though Buffett's singular influence makes direct comparisons unfair. Coca-Cola sold hundreds of billions of servings globally last year, with Buffett's personal intake representing a negligible fraction yet outsized symbolic value.

As Buffett steps back from daily CEO duties while remaining chairman, observers wonder if reduced office time might alter his Coke rhythm. Early indications suggest no. He continues appearing energetic and sharp, crediting the same habits that carried him through his 80s and 90s.

The Oracle shows little interest in joining the biohacking elite. No cold plunges or intermittent fasting for him. Instead, five cans a day — regular, cherry or occasionally diet — remain non-negotiable. That steadfastness, more than any financial metric, endears him to millions who see in Buffett a reminder that life's pleasures deserve their place alongside ambition.

Whether the 1,825-can annual total surprises, inspires or concerns you, one fact stands clear: Warren Buffett has built a fortune measured in hundreds of billions while drinking enough Coke to fill a small swimming pool each year. In his world, that math adds up perfectly.