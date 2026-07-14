A group of white Democratic pastors is mounting an unusual challenge to Republican dominance among Christian voters ahead of November's midterm elections, arguing that the party in power has misused Christian teaching for political ends and that they are running for office to push back.

For decades, Republicans have largely held sway over the white Christian electorate in American politics. But a cohort of ministers say they have grown frustrated enough with President Donald Trump, and particularly his administration's immigration policies, that they are running as Democrats this fall in an effort to check his influence in Washington. "The Christians we're hearing in Washington don't reflect the Jesus of the Gospels," said Adam Hamilton, one of the candidates, in an interview with AFP.

Hamilton leads a 24,000-member Methodist megachurch in a deeply conservative, rural part of Kansas, a profile that would typically align with a right-leaning Republican Christian voter base. Yet the 62-year-old, now running for the U.S. Senate, supports legal access to abortion and protections for LGBTQ rights as part of his campaign platform, alongside more traditionally conservative positions on fiscal responsibility and a strong military. Hamilton pointed to what he described as the "crassness and mean-spiritedness" of the Trump presidency as fundamentally at odds with the values he has spent decades preaching. "This is inconsistent with the values that I've preached for 36 years," Hamilton said. "I want to stand up and be heard saying: 'This is not OK.'"

Democrats have a long history of clergy entering politics, though that tradition has been concentrated predominantly among African American ministers, including Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who leads Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, the congregation once led by Martin Luther King Jr. Among white Democratic clergy, however, congressional representation has been far rarer. The last white Democratic pastor to serve in Congress was Bob Edgar, a Methodist minister who represented Pennsylvania from 1975 to 1987.

That pattern appears to be shifting this election cycle. No fewer than seven white clergy members or ministers-in-training are running for congressional seats as Democrats in this year's midterms, hailing from Iowa, Texas, Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas and Tennessee. Most are political newcomers, and three of the seven candidates are women. Despite their varied backgrounds, the candidates share a common goal of reclaiming religious language and scripture from Republican messaging, using Christian teaching instead to support more liberal policy positions on immigration and poverty.

Among the most prominent of these candidates is James Talarico, a 37-year-old Presbyterian seminarian running for a Senate seat in Texas, a state with a long history of Republican dominance. Talarico's scripture-laden campaign speeches have reportedly helped him build significant support even within the conservative-leaning state. "You want to know what insults Jesus? Kicking the sick off health care while cutting the taxes of billionaires," Talarico said during one campaign speech.

Part of the reason Republicans have maintained such a strong hold on white Christian voters, according to some within the Democratic Party, is that Democrats have gradually come to be identified less with the working class and more with a secular, educated elite, a shift that has made religious identity less prominent within the party's public image. Indira Duggirala, co-chair of the Democratic National Committee's Interfaith Council, acknowledged that gap directly. "There has been a vacuum in that religious space in Democratic politics," Duggirala said, describing the emergence of this year's crop of faith-oriented candidates as something that developed organically rather than through any centralized party strategy. "It's OK to be a Democrat and be religious," she told AFP, while stressing that she continues to believe government itself must remain secular.

For many of these candidates, along with a broader swath of both Democrats and Christians more generally, the rise of Trump's MAGA movement and an accompanying strain of Christian nationalism has become a source of significant concern. Critics have pointed in particular to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's practice of holding prayer meetings at the Pentagon and his use of explicitly religious language to justify the ongoing U.S. military conflict with Iran, a pattern several of the Democratic clergy candidates have cited as emblematic of what they see as an inappropriate blending of religious authority and government power.

Robb Ryerse, a 51-year-old evangelical pastor running for a congressional seat in Arkansas, another reliably red state, framed the stakes in stark terms. "Christian nationalism is one of the biggest threats to democracy in the United States," Ryerse said. Despite that assessment, Ryerse and others among this year's slate of Democratic clergy candidates say they remain motivated to run precisely because they believe they can help correct course. "We need people of faith to stand up and say the United States has a separation of church and state," Ryerse said, describing part of his campaign's mission as helping to "clean up the mess" he believes fellow white Christians on the political right have created.

Hamilton, for his part, has framed his Senate bid in historic terms. Should he win in November, he would become the first Kansas Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate since 1932. Hamilton expressed confidence that his campaign has tapped into a genuine appetite for change within the state. "It's time," Hamilton said. "I think we're going to do it. There are a lot of people out there who are saying we need change."

The broader effort by these Democratic clergy candidates represents a notable, if still relatively small-scale, attempt to reshape how religious identity factors into American electoral politics heading into the fall. Whether their campaigns ultimately succeed in reliably conservative states such as Texas, Kansas and Arkansas remains an open question, but their emergence underscores a broader debate within both parties over how Christian faith should intersect with policy positions on issues including immigration, healthcare, abortion and the separation of church and state, a debate likely to remain a visible thread running through the 2026 midterm campaign season as November approaches.