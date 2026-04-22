WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump delivered a pre-recorded reading of 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 from his desk in the Oval Office on Tuesday, joining hundreds of participants in the weeklong "America Reads the Bible" event that organizers describe as a spiritual celebration tied to the approaching 250th anniversary of American independence.

In the roughly three-minute video message, which aired around 6 p.m. ET as part of a continuous livestream, Trump sat before the presidential flag and recited the Old Testament passage in a measured tone. The scripture, delivered during the dedication of King Solomon's temple in ancient Israel, includes God's promise of forgiveness and national healing in response to humility, prayer and repentance.

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land," Trump read aloud, quoting the well-known verse 14 that has been invoked for decades by American Christians calling for national revival.

The segment was deliberately reserved for the president because of the passage's historic role as a call to prayer during times of national challenge, according to event organizer Bunni Pounds, founder of Christians Engaged. After Trump's portion concluded, the marathon continued with former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson reading 2 Chronicles 8 and his wife Candy Carson reading chapter 9.

The "America Reads the Bible" initiative, running from April 18 to 25 and primarily livestreamed from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., features nearly 500 readers progressing through Scripture from Genesis to Revelation. Organizers frame the event as an opportunity to "call our nation back to its spiritual foundations" and rediscover biblical principles that they say helped shape the United States.

Trump's participation comes days after he clashed publicly with Pope Leo XIV and faced criticism from some religious supporters over a deleted AI-generated image that appeared to depict him in a Christ-like pose. The Bible reading was viewed by many evangelicals as a reaffirmation of the president's engagement with Christian audiences despite those recent controversies.

White House officials did not immediately comment on the content of the reading beyond confirming Trump had participated. The pre-recorded message was professionally filmed with multiple camera angles and edited for the broadcast.

The passage Trump selected carries deep resonance for many conservative Christians. Set in the context of Solomon's reign, 2 Chronicles 7 records God appearing to the king at night after the temple dedication and outlining conditions for blessing or judgment on the nation of Israel. Verse 14 has been quoted by figures ranging from Billy Graham to Ronald Reagan and has appeared in presidential proclamations for national days of prayer.

Organizers chose the timing to coincide with America's semiquincentennial preparations in 2026, positioning the Bible marathon as a reminder of the country's Judeo-Christian heritage. The event streams free on Great American Pure Flix, allowing viewers nationwide to follow the continuous reading.

Faith leaders and Republican figures praised Trump's involvement. Supporters described the moment as powerful symbolism — a sitting president reading Scripture from the most iconic office in the world. Social media clips of the reading spread rapidly Tuesday night, with many users highlighting the verse about healing the land amid ongoing debates over national unity, moral direction and cultural divisions.

Critics, including some progressive voices and separation-of-church-and-state advocates, questioned the appropriateness of using the Oval Office for a faith-based event, arguing it blurs lines between government and religion. Others noted Trump's complicated personal relationship with Christianity, pointing to past comments about the Bible and his self-described non-theological approach to faith.

Trump has frequently referenced the Bible during his political career, often citing it as his favorite book and promising to protect religious liberty. During his first term and 2024 campaign, he courted evangelical voters with pledges to appoint conservative judges, defend conscience rights and oppose what he calls attacks on Christian values. In his second term, the administration has continued integrating faith themes into public messaging on issues from education to border security.

The America Reads the Bible event also features prominent Republicans including Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Joni Ernst and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, each reading assigned passages. The broad participation underscores continued strong alignment between the GOP and evangelical communities.

Historians note that Bible reading and public prayer have long played roles in American civic life, from colonial days through national crises. The 2 Chronicles 7:14 verse gained particular prominence during the 20th century as part of calls for spiritual awakening. It was central to the "If My People" movement and has been sung and preached at events ranging from Promise Keepers rallies to presidential prayer breakfasts.

For Trump, the reading represents continuity with his pattern of engaging faith audiences directly. In past years he has hosted pastors at the White House, signed executive orders advancing religious freedoms and spoken at major Christian gatherings. Tuesday's video adds a visual element — the president seated at the Resolute Desk delivering ancient words of covenant and restoration.

Following the broadcast, reactions poured in across platforms. Conservative commentators hailed it as a bold stand for biblical values in the public square. Evangelical leaders expressed hope that the event would inspire viewers to personal and national repentance. Some Catholic voices, still processing the recent papal tensions, offered mixed responses, with traditionalist Catholics appreciating the scripture while questioning the broader context.

The video production itself drew attention for its polished presentation. Trump appeared focused and deliberate, reading directly from a physical Bible placed on the desk. The setting — with American flags, presidential seal and classic Oval Office furnishings — framed the moment as both personal devotion and civic leadership.

As the weeklong marathon continues, organizers plan additional high-profile readers and community events. The initiative aims not only to complete the full Bible but to spark conversations about faith's role in contemporary American life. With the nation marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, participants hope to reconnect citizens with what they view as foundational spiritual principles.

Public polling has long shown that a majority of Americans identify as Christian, though church attendance and biblical literacy have declined in recent decades. Events like America Reads the Bible seek to counter that trend by making Scripture accessible through modern media.

Trump's reading of 2 Chronicles 7 arrives at a time of intense national debate over issues including immigration, economic policy, foreign conflicts and cultural shifts. The passage's themes of humility before God, collective prayer and turning from wrongdoing resonated with supporters who see current challenges as symptoms of spiritual drift.

After Trump's segment, the livestream transitioned smoothly to the Carsons, maintaining the continuous flow. Viewers could tune in via the Pure Flix platform or event website throughout the week.

The choice of 2 Chronicles was no accident, Pounds told reporters earlier. The chapter's emphasis on God's conditional promise to "heal their land" has made it a staple in prayers for national renewal, especially during elections, wars or social unrest.

White House correspondents noted that while presidents have occasionally referenced Scripture in addresses, a sustained reading from the Oval Office remains unusual. The pre-recorded format allowed careful preparation while still placing the president at the symbolic heart of executive power.

As clips circulated online Wednesday morning, the moment was already being described by some as one of the more memorable faith-related images of Trump's second term — the businessman-turned-president, once known more for real estate and reality television, now delivering sacred text from the seat of American power.

The full implications of such public faith expressions will continue to unfold as the administration advances its agenda. For now, Trump's participation in America Reads the Bible has provided a focal point for discussions about religion, politics and the nation's self-understanding as it approaches its 250th birthday.

Supporters hope the reading encourages viewers to reflect on the verse's call to action: humility, prayer, seeking God's face and repentance as pathways to restoration. Whether the event translates into measurable cultural or spiritual impact remains to be seen, but it has undeniably amplified a message of hope and renewal from the highest office in the land.