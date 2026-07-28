Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Brain Aging and Cognitive Decline, New UCL Study Finds

Adults who experienced ongoing financial hardship over the course of their lives showed weaker cognitive performance and signs of accelerated brain aging later in life, according to new research from University College London, adding to a growing body of evidence linking economic stress to long-term brain health.

A Long-Running Study Spanning Decades

Researchers at University College London examined data from 2,759 participants in the United Kingdom, drawing on the MRC National Survey of Health and Development, a long-running cohort study following individuals born in 1946, according to a press release detailing the findings.

The study found that adults who reported experiencing persistent financial hardship or low income throughout their lives performed worse on cognitive tests measuring verbal memory and processing speed compared with participants who did not face the same sustained economic strain.

Brain Scans Reveal Physical Signs of Aging

Beyond cognitive testing, researchers also examined brain imaging data to look for physical markers associated with aging. Those who had persistent low income also showed poorer brain health based on MRI scans, which measured markers of aging like brain shrinkage and enlarged ventricles, indicating that the cognitive differences observed in testing corresponded with measurable structural changes in participants' brains.

Researcher Explains the Study's Significance

Dr. Jacques Wels, from the Unit for Lifelong Health & Ageing at UCL and the study's author, said the research addressed a gap in existing knowledge about how financial stress affects the brain over time. "[While] we know well that cognitive decline is associated with both genetic risks and adverse childhood experience, we knew very little about what happens during the life course — particularly, the experience of persistent financial stress over the lifetime," Wels told Fox News Digital.

Wels emphasized the consistency of the findings across different analytical approaches used in the study. "The study clearly demonstrates ... that the accumulation of poverty is linked to cognitive decline," Wels said. "We used different measures of life course financial adversity and different measures of cognitive decline, and they all show the same results, which makes the results solid."

Certain Groups Showed Stronger Associations

The relationship between financial hardship and cognitive decline was not uniform across all participants, with some groups showing more pronounced effects than others. The associations were strongest among men, people who had disadvantaged childhoods, and carriers of the APOE-ε4 genetic variant, which is linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Genetics, Behavior and Life Experience All Play a Role

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Wels described cognitive decline as a phenomenon shaped by multiple overlapping factors rather than any single cause. "The study shows that [while] cognitive decline is both a matter of genetic risks and individual behaviors, it is also affected by the experiences we live [throughout] our lives that we don't always have control [over]," Wels added.

Chronic Stress May Be the Key Factor

Based on the findings, researchers concluded that the duration of financial hardship mattered more than isolated periods of economic difficulty in predicting later cognitive outcomes. The researchers suggested that chronic financial adversity over decades, rather than short-term periods of hardship, is linked to faster cognitive aging. The study's authors proposed that this could be the result of chronic stress leading to inflammation or increased cognitive load from persistent financial worry.

Study Limitations Acknowledged by Researchers

The research team was candid about the boundaries of what the study could definitively prove, given its observational nature. There were some limitations of the study, including that its observational design could not prove that the financial stress caused the cognitive effects. Even after accounting for many other factors that could influence brain health, it remains possible that unmeasured variables may have affected the results, the study authors acknowledged.

A Cohort Shaped by a Specific Historical Context

Wels also noted that the study's findings should be understood within the particular social and economic context experienced by the 1946 birth cohort, cautioning against assuming the same patterns would necessarily apply to more recent generations. "We are looking at a cohort of people born in 1946 — so their life course experience is really dependent on the context they lived in," Wels noted. "For instance, we found stronger effects among males, which reflects the 'breadwinner' role of men in older cohorts, something we might not observe in more recent generations."

Implications for Public Health Policy

While the researchers stopped short of claiming that improving someone's financial situation would directly reverse or prevent cognitive decline, the findings point toward a potential public health consideration around long-term economic security. The UCL team said further studies are needed to determine whether improving financial circumstances directly reduces the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, even as reducing long-term poverty could help protect brain health more broadly.

Part of a Broader Body of Research on Brain Health

The UCL findings add to a growing area of research examining how social and economic factors interact with biological processes to shape long-term brain health outcomes. Researchers in the field have increasingly focused on modifiable lifestyle and environmental factors, alongside genetic risk factors like the APOE-ε4 variant, in an effort to better understand and potentially reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline and dementia.

Researchers say future studies will need to determine more precisely how financial circumstances interact with genetic predisposition, childhood experience and other lifestyle factors to influence brain aging, and whether interventions aimed at reducing financial stress over the long term could meaningfully lower an individual's risk of cognitive decline. For now, the UCL team's findings add measurable evidence to a growing understanding that economic security may play a meaningful role in long-term brain health, alongside more commonly discussed factors like genetics and childhood circumstances.

This story touches on cognitive decline and brain health research. Readers with personal concerns about memory changes or cognitive symptoms are encouraged to speak with a doctor or qualified health professional.