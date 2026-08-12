Avoiding Three Common Health Risks In Midlife May Add Up To 13 Dementia-Free Years, Study Finds

Adults who avoid high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking during their late 40s through late 60s may gain nearly 13 additional years of life free from dementia, according to new research led by NYU Langone Health that tracked more than 12,000 people for over two decades.

The study, published online August 5 in the journal Neurology, analyzed long-term health data to determine how cardiovascular wellness in midlife shapes brain function decades later. Researchers found that minimizing the three vascular risk factors between roughly ages 48 and 68 significantly delayed cognitive decline, offering what the study's authors described as a clear, actionable message for the public.

The data came from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, a long-running research effort that began in 1986. Researchers followed a cohort of more than 12,000 participants who were free of dementia at the study's outset, with an average starting age of 56. After screening participants for smoking status, elevated blood pressure and diabetes, researchers tracked their health outcomes for an average of 26 years. By the end of the observation period, 3,008 participants had developed dementia, while 5,238 had died without ever showing signs of cognitive impairment.

The gap between healthy and unhealthy participants was substantial. Those who avoided all three risk factors averaged 30 dementia-free years following their baseline health exams. By contrast, participants who had all three risk factors, high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking, averaged just 17 years before developing dementia or dying, a difference of nearly 13 years.

Dr. Josef Coresh, the study's senior investigator and founding director of the Optimal Aging Institute at NYU Langone, said the research team set out to distill the effects of midlife health habits into a simplified takeaway for the general public. "We found if you had more risk factors, you had an elevated risk of both dementia and mortality," Coresh said. In a separate statement, he added that the findings show people need to actively address these factors in midlife as a strategy for preserving brain health well into later life, noting that roughly 42% of Americans are projected to develop dementia after turning 55.

The study also identified notable demographic differences in how vascular risk affected dementia-free lifespan. Female participants consistently experienced longer periods of cognitive health than male participants across all risk levels. Among those with all three risk factors, women averaged 18.1 dementia-free years, compared with 16.6 years for men. Racial differences also emerged in the data: white participants with all three risk factors averaged 19.6 dementia-free years, while Black participants with the same risk profile averaged 16.0 years.

Coresh said those disparities point to a need for more targeted prevention strategies. "These results suggest that vascular risk reduction may benefit all groups, but that certain populations, such as Black adults, may especially benefit from targeted prevention efforts," he said, expressing hope that the findings would motivate more people to quit smoking and begin monitoring their cardiovascular health starting in their late 40s.

Outside experts who were not involved in the study said the findings reinforce a growing body of evidence linking cardiovascular and brain health. Dr. Cynthia Carlsson, a geriatrician at University of Wisconsin Health, said the results add to evidence that healthy blood vessels protect not just against heart disease but against cognitive decline as well. Dr. Anna Nordvig, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, said the underlying biology helps explain the connection: when brain tissue no longer receives adequate nutrition and blood flow, cognitive decline can follow. "Those three risk factors are all known to contribute to both small and large blood vessel disease in the brain," Nordvig said.

Coresh noted that while the study specifically examined vascular health, many of the same risk factors are also known to contribute to Alzheimer's disease, a distinct but related form of dementia. "Vascular health in midlife influences Alzheimer's pathology," he said. "Treating vascular risk works on both fronts." He added that prevention is especially important given that there is currently no cure for either vascular dementia or Alzheimer's disease, estimating that roughly half of all dementia cases may be preventable through lifestyle changes. "There's a lot you can do," he said.

The study's authors acknowledged several limitations in their research. Because the study was observational rather than a controlled trial, the findings cannot definitively prove that avoiding the three risk factors directly causes a longer dementia-free lifespan, only that a strong association exists between the two. Additionally, participants' health status was recorded during a single baseline visit, meaning the study did not account for lifestyle changes some participants may have made over the following decades that could have altered their individual risk profiles.

Experts who reviewed the findings emphasized that it is never too late to begin addressing vascular health, even for those who did not manage to avoid these risk factors during their 40s and 50s. Researchers involved in the study included collaborators from Tsinghua University, the University of North Carolina, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the University of Minnesota, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and NYU Grossman School of Medicine, reflecting the scale of the multi-institutional effort behind the analysis.

Read more Up to 5 Cups of Coffee a Day Is Safe and May Help Your Heart, American Heart Association Says Up to 5 Cups of Coffee a Day Is Safe and May Help Your Heart, American Heart Association Says

This article discusses medical research findings and is intended for general informational purposes; anyone with questions about their own blood pressure, blood sugar, smoking habits or dementia risk should speak with a doctor about an approach tailored to their individual health needs.