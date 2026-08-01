Experts Say Blood Pressure Guidelines Are Missing Half the Equation by Overlooking Dietary Potassium

A new report argues that current public health guidance on high blood pressure focuses too narrowly on cutting sodium, and that combining sodium reduction with increased potassium intake could offer a more effective approach to preventing and managing the condition worldwide.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, affects more than 1.28 billion adults globally and remains a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Current public health recommendations have generally emphasized reducing dietary sodium as the primary intervention for lowering blood pressure and protecting heart health, according to the report, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and supported by the IAFNS Sodium in Food and Health Implications Committee.

The physicians and health experts behind the report argue that sodium reduction efforts may prove more effective when paired with a deliberate increase in potassium consumption. Potassium can also serve as a partial substitute for sodium within salt itself, offering food manufacturers an additional tool for reformulating products to reduce overall sodium content. According to the researchers, growing scientific evidence about potassium's specific role in regulating blood pressure supports a fundamental shift in how public health guidance approaches the issue, moving away from treating sodium and potassium as separate, independent dietary factors and instead addressing how the two nutrients interact within the body.

Naomi Fukagawa, professor of medicine emerita at the Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine at the University of Vermont and the report's first author, said the findings call for a broader, more integrated approach to dietary guidance. "It is time to view dietary interventions holistically because food components interact and physiology is integrative across systems," Fukagawa said. "Growing evidence shows that increasing dietary potassium as well as reducing sodium intake work together to better manage hypertension."

The peer-reviewed report reviews the existing evidence supporting current sodium and potassium intake recommendations, examines potential methods for simultaneously reducing sodium and increasing potassium in the diet, identifies practical obstacles to implementing those strategies at a population level, and outlines research and policy priorities the authors say could help improve public health outcomes related to blood pressure going forward.

According to the report's authors, both excessive sodium consumption and insufficient potassium intake represent major, modifiable dietary factors contributing to elevated blood pressure. Average sodium consumption continues to exceed recommended levels across most populations, while potassium intake is frequently "far below optimal levels in both developed and developing nations," the authors wrote.

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Fruits, vegetables, legumes and dairy products rank among the primary dietary sources of potassium, according to the report. Food manufacturers seeking to reduce sodium content in processed foods can incorporate potassium-based salt substitutes as part of product reformulation efforts, though the report notes practical limitations to that approach. When potassium salt is added in excessive amounts, foods can develop an unwanted metallic taste, requiring manufacturers to carefully balance sodium reduction against potassium enhancement when reformulating existing products.

The report's authors were careful to frame their conclusions as building upon, rather than replacing, existing sodium-focused public health strategies. "Dietary sodium reduction is a foundational strategy for hypertension prevention and management," the authors concluded. "However, new evidence supports a broadening of the current approach that focuses solely on sodium reduction and provides equal emphasis on increasing potassium intake."

The report adds to a growing body of recent research examining the relationship between dietary potassium and cardiovascular health. Earlier scientific modeling published this year found that increasing potassium intake could have a comparably significant, or even greater, effect on blood pressure than reducing sodium intake alone, based on simulations of how the kidneys, hormones and cardiovascular system respond to varying levels of sodium and potassium consumption.

The University of Vermont report was authored by a team that included Fukagawa alongside co-authors Paul Welling, Janice Johnson, Kristin Reimers, Soo-Yeun Lee and Patricia Zecca, and was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition's 2026 volume.

Public health experts have generally cautioned that individuals with certain underlying health conditions, including kidney disease, should not significantly increase their potassium intake without first consulting a healthcare provider, since impaired kidney function can prevent the body from properly regulating potassium levels, potentially leading to dangerously elevated blood potassium levels known as hyperkalemia. People taking certain blood pressure medications, including some diuretics and ACE inhibitors, may also need individualized guidance regarding potassium intake given how those medications can interact with the body's potassium regulation.

Given that hypertension is a serious, widespread medical condition linked to significant cardiovascular risk, the report's authors emphasized that its findings are intended to inform broader public health policy and food reformulation strategies rather than to serve as a substitute for individualized medical advice. Anyone with diagnosed high blood pressure, kidney disease or other relevant underlying health conditions is encouraged to consult a doctor or registered dietitian before making significant changes to their sodium or potassium intake, rather than relying solely on general public health research to guide personal dietary decisions.