Eating Within a Nine-Hour Window May Help Protect Aging Brains, New Rutgers Study Suggests

Confining mealtimes and snacks to a nine-hour window and avoiding food for four hours before bed may help stave off cognitive decline in older age, according to preliminary findings from a small clinical trial presented at a major nutrition science conference.

The pilot study, conducted by researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey, found that older women living with overweight or obesity who ate within a restricted daily window showed hints of improved mental performance compared with those who spread their meals over a longer stretch of the day.

A Small But Notable Trial

The finding is preliminary given the numbers in the trial, but if confirmed in larger studies, the work suggests people could help protect their cognitive abilities by eating within a relatively narrow window and avoiding food late into the night.

Professor Sue Shapses, a nutritional scientist at Rutgers University who led the research, explained that weight loss itself already has known cognitive benefits, but that timing appeared to offer something additional. Losing weight alone can help slow cognitive decline in older age, Shapses said, but there may be "additional benefits" for people who do not eat outside an eight- to nine-hour window and stop eating four hours before going to sleep.

Why Cognitive Decline Prevention Matters

The stakes behind this kind of research are significant given the scale of dementia's global impact. Dementia is the leading cause of death in the U.K. and the seventh worldwide, contributing to nearly 2 million deaths globally each year. While some risk factors, such as age and genetics, cannot be changed, experts believe nearly half of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes, and obesity in middle age has been shown to raise the risk of dementia in later life by roughly 30%.

How the Study Was Designed

Shapses ran a small clinical trial involving 47 women between the ages of 50 and 79 who were living with overweight or obesity, all of whom were encouraged to cut 500 calories from their daily diet over a six-month period. Within that group, 26 participants were advised to eat only within a nine-hour window, typically between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., while the remaining volunteers spread their meals across roughly 12 hours of the day.

Similar Weight Loss, Different Cognitive Outcomes

By the end of the six-month trial, both groups of women had lost a comparable amount of weight, but their cognitive test results diverged in meaningful ways. At the end of the trial, both groups had similar weight loss, averaging about 7 kilograms, or roughly 15 pounds. But cognitive tests revealed that those who confined their eating to the narrow window performed better than the others on spatial planning and problem-solving tests.

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The group following the restricted eating window also showed some additional advantages on other types of cognitive assessments, though not universally across every test administered. There were also hints that participants following the restricted schedule made fewer errors on memory and learning tests, though on some multitasking and reaction-time tests, both groups performed similarly.

Researchers Describe the Effect as "Modest"

Shapses was careful to frame the magnitude of the findings appropriately, avoiding overstating what the small trial could definitively prove. Shapses called the effects "modest" but said they suggested time-restricted eating may improve people's ability to remember information for everyday tasks and reduce mistakes linked to memory, attention and problem-solving. The findings were presented at Nutrition 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, held in Maryland.

What Might Explain the Effect

Researchers say they now want to dig deeper into the biological mechanisms that could explain why meal timing, not just food content, appears to matter for brain health. The researchers plan to investigate why it may be important to consider when people eat as well as what they eat, with the observed benefits potentially driven by a complex interplay of circadian rhythms, metabolism and inflammation.

A Broader Pattern Around Eating Windows

The Rutgers findings fit into a growing body of research examining how the timing of meals, separate from their nutritional content, affects long-term health outcomes. In many countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., it is common for people to eat over a 14-hour period, leaving only about 10 hours overnight without food. Research increasingly points to clear health benefits from extending that overnight fasting window; a review published earlier this year found that finishing eating before 7 p.m. was associated with significant improvements in body weight, body mass index, waist circumference, blood pressure and other markers of metabolic health.

Outside Experts Urge Caution

Researchers not involved in the Rutgers trial offered a generally positive but measured response to the findings, noting both plausible mechanisms and important caveats. Professor Wendy Hall, head of nutritional sciences at King's College London, said confining mealtimes to a narrow window may plausibly benefit brain health through multiple pathways. "Time-restricted eating is a plausible approach to supporting cognitive health in midlife and older adults with overweight, not only because it may help with weight management but also because avoiding large meals late in the evening may improve blood sugar control, vascular function and inflammation," Hall said.

Hall also cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from the trial's early findings until the complete data has been formally reviewed. Hall noted that the findings were preliminary and said it was important to see the full peer-reviewed study to determine whether any improvements observed were clinically meaningful.

With the current findings still awaiting full peer review and publication, researchers say larger, more rigorous trials will be needed to confirm whether restricting eating to a narrow daily window genuinely protects cognitive function in older adults, or whether other factors linked to the study's small sample size may have influenced the results. In the meantime, the research adds to a growing scientific interest in meal timing as a potentially low-cost, accessible strategy for supporting brain health alongside other established interventions like regular physical activity and management of cardiovascular risk factors.