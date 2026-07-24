R&B singer Nivea has revealed that she is battling leukemia, sharing details of her diagnosis and treatment during a recent interview while expressing deep gratitude for the perspective the experience has given her.

The 44-year-old performer, known for her early 2000s hits, disclosed the news on the "Cadillac Chronicles" interview series. When asked what she was thankful for at the moment, she responded candidly about her health journey.

"I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I am so grateful to God," she said. "I've been going through treatment and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue. Amen. Amen. Amen. And I'm very grateful for life. It's so cliché to say, you know, you don't know the time nor the hour, and it's true."

Nivea, whose full name is Nivea B. Hamilton, noted that the diagnosis shifted her outlook significantly. "It just helped me put a lot of things in perspective," she added. "And I live in gratitude like religiously, and I'm just grateful for everything. I'm doing things I want to do. I'm definitely back into my music."

She also shared that she has returned to school to study audio engineering, a longtime interest. "I've always wanted to learn how to engineer, and mix and engineer in particular," she said. "But, in general, just doing all the things, honey. Loving all my children and just being grateful. Taking every opportunity that comes my way."

When asked about the biggest lesson she has learned, Nivea emphasized presence and appreciation. "Definitely don't take anything for granted," she said. "Like, I definitely lived in my younger years. The days just flew by, and I was just doing what I was doing. I don't know. It's kind of like you don't recognize the short time that we do have here, and how everything is ... I've always noticed the beauty in everything, though, I will say that. But, to be more present in the moment is definitely something I've learned. This time will never occur again. Being more present in the moment. Counting the blessings. Being more grateful."

She continued by discussing the power of focus and positivity. "The universe or God or whatever you want to call it, your brain will find the things you focus on," she said. "You know where the mind goes energy goes. So I just try to think of positive things. I'm a very optimistic person."

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Nivea rose to prominence in the early 2000s with her self-titled debut album released in 2002. Her single "Don't Mess with My Man" earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance in 2003. She has released four albums in total, with her most recent being "Mirrors" in 2019.

Fans and supporters have responded with messages of encouragement following the revelation. Many recalled her previous health challenges, including a postpartum stroke she experienced years earlier, and praised her resilience and continued creative pursuits.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood-forming tissues that can affect people of various ages. Treatment approaches often include chemotherapy, targeted therapies or other medical interventions depending on the specific type and stage. Nivea indicated her treatment has progressed positively so far and expressed optimism about continued improvement.

In the interview, the singer repeatedly returned to themes of faith and gratitude. She framed the diagnosis not solely as a medical challenge but as a catalyst for living more intentionally and pursuing long-held goals such as music production skills.

Nivea's career has spanned more than two decades, with her early work establishing her as a notable voice in contemporary R&B. Beyond recording, she has remained connected to music through performances and personal projects. Her decision to study audio engineering reflects a desire to expand her role behind the console as well as in front of the microphone.

The timing of the public disclosure comes as she continues treatment while balancing family life and creative ambitions. She spoke warmly about her children and the importance of seizing opportunities, suggesting a renewed sense of purpose.

Music industry observers noted that artists often share health journeys to raise awareness and connect with fans on a human level. Nivea's openness aligns with a broader trend of public figures discussing medical challenges candidly.

Her comments about living in the present and avoiding complacency resonated with many who have followed her career. The singer acknowledged that time can pass quickly during periods of activity and success, and that intentional presence requires deliberate effort.

Nivea's story also highlights the role of spiritual practice for some individuals facing serious illness. She repeatedly credited God for her progress and expressed repeated affirmations of gratitude and expectation for continued positive outcomes.

As she continues treatment, Nivea appears focused on both recovery and personal growth. Her return to music and enrollment in audio engineering courses suggest an active approach to the future rather than a pause.

Supporters have encouraged her publicly, revisiting her catalog of songs and celebrating her determination. The response underscores the connection many fans feel with artists who share vulnerable moments.

Leukemia awareness efforts often emphasize early detection and the importance of medical care. While Nivea did not detail specific symptoms or the precise form of the disease, her willingness to discuss the diagnosis may prompt conversations among listeners about health monitoring.

In the interview, she balanced realism about the uncertainty of life with a clear sense of optimism. The repeated "Amen" and statements of gratitude framed her outlook as one rooted in faith and expectation of positive results.

Nivea's career trajectory includes both commercial success and periods of relative quiet. Her 2019 album "Mirrors" marked a later chapter, and recent comments indicate she is re-engaging with creative work amid her health management.

Family remains a central theme in her reflections. Mentions of loving her children and prioritizing meaningful experiences suggest that personal relationships have taken on heightened importance.

The broader context of her revelation includes the physical and emotional demands of cancer treatment. Many patients describe shifts in priorities, relationships and daily routines. Nivea's account aligns with those common experiences while remaining distinctly personal.

She has not indicated any interruption in her long-term plans. Instead, the diagnosis appears to have accelerated certain pursuits, including formal training in engineering skills she had long desired.

Industry colleagues and fellow artists have in the past offered support during similar disclosures. While specific statements from peers were not detailed in the initial interview, the overall response from the public has been one of solidarity.

Nivea's emphasis on positivity and mental focus reflects practices many people adopt during difficult periods. She described intentionally directing her thoughts toward constructive and hopeful outcomes.

As treatment continues, updates on her progress will likely be of interest to fans who have followed her career. For now, her message centers on gratitude, faith and living intentionally.

The singer's openness provides a window into how one public figure is navigating a serious diagnosis while maintaining creative and personal goals. Her words underscore both the challenges and the potential for renewed purpose that can accompany such experiences.

Nivea's story continues to unfold as she balances medical care with music, education and family. The perspective she described—valuing presence, counting blessings and maintaining optimism—remains central to the account she shared.

Fans and observers will continue to follow her journey with interest and support. Her early hits introduced her to a wide audience, and her current reflections offer a more personal dimension to her public presence.

In speaking about the diagnosis, Nivea chose language of gratitude and expectation rather than solely focusing on difficulty. That framing has defined the public conversation around her revelation.

The interview captured a moment of vulnerability paired with resilience. As she continues treatment and creative work, her emphasis on living fully in the present serves as a consistent theme.

Nivea's career and personal narrative now include this chapter of health management and personal growth. The response from listeners reflects appreciation for her candor and determination.