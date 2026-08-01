Florida has recorded its first death of 2026 caused by an infection from Vibrio vulnificus, the so-called "flesh-eating" bacterium, according to state health officials, as coastal waters continue warming through the height of summer.

The bacterium, most commonly transmitted through raw seafood or contact with brackish coastal water, earned its "flesh-eating" nickname because the infection it causes, vibriosis, can damage or destroy skin and underlying tissue. Florida records infections from the bacterium every year, typically resulting in a handful of deaths across the state.

As of July 30, Florida had recorded 12 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection so far this season, including one death in Palm Beach County, according to Florida Health data. That pace compares with a total of 33 cases and five deaths recorded statewide throughout all of 2025. Severe weather events involving significant flooding, including hurricanes Helene and Ian, have previously been associated with elevated rates of illness and death tied to the bacterium, since flooding can push contaminated water into new areas and increase human exposure.

Although infections remain rare, they can escalate rapidly into serious, life-threatening illness, particularly in people with weakened immune systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly one in five people who contract the infection will die, and severe illness or death can occur within just a few days of exposure.

Vibrio vulnificus causes what the Cleveland Clinic describes as the most serious forms of vibriosis among the various types of vibrio bacteria capable of infecting humans. The infection can rapidly produce tissue damage, spreading blisters, low blood pressure, fever, organ damage, sepsis and death. The bacterium is often described as "flesh-eating" because it can also trigger necrotizing fasciitis, a severe bacterial infection that destroys muscle and skin tissue, causing the flesh surrounding a wound to die, according to the CDC, though Vibrio vulnificus is not considered the most common overall cause of necrotizing fasciitis cases in the United States.

Nationally, the CDC reports an average of 100 to 200 cases of vibriosis caused specifically by Vibrio vulnificus each year, with the overwhelming majority occurring in Gulf Coast states. Infections caused by other, generally less severe types of vibrio bacteria are considerably more common, accounting for roughly 80,000 cases annually across the country.

The bacterium requires salt water to survive and thrives specifically in warm, brackish water, the kind found where a river or stream meets the sea, according to the CDC. Most human infections occur either when contaminated water is swallowed or when it comes into contact with an open wound, such as a cut or scrape. The bacterium can enter the body through broken skin but cannot penetrate skin that remains fully intact. Infections can also occur through consumption of raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, with raw oysters, other raw seafood and direct seawater exposure representing the most common sources of vibrio outbreaks tracked by the CDC. Once inside the body, the infection can spread to the bloodstream and internal organs within a matter of hours.

Symptoms of a Vibrio vulnificus infection typically develop suddenly, usually within 24 hours of exposure, according to the CDC and the Cleveland Clinic. Common symptoms include fever and chills, a red, warm or swollen patch of skin that spreads quickly and causes significant pain, fluid-filled blisters and skin discoloration, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, low blood pressure often signaled by weakness, dizziness, fatigue or fainting, confusion or an altered mental state, and a rapid heartbeat.

Health officials have outlined specific steps the public can take to reduce their risk of infection while enjoying coastal waters and seafood during the remainder of the summer. When consuming seafood, the CDC recommends cooking all seafood, including oysters, before eating it, thoroughly cleaning any surfaces that come into contact with raw seafood or its drippings, and thoroughly washing hands after handling raw seafood, with gloves recommended for those at higher risk of severe infection.

For swimming and other water activities, the CDC advises avoiding entry into salt water or brackish water with any open wounds, a category that includes recent surgical sites, fresh tattoos or piercings, and even minor cuts or scrapes. People who may come into contact with coastal waters or raw seafood, even without planning direct exposure, are advised to cover any open wounds beforehand, since exposure can also occur unexpectedly during storm-related flooding. Anyone who does come into contact with coastal water or raw seafood should immediately wash any exposed area of open skin with soap and running water. People at increased risk of severe infection, including those with weakened immune systems and underlying conditions such as liver disease, diabetes or kidney failure, are advised to wear protective shoes and clothing when in or near coastal waters.

While health officials emphasize that the overall risk to the general public remains low, they have encouraged people in coastal areas, particularly those with compromised immune systems or chronic health conditions, to exercise additional caution during the remaining weeks of summer, when warm coastal waters continue to create favorable conditions for the bacterium.