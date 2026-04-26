Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Long Island Waters Poses 20% Fatality Risk Within 48 Hours, Expert Warns

NEW YORK — A deadly bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus, commonly called flesh-eating bacteria, has been detected in multiple Long Island waterways, prompting urgent warnings from scientists as the summer beach season approaches.

Stony Brook University professor Dr. Christopher Gobler, an ecologist in the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, announced the findings this week during a public briefing tied to the "State of the Bays" symposium. His team identified hotspots in Sagaponack Pond, Mecox Bay and Georgica Pond on the South Fork, with evidence of the bacteria in additional bodies of water across Long Island.

"Bacteria known as vibrio vulnificus, also known by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a flesh-eating bacteria, is present and a risk in our waters," Gobler said. "It's a very, very serious infection. It gets into open wounds — people who are infected with this bacteria have a 20% chance of dying within just 48 hours."

The announcement has raised alarms among residents, beachgoers and pet owners in one of New York's most popular recreational areas. While infections remain relatively rare, the bacteria's rapid progression and high mortality rate make it a significant public health concern, especially as warming waters and environmental factors appear to be expanding its range.

How the Bacteria Spreads and Who Is at Risk

Vibrio vulnificus thrives in warm, brackish coastal waters where freshwater and saltwater mix. It can enter the body through open cuts or wounds exposed to contaminated water or by consuming raw or undercooked shellfish from affected areas. People with weakened immune systems, liver disease, diabetes or other chronic conditions face higher risks of severe infection.

Symptoms often begin with redness, swelling and intense pain around the wound, sometimes progressing within hours to necrotizing fasciitis — the so-called flesh-eating condition that destroys skin and soft tissue. In bloodstream infections, it can cause fever, chills, septic shock and death at an alarming speed.

Dogs are also vulnerable. Gobler noted instances on Long Island where pets became sick or died after drinking contaminated lake or pond water. Pet owners are being advised to prevent animals from swimming in or drinking from potentially affected areas.

History on Long Island

The bacteria was first detected in the Long Island Sound in 2023, when three people died from infections. No additional deaths have been publicly linked to local waters since then, but researchers say monitoring shows it is now present in most water bodies, with peak levels expected during the heat of summer.

Gobler and his team link the northward spread to climate change, which has warmed coastal waters and extended the bacteria's traditional range from the Gulf of Mexico. Nitrogen runoff from aging septic systems and cesspools exacerbates the problem by fueling harmful algal blooms that create conditions favorable for Vibrio growth.

Broader environmental issues compound the threat. Expanding low-oxygen "dead zones" harm marine life, while toxic algal blooms have led to shellfishing bans in areas like the western half of Shinnecock Bay.

Prevention and Official Guidance

Health officials emphasize that the presence of the bacteria does not mean beaches are closed or unsafe for everyone. Southampton Town Trustees issued an advisory urging caution rather than panic. Key recommendations include:

Avoiding swimming with open cuts, scrapes or wounds.

Not consuming raw or undercooked shellfish from unapproved sources.

Keeping dogs out of ponds and brackish waters, especially if they have any skin issues.

Thoroughly rinsing wounds after any water exposure.

Seeking immediate medical attention for any rapid swelling, severe pain or fever following water contact.

Local authorities and the New York State Department of Health continue monitoring. Shellfish harvesting follows strict protocols, but experts advise extra vigilance this season.

Broader Context and Climate Connection

Vibrio vulnificus infections have increased along the East Coast in recent years. A 2023 study documented the northern boundary of infections shifting northward by about 30 miles per year since 1998. Projections suggest cases could double as temperatures rise and coastal populations, including vulnerable elderly residents, grow.

Similar outbreaks have occurred in states like Florida, North Carolina and Connecticut during heat waves. In Florida, multiple deaths have been reported in recent years from wound infections after exposure to brackish water.

Gobler's research, part of ongoing "No Time to Waste" efforts, calls for action on water quality improvements. Upgrading septic systems and reducing nitrogen pollution could mitigate both bacterial risks and algal blooms.

Community and Economic Impact

Long Island's economy relies heavily on tourism, boating, fishing and shellfish industries. Oyster farmers and local businesses express concern that sensational headlines could deter visitors, even as experts stress the risk remains low for healthy individuals following precautions.

Community meetings and public briefings are planned to educate residents. Some towns are increasing signage at beaches and ponds warning about water quality.

As summer draws near, officials balance transparency with reassurance. "This advisory is intended to encourage caution, not alarm," one trustee statement noted. "With sensible preventive measures, residents and visitors can continue to safely enjoy the Town's treasured waterfronts."

What to Watch For

Public health experts recommend staying informed through local health departments and the CDC. Anyone experiencing symptoms after water exposure should seek emergency care immediately, as rapid antibiotic treatment and possible surgical intervention offer the best chance of survival.

Researchers will continue monitoring Vibrio levels throughout the warmer months. The findings serve as a reminder of how environmental changes can directly impact human and animal health in coastal communities.

For now, the message from scientists and officials is one of awareness and prevention. Long Island's waters remain a cherished resource, but this emerging threat underscores the need for vigilance as the region navigates a changing climate and evolving ecological challenges.