Selena Gomez Reveals Fitness Habits That Keep Her Strong While Managing Lupus and Prioritizing Wellness

Selena Gomez has long balanced a high-profile career in music, acting and business with the ongoing demands of living with lupus, an autoimmune disease diagnosed more than a decade ago. The 34-year-old has spoken openly about how the condition and its treatments influence her energy, weight and daily mobility, while emphasizing habits that help her maintain strength and well-being.

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and publicly shared the news in 2015. The disease led to chemotherapy and a kidney transplant in 2017, with the organ donated by her friend Francia Raisa. She has described periods when the illness felt life-threatening and has continued to manage flare-ups, including arthritis in her fingers that affects everyday tasks.

"I have arthritis in my fingers, and that's due to my lupus," Gomez said on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast. "So, I remember before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication." That experience influenced the accessible packaging of her Rare Beauty products, designed with easier-open features.

Medication side effects have also contributed to noticeable changes in her appearance. In a 2025 Allure interview, she addressed sensitivity around weight comments and fluid retention. "I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to," she said. "When I'm under the medication, my body retains a lot of fluids." She added that when she stops the medication, "I tend to lose weight."

Amid these challenges, Gomez has maintained a varied fitness approach centered on consistency, enjoyment and listening to her body rather than rigid intensity. Longtime trainer Amy Rosoff Davis has guided much of her routine, mixing modalities to prevent boredom and support recovery. Workouts typically include Pilates for core strength, flexibility and muscle control; yoga and stretching for mobility and joint relief; dance cardio that draws on her performance background; circuit training with bodyweight or light resistance moves; and outdoor activities such as hiking or walking.

Davis has described the philosophy as making movement part of a sustainable lifestyle. Sessions often last 20 to 60 minutes and can be adapted based on energy levels, with an emphasis on stretching to keep muscles long and support joint health. Gomez has previously highlighted the appeal of Pilates, noting it helps her feel opened up and supports breathing, which is valuable for a performer.

Hydration remains a priority, especially given the demands of medication and recovery. Gomez has spoken about keeping water readily available and incorporating juices with ingredients such as carrots, ginger, celery and beet when focusing on nutrient intake. Meals, guided in the past by her trainer, have featured protein sources like eggs, chicken or fish, vegetables, fruits, brown rice or other whole grains, nuts and healthy fats. The approach aims to provide steady energy without extreme restriction, though Gomez has also acknowledged occasional preferences for simpler or less structured eating.

Sun protection is another consistent element because ultraviolet exposure can trigger lupus flares. Gomez has stressed the importance of sunscreen as part of both skincare and overall health management. "I like to put sunscreen on, not only because it's important to keeping your skin looking fresh, but I have Lupus, so being in the sun is kind of difficult for me," she has said.

Mental health support runs parallel to physical habits. Gomez has used dialectical behavior therapy to process emotions, including reactions to public comments about her body. She has described the process as peeling away layers to understand triggers rooted in past medical experiences. Humor and connection with friends also help her navigate isolation that can accompany both chronic illness and public life.

In recent years Gomez has indicated periods of remission while remaining attentive to residual symptoms such as joint discomfort and the need for ongoing medical oversight. She has continued advocacy through organizations focused on lupus research and mental health, underscoring that the condition's effects are not always visible yet remain significant.

Her fitness habits reflect adaptation rather than a fixed formula. By rotating activities, prioritizing recovery days, focusing on functional strength and pairing movement with nutrition and rest, she aims to stay capable for professional demands while managing a chronic condition. Trainers and Gomez herself have stressed that the goal is feeling strong and supported rather than achieving a particular aesthetic.

As she balances acting projects, music, her beauty brand and personal life, the combination of medical management, varied low-to-moderate intensity exercise, attentive nutrition and emotional tools forms the foundation she has described for staying resilient. Gomez's openness about the realities of lupus continues to highlight the importance of individualized, sustainable approaches to health for those navigating similar challenges.