LOS ANGELES — Olivia Wilde has sparked widespread online discussion after appearing noticeably slimmer in recent public appearances, prompting the actress and director to open up about the lifestyle changes, new movie preparation and wellness routines behind her dramatic weight loss in 2026.

The 42-year-old star, known for roles in "House," "Tron: Legacy" and directing "Don't Worry Darling," addressed the topic during a candid interview published this week. Wilde revealed she lost approximately 25 pounds over the past several months through a combination of disciplined training, dietary adjustments and mental wellness practices while preparing for an upcoming high-profile film role.

"I feel stronger and healthier than I have in years," Wilde told reporters. "This wasn't about chasing a certain look for the red carpet. It was about getting my body and mind in peak condition for a physically demanding character and for my own well-being as a mom of two."

Sources close to the production of her next project, a thriller requiring intense physical sequences, confirmed that Wilde worked with a specialized trainer focusing on functional strength, mobility and endurance. Her routine reportedly included a mix of Pilates, high-intensity interval training, hiking in the Hollywood Hills and daily movement practices designed to build lean muscle while reducing body fat.

Nutrition also played a major role. Wilde adopted a mostly plant-based eating plan rich in vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. She emphasized sustainable habits rather than restrictive dieting, incorporating meal prepping, hydration tracking and occasional treats to maintain balance. The actress credited working with a functional medicine nutritionist who helped address inflammation and optimize her energy levels.

Wilde has been open in the past about the pressures of Hollywood's beauty standards, particularly as a woman in her 40s navigating acting, directing and motherhood. In recent years she has spoken about body positivity and rejecting unrealistic expectations. Her current transformation appears driven more by performance needs and personal health goals than external validation.

Close friends say the changes began after Wilde wrapped a previous project and decided to prioritize self-care. Regular yoga sessions, meditation and improved sleep hygiene complemented her physical training. She has also reduced alcohol consumption and focused on stress management techniques, factors she says contributed significantly to her results.

The visible change first drew attention at a recent industry event where Wilde appeared toned and radiant in a fitted gown. Social media users quickly commented on the difference, with some praising her dedication and others speculating about more extreme measures. Wilde addressed the rumors directly, stating she did not use medication, surgery or fad diets.

"I want young women and mothers especially to know that sustainable change comes from consistency and self-compassion, not punishment," she said. "There is no magic pill. It's about showing up for yourself every day."

Wilde shares two children with ex-partner Jason Sudeikis. She has emphasized maintaining energy for her kids as a key motivation. Family hikes, active playtime and modeling healthy habits have become central to her approach. The actress continues balancing a busy career with co-parenting while pursuing directing opportunities that challenge her creatively and physically.

Industry observers note that Wilde's openness about her journey stands out in an era when many celebrities remain vague about weight loss methods. By sharing practical details, she has inspired discussions about realistic fitness goals for women over 40. Fitness experts applaud her balanced method, warning that rapid or extreme weight loss can be unsustainable and potentially harmful.

Wilde's previous roles have often required physical preparation, but this latest shift feels more holistic. Friends describe her as more grounded and energized than in previous years. Her upcoming project, which involves action sequences and emotional depth, reportedly demanded a higher level of fitness than previous work.

The topic has generated significant media coverage and social conversation. Supporters praise Wilde for transparency, while some critics question whether such public discussions place unnecessary pressure on women. Mental health advocates use the moment to highlight the importance of sustainable approaches over quick fixes.

As Wilde continues her wellness journey, she plans to share more through her social channels and potential future interviews. For now, her focus remains on the upcoming film and enjoying time with her children. The actress has expressed gratitude for the support while encouraging fans to prioritize health over appearance.

Olivia Wilde's recent transformation reflects broader conversations about women's health, aging in Hollywood and the balance between career demands and personal well-being. Whether her approach inspires lasting change for others remains to be seen, but her message of consistency and self-care resonates strongly in today's wellness landscape.

The coming months will likely bring more details as Wilde promotes her new project. For fans and followers, her story serves as both entertainment and motivation — proof that meaningful change is possible at any stage of life when approached with dedication and compassion.