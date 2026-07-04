Sam's Club's Member's Mark seasoned rotisserie chicken has been named the top performer in a comprehensive blind taste test conducted by Consumer Reports, beating out competitors including Costco and Stop & Shop in flavor, texture and overall quality.

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The nonprofit consumer advocacy organization evaluated rotisserie chickens from 10 major retailers, assessing taste, sodium content, weight accuracy and even the presence of plastic-related chemicals in packaging and meat. The results provide shoppers with data-driven guidance for one of the grocery store's most popular prepared foods.

Sam's Club took the top spot in the best overall category, praised for its moist, juicy meat and well-balanced seasoning featuring hints of onion, garlic and a distinctive paprika rub that gives the bird an appealing bronzed color. At approximately $1.66 per pound, it also offers strong value for bulk shoppers.

Costco's Kirkland Signature seasoned chicken placed second, noted for its plump appearance and moist texture, though saltiness varied across samples. Stop & Shop's whole rotisserie chicken ranked third, with tasters appreciating the flavor despite some visual imperfections in skin appearance.

The testing process involved purchasing chickens from retailers including BJ's, Hannaford, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Wegmans and Whole Foods. A panel of tasters evaluated them blindly for flavor, texture and overall appeal, providing a rigorous comparison across national and regional chains.

Sodium Levels and Labeling Accuracy

Consumer Reports also analyzed sodium content, finding that several top-ranked chickens contained less sodium than labeled amounts. Sam's Club, Costco, Stop & Shop, Wegmans and Whole Foods all showed lower tested levels compared to packaging information.

Walmart's traditional rotisserie chicken, which ranked fourth overall, had slightly higher sodium than labeled. The organization noted that actual sodium can vary based on brining processes and preparation methods across different batches.

These findings highlight the importance of consumers checking nutrition labels while recognizing potential variations in prepared foods. For those monitoring sodium intake, the top performers generally offered favorable profiles relative to their flavor ratings.

Plastic Chemicals and Safety Concerns

Testing revealed the presence of phthalates — chemicals used to soften plastics — in most chicken samples, with Costco and Walmart showing the highest levels. The amounts detected were below immediate health risk thresholds for adults but raised concerns for higher consumption, particularly among young children.

ShopRite's chicken was the only sample without detectable phthalates. Consumer Reports emphasized that while levels were not alarmingly high, the findings contribute to broader discussions about plastic packaging in food products.

Walmart has previously announced initiatives to remove certain ingredients, including phthalates, from private-brand products. The company's efforts reflect growing industry attention to food contact materials and consumer safety preferences.

Value and Practical Considerations

Price per pound varied significantly across retailers, with warehouse clubs like Sam's Club and Costco offering the most competitive rates due to their bulk-oriented business models. Traditional grocers generally charged higher per-pound prices but may provide more convenient locations for smaller households.

Weight accuracy was generally consistent, though some samples showed minor discrepancies between labeled and actual weights. Consumers are advised to compare packages when possible and check timestamps to ensure freshness.

For recipe applications, some lower-ranked chickens may still perform well in soups, salads or casseroles where seasoning can be supplemented. The report noted that milder-flavored birds work effectively as versatile ingredients rather than standalone entrees.

Shopping Tips from Consumer Reports

The organization offered several practical recommendations for selecting high-quality rotisserie chicken. Look for birds with even golden coloring, indicating consistent cooking. Smooth, non-shriveled skin suggests fresher preparation rather than extended holding times.

Checking package timestamps helps ensure the chicken was recently prepared. When possible, lifting packages to compare weight can help identify plumper, meatier options. Asking store associates about preparation times provides additional assurance of freshness.

For sodium-conscious shoppers, the top-rated options generally provided good flavor with moderate sodium levels. Those concerned about additives may prefer chickens with simpler brining ingredients.

Industry Context and Consumer Trends

Rotisserie chicken remains a staple in American grocery stores, valued for convenience, affordability and versatility. The category has grown as busy households seek quick meal solutions amid evolving work and family schedules.

Retailers have expanded offerings with various seasonings and sizes to appeal to different preferences. Warehouse clubs leverage their bulk model to provide competitive pricing, while traditional grocers emphasize freshness and local appeal.

Consumer Reports' testing adds to a growing body of independent evaluations helping shoppers navigate prepared food choices. Similar assessments of other grocery items have influenced purchasing decisions and prompted industry improvements.

The presence of phthalates in food packaging reflects broader concerns about food contact materials. Regulatory agencies and consumer groups continue studying potential health impacts while encouraging reduced plastic use where possible.

Recommendations for Shoppers

For best results, consumers should consider their specific needs when choosing rotisserie chicken. Families seeking value and volume may prefer warehouse club options, while those prioritizing milder flavors or specific dietary preferences might opt for specialty grocers.

Leftover chicken can be refrigerated for several days and used in multiple meals, maximizing value. Proper storage and reheating techniques help maintain quality and food safety.

The report serves as a reminder that taste preferences are subjective, though systematic testing provides useful benchmarks. Shoppers are encouraged to sample different options to find their personal favorites while considering the nutritional and practical factors highlighted in the evaluation.

As summer grilling season continues and families gather for holiday celebrations, rotisserie chicken offers a convenient centerpiece for many meals. Consumer Reports' findings help inform those decisions with objective data on flavor, value and composition.