Nike Stock Falls to Lowest Level in Nearly 12 Years After Rival On Holding's Weak Sales Guidance

Shares of Nike Inc. fell as much as 4.49%, or $1.83, to $38.90 as of 1:15 p.m. EDT Monday, dragging the stock to a fresh 52-week low and pushing it to price levels not seen in nearly 12 years, as investors reacted to disappointing sales guidance from premium athletic footwear rival On Holding AG.

Nike's intraday decline touched a low near $39.41 earlier in the session before extending further, marking the stock's weakest trading levels since late 2014, according to historical price data. The shares have declined roughly 38% so far in 2026, including a drop of more than 5% just in August, and now sit nearly 78% below their November 2021 all-time high of $179.10.

The primary trigger for Monday's decline traced back to competitor On Holding, which reported mixed second-quarter results the prior Tuesday. On Holding posted quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents, but reported sales of $1.076 billion, falling short of the $1.110 billion analysts had expected. More significantly for the broader athletic apparel sector, On Holding issued full-year 2026 sales guidance of between $4.390 billion and $4.503 billion, below the market's prior consensus estimate of $4.490 billion, a signal that even one of the industry's stronger-performing brands anticipates slowing growth ahead.

Nike's decline outpaced the broader market and its sector Monday. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.24% and the S&P 500 had shed just 0.15% during the same session, while the Consumer Discretionary sector overall declined roughly 0.8%, meaning Nike's drop significantly exceeded losses across comparable retail and apparel names. No specific new Nike earnings release or company-specific announcement appeared to trigger Monday's decline directly, suggesting the sell-off reflected broader sentiment about the athletic apparel category following On Holding's guidance rather than any fresh Nike-specific development.

Nike's struggles have been building for months, rooted primarily in persistent weakness in its Chinese market and a broader turnaround effort that has yet to show clear signs of translating into sustained financial improvement. The company's most recent full-year results showed Greater China revenue of $5.85 billion, representing 12.6% of total company revenue, with reported sales in the region declining 11%, or 13% when excluding currency fluctuations. Direct digital sales within China fell even more sharply, dropping 29%, while earnings before interest and tax from the Chinese market fell 20%.

Nike Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend addressed the company's challenges directly following the results, saying the company was "improving the health of our business" while acknowledging that sell-through — the pace at which products actually move off store shelves to consumers — continued to face headwinds. According to analysis of the results, retailers have been restocking Nike merchandise, driving gains in wholesale revenue, but the company's direct-to-consumer revenue and digital traffic have continued to lag behind, placing greater emphasis on wholesale channel growth and a broader recovery in consumer demand to sustain the turnaround CEO Elliott Hill has been pursuing since taking the helm.

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Questions have also emerged regarding the sustainability of Nike's dividend given the stock's declining share price and underlying earnings pressure. Nike currently pays a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share, totaling $1.64 annually. Based on the company's reported fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $2.10, that dividend represents a payout ratio of roughly 78.1%. However, when excluding a previously disclosed 52-cent fourth-quarter gain tied to anticipated tariff cost recoveries, adjusted earnings per share fall to roughly $1.58, pushing the effective payout ratio to approximately 103.8% of earnings under that stress scenario, a level that would exceed the company's underlying profitability if sustained.

Wall Street sentiment toward Nike has grown increasingly cautious in recent weeks. On Aug. 4, JPMorgan downgraded Nike to "Underweight" from "Neutral" and cut its price target, citing expectations that the company's turnaround under Hill would take longer and prove more costly than previously anticipated, extending pressure on earnings into 2028. The downgrade pushed Nike shares lower in the trading session that followed its announcement. Separately, credit rating agency Moody's downgraded several of Nike's debt ratings in a prior report, citing cost pressures tied to tariffs and heightened competition within the athletic apparel market, projecting that while Nike's profit margins would eventually recover, that process would unfold slowly.

Nike has continued pursuing structural changes as part of its broader turnaround strategy. The company is terminating its online distribution agreement with Topsports International Holdings in mainland China by January 2027, a move aimed at giving Nike greater direct control over its digital sales channel in the region and supporting a push toward full-price product sales rather than relying on discounted, third-party distribution arrangements. Nike has also announced leadership changes in key finance roles as part of its ongoing organizational restructuring under Hill.

Despite the stock's steep decline and mounting near-term challenges, some analysts maintain a longer-term optimistic view of Nike's prospects. According to earlier analysis compiled before the stock's most recent slide, Wall Street had maintained an average "Buy" recommendation on the stock with a mean price target well above current trading levels, reflecting continued belief among some analysts in the eventual success of Nike's turnaround strategy despite significant near-term headwinds, though more recent downgrades, including JPMorgan's shift to an Underweight rating, suggest that optimism has begun to erode among at least some segments of the analyst community.

Nike's stock now trades at roughly half of its 52-week high of $80.16, having fallen approximately 50.8% from that peak. Other apparel companies also declined Monday, though Nike underperformed its small peer group by roughly 0.4 percentage points, suggesting the sell-off reflected both broader pressure across the athletic apparel sector as well as company-specific concerns unique to Nike's ongoing turnaround challenges.

With no clear near-term catalyst expected to reverse the stock's trajectory and On Holding's guidance having reinforced broader concerns about slowing growth across the athletic footwear and apparel category, investors are likely to continue closely monitoring Nike's progress on its China recovery efforts, wholesale channel expansion and overall margin improvement as key indicators of whether the company's turnaround under Hill can ultimately gain traction in the coming quarters.