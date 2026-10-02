Meghan Markle Unveils $148 As Ever Advent Calendar With 24 Chocolates Numbered in Her Own Handwriting

LOS ANGELES — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is adding a personal touch to the holiday season with a limited-edition Advent calendar from her lifestyle brand As ever, featuring 24 handcrafted chocolates numbered in her own handwriting.

The $148 calendar, created in partnership with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés, opened for preorders Thursday at 9 a.m. Pacific time, with deliveries scheduled for early November. Quantities are limited, and the calendar is sold exclusively through As ever.

The release marks the latest expansion of Meghan's growing lifestyle business, which began with fruit spreads and has since broadened into a range of food, home and gift products.

A personal stamp on every piece

Each of the 24 chocolates in the calendar is numbered in Meghan's own penmanship, with the countdown numbers hand-painted in edible gold luster, according to People.

The design gives the product a distinctly personal feel, setting it apart from typical celebrity-branded holiday items. Rather than simply lending her name to the collection, Meghan contributed her handwriting to every piece.

Inspired by Montecito

Meghan worked with Compartés Creative Director Jonathan Grahm to design the keepsake box, which draws inspiration from the Montecito, California, home and garden she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The packaging essentially shrinks the relaxed, garden-focused California aesthetic that defines As ever into a holiday countdown. The box is intended as a keepsake that buyers can hold on to after the chocolates are gone.

Flavors tied to the brand

The chocolates inside the calendar are closely tied to As ever's product line. Several pieces feature flavors drawn from the brand's fruit spreads, including Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry and Orange Marmalade.

One chocolate is topped with Meghan's signature Flower Sprinkles, a product that has become one of As ever's recognizable offerings. Compartés also contributed its award-winning dark chocolate ganache truffle to the assortment.

The combination reflects a strategy of cross-promoting As ever's existing products through new collaborations, giving customers a sampling of the brand's flavors in a single gift.

A repeat partnership

The Advent calendar is not the first collaboration between Meghan and Compartés. The two brands previously released a collection of chocolate bars that sold out in less than an hour, according to the companies.

More products from the partnership are expected to roll out through the fourth quarter, positioning As ever to capitalize on the busy holiday shopping season.

Compartés, founded in Los Angeles, is known for its artisan chocolates and colorful packaging and has collaborated with a number of brands and celebrities over the years.

A growing lifestyle brand

The calendar arrives as As ever continues to expand well beyond the preserves that first defined the business. The company's catalog now includes specialty foods, tabletop products, apothecary goods, handcrafted chocolates and luxury leather goods.

The products are built around themes of cooking, gardening, entertaining and gift-giving that Meghan has made central to her public image in recent years, including through her lifestyle content on social media and streaming.

As ever's previous product launches have frequently sold out quickly, reflecting strong interest from Meghan's fans and curiosity from shoppers drawn to the brand's high profile.

A transatlantic chapter

The Montecito-inspired design is notable because Meghan is currently spending much of her time on the other side of the Atlantic.

She and Harry returned to Britain with Archie and Lilibet in August for an extended stay, while keeping their California home. The family's move has drawn intense media attention in the United Kingdom.

Meghan has been seen around England in recent weeks, including an afternoon at an Oxfordshire pub with longtime friends and former Montecito neighbors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. She also shared a social media montage offering glimpses of the family's new life, including muddy walks and cozy fires.

The couple's return has not been without challenges. This week, Harry and Meghan condemned photographers who were seen looking into the grounds of their children's new school, calling their conduct "extraordinarily reckless." The family is awaiting a decision from a government committee on whether they will receive taxpayer-funded security in Britain.

Business and new projects

Despite the move, Meghan continues to run As ever from overseas. She is also reportedly exploring other projects, including discussions about a possible role in the third season of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series "The Gentlemen."

The Advent calendar's launch underscores how Meghan is building her business around carefully curated, personal touches, combining her lifestyle brand with collaborations that emphasize craftsmanship and exclusivity.

With limited quantities available and early November delivery dates, the calendar is likely to test demand for As ever's premium holiday offerings. Additional products from the Compartés partnership are expected in the coming months as the brand heads into the holiday season.