LOS ANGELES — Pete Davidson is opening up about his high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian, saying the intense media spotlight that came with dating the reality star became "a little too much" for him at a time when he was struggling with his mental health and drug use.

The comedian and actor, 32, reflected on the romance in an interview with Variety published Wednesday, offering a rare and candid look back at the relationship that made the pair one of the most closely watched couples in entertainment.

Davidson and Kardashian, 45, dated from October 2021 to August 2022 after meeting when she hosted "Saturday Night Live," where Davidson was then a cast member.

'The craze of that lifestyle'

Davidson said Kardashian never pressured him into anything during their time together, but he found the constant attention difficult to handle.

"I was never subjected to anything I didn't want to be a part of. She was super respectful of all of it, but the craze of that lifestyle — being followed everywhere, having security and looking over your shoulder — for a guy with mental stuff, and at the time drug problems, was a little too much for me," Davidson said.

Davidson has long been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, discussing them frequently in his comedy and in interviews.

Respect for the Kardashian family

Despite the challenges, Davidson spoke warmly about Kardashian and her famous family, praising how they handle their public lives.

"Look, man, that's a really tough atmosphere if you're not game," he said. "One of the things I love about Kim and that whole family is they're like, 'This is what we do.' I found that very attractive and mature."

He also joked about the exclusive club of men who have dated members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"I'm one of the survivors — the few and the proud. We're like the Marines," Davidson quipped.

He made clear there is no lingering bad blood between him and his former girlfriend.

"But we're cool, and I have a lot of love for her, and I knew what I was getting into," he said.

Kanye West's public attacks

Davidson's relationship with Kardashian unfolded as she was going through her divorce from rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, who repeatedly targeted Davidson on social media and in his music during their romance.

In the Variety interview, Davidson acknowledged the attacks affected him, but he expressed some sympathy for West.

"I don't know how he deals with it or who he has around him. Probably a lot of people who want to be his friend. I've had that," Davidson said.

He also found humor in the situation, suggesting he took the brunt of West's anger so that Kardashian's future partners would not have to.

"I like to think I got that one out of the way for [Kardashian] because whoever that guy was going to be was gonna get it," he joked.

Frustration over focus on his love life

Davidson also voiced frustration that his personal life often overshadows his career. Over the years, he has been linked to a string of famous women, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor, fueling intense tabloid interest.

"It's been over a decade. My work and my relevance is super overlooked, and it's confusing to me," Davidson said. "I'm still only 32, but I have really crazy credits."

He made similar comments in a recent appearance on the radio show "The Breakfast Club," saying the attention on his relationships had taken a toll.

"It just got to a point where I was ... I got really tired of my whole career just being like my personal life. And living through that is it's sort of traumatic," Davidson said. "Like not to be like lame, but like it's traumatic to live in your own crap all the time."

He also said he was bothered by how much of the public conversation about him focused on his sex appeal, arguing that the same treatment of a woman would spark outrage.

"I don't want to victimise myself in any way because I'm cool," he said, while adding that if the attention had been directed at a woman, "there would be a march for it."

A new chapter

Davidson is now a father. He shares a 10-month-old daughter, Scottie, with his former partner, model Elsie Hewitt.

Since leaving "Saturday Night Live" in 2022 after eight seasons, Davidson has focused on acting, writing and stand-up comedy. He co-created and starred in the Peacock series "Bupkis," a semi-autobiographical comedy that explored his life, family and struggles, and has appeared in films including "The King of Staten Island," which was loosely based on his upbringing.

Kardashian moves on

Kardashian, the founder of the Skims shapewear brand and star of Hulu's "The Kardashians," has continued to build her business empire and has pursued legal studies in recent years. She shares four children with West.

Looking back with humor

Davidson's latest comments reflect a more reflective and lighthearted take on a relationship that once dominated headlines. While he acknowledged the difficulties of life in the spotlight, he made clear he holds no regrets or resentment.

For Davidson, the experience appears to have reinforced his desire to be known more for his work than for who he dates, as he continues to build a career that now spans more than a decade in comedy and entertainment.