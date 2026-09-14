Mariska Hargitay Says She's 'Still Floating' From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Intimate MSG Wedding

LOS ANGELES — More than two months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden, longtime Swift friend Mariska Hargitay says she still hasn't come down from the experience, telling Jimmy Kimmel this week that the star-studded celebration felt surprisingly personal despite its massive scale.

Hargitay, the "Law & Order: SVU" star, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, September 9, where she opened up about attending the couple's July 3 wedding in New York City. "I'm still floating from that wedding," Hargitay said. "It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say. I have to say, I am blown away, because when there's a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, 'Oh, okay, it's gonna be that.' And it just wasn't."

The wedding, held at the iconic Manhattan arena, drew an estimated 1,000 guests, including a roster of A-list celebrities and industry figures. Hargitay, 62, attended alongside her husband, actor Peter Hermann, 59. Despite the sprawling guest list and the scale of the venue, Hargitay said the night managed to feel deeply personal, and when Kimmel asked her to single out a favorite moment, she pointed to the couple's vows rather than any of the wedding's more lavish elements.

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"I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding," Hargitay told Kimmel. "It was that magical."

Hargitay's appearance added another firsthand account to the steady trickle of details that have emerged from Swift and Kelce's wedding in the months since the ceremony, which the couple has largely kept private. No photographs from the event have leaked publicly, and specifics about the ceremony itself have remained closely guarded given the size of the guest list. Hargitay is not the only attendee to have offered a glimpse into the night; fellow guest Nikki Glaser also shared her own reflections on the celebration in the weeks following the wedding.

Hargitay's friendship with Swift predates the "Love Story" singer's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end by years and has become something of its own pop culture footnote. Swift named one of her cats Olivia Benson, after Hargitay's long-running "Law & Order: SVU" character, while Hargitay later returned the gesture by naming her own cat Karma, after Swift's song of the same name. Hargitay also appeared alongside Swift in the singer's star-packed 2015 music video for "Bad Blood."

The bond between the two was on display again just weeks before the wedding, when Hargitay joined Swift and HAIM sisters Este and Alana Haim courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, as the New York Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs. Hargitay told Kimmel she had rushed straight from a theater performance to make it to the game on time. "I was doing a play at the time, and I actually ran from my theater. Physically ran from the theater to the game, and we were sitting together, and I was wearing a black T-shirt," she recalled.

Swift, ever prepared, had a solution ready when Hargitay arrived without the group's custom game-day gear. "And Taylor, being the prepared woman that she is, was like, 'I got you.' And basically handed it to me. I put it on, and that was the end of it," Hargitay said. The group wore custom blue Knicks T-shirts featuring orange lettering and pop-culture puns tailored to each wearer, including a nod to actress Nicole Kidman. Asked about the experience of the night, Hargitay called it "pretty spectacular," and described Swift's playful energy in the crowd, saying at one point, "She was throwing me around like a rag doll!"

Beyond the wedding and the NBA Finals appearance, Hargitay has spoken previously about her admiration for Swift, describing her as a "boss lady" during an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I learned so much from her," Hargitay said at the time, adding that Swift is "warm and smart and kind." She went on to praise the singer's influence on those around her, saying, "That's what I love about her is that she's so young, but she shows us in such beautiful ways how to be fearless."

Swift and Kelce's wedding capped off a relationship that has played out largely in public since it began, with the pop star and NFL star becoming one of the most closely watched celebrity couples in recent memory. Their romance drew sustained attention throughout Kelce's football seasons and Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, culminating in a proposal and the couple's decision to marry at one of New York's most storied venues, a building with deep ties to both of their careers given Swift's history of sold-out shows there and Kelce's connection to professional sports.

Despite the wedding's scale, the couple has continued to keep many specifics private, with Hargitay's comments offering one of the more detailed public accounts from someone who was actually in the room. Other details have trickled out gradually through attendees and industry outlets in the weeks since, though Swift and Kelce themselves have largely avoided speaking publicly about the specifics of the ceremony.

For Hargitay, the appearance on Kimmel's show offered a chance to reflect not just on the wedding itself but on a friendship that has spanned years of shared milestones, from red carpets to courtside seats to, now, a wedding she says she's still thinking about weeks later. As she put it simply to Kimmel, the night left her feeling like she was still floating, long after the vows were exchanged and the celebration wound down.