MELBOURNE, Australia — The Jonas Brothers headlined a high-energy halftime show at the historic first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Australia on Friday, transforming the Melbourne Cricket Ground into what one report described as a giant mosh pit as the San Francisco 49ers faced the Los Angeles Rams in front of a packed stadium.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took over the MCG at halftime, opening their set with fan favorite "Burnin' Up" before launching into "Sucker" as thousands of fans flooded onto the field to gather around the stage. The trio's performance also featured "Year 3000," along with a rendition of the Australian classic "You're the Voice," a specific nod to the local crowd gathered for the milestone game.

Ahead of the performance, the Jonas Brothers expressed excitement about taking part in the league's first regular-season contest on Australian soil.

"We couldn't be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honor. We can't wait to be part of this historic moment and celebrate with everyone in the stadium and watching around the world."

Beyond the headline halftime act, Friday's game featured an extensive lineup of musical performances woven throughout the broadcast. Australian singer-songwriter and former Olympic swimmer Cody Simpson performed the Australian national anthem, "Advance Australia Fair," ahead of kickoff, while American rock band Infinity Song performed the U.S. national anthem. Simpson has performed the national anthem at major Melbourne sporting events before, adding a familiar local touch to the historic occasion.

In a statement ahead of the game, Infinity Song reflected on the significance of performing the anthem before such a milestone matchup.

"The anthem is such an important part of the tradition and anticipation leading into a game, and there's something really powerful about that moment before kickoff when an entire stadium comes together in song and celebration," the group said. "We're thrilled to be part of such a special day for the NFL and its fans in Australia."

The cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" also took part in Friday's entertainment lineup, performing Diamond's hit "Sweet Caroline" during one of the game's breaks. The musical, which originally debuted on Broadway in 2022, is currently playing in Melbourne through Nov. 7, giving organizers a natural local tie-in for the performance.

Kickoff for the NFL Melbourne Game took place at 10:35 a.m. AEST, translating to 8:35 p.m. ET on Sept. 10 in the United States. The game streamed live on Netflix, while the broadcast, including the full halftime performance, also aired live and free in Australia on the Seven Network and its 7plus streaming platform. Australian viewers additionally had access to the game through ESPN on Disney+.

The Jonas Brothers' performance marked the first of what the NFL has described as a record seven halftime shows presented by American Express across the league's expanded 2026 International Games schedule, spanning seven countries and four continents as the NFL continues its push to grow the sport's global footprint. The league has said additional performers for the remaining international halftime shows will be announced separately.

Friday's game was staged in partnership with the Victorian State Government and Visit Victoria, part of a broader push to bring major international sporting events to Melbourne. The festivities extended well beyond the game itself, with the NFL Kickoff Festival running from Sept. 10 through 12 at Melbourne Park, featuring performances from a range of Australian artists including Sneaky Sound System, Kita Alexander, Peking Duk, Hot Dub Time Machine, Public Figures and Grinspoon.

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The Jonas Brothers' appearance continues the band's long-running relationship with major sporting events, having previously performed during the NFL's Thanksgiving Day halftime festivities in 2008 before going on to appear at numerous other high-profile sports events over the years since. The trio, who have sold more than 20 million albums and garnered multiple Grammy nominations, also recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of Friday's Melbourne performance. Their Melbourne halftime show arrived just before the start of a new 45-city North American concert tour, which was set to kick off Thursday in New York City, following a three-night residency the band held at Madison Square Garden.

Fans reacted enthusiastically in the weeks leading up to Friday's announcement of the full performer lineup, with social media commentary reflecting significant excitement over the combination of major musical acts and the historic sporting occasion. One fan, reacting to the news that Simpson would join the previously announced Jonas Brothers performance, wrote online, "First the Jonas Brothers now Cody Simpson you've gotta be kidding me!!!! I HAVEEEE to be there," while another imagined a specific scenario involving Simpson performing in front of the massive Melbourne crowd.

Friday's contest marked the first time a regular-season NFL game has ever been played on Australian soil, representing a significant milestone in the league's ongoing effort to expand its international presence beyond its more established annual games in London and Germany. With the Jonas Brothers' energetic halftime performance capping off a day that also included Simpson's anthem rendition and the "Sweet Caroline" tribute from the Neil Diamond musical cast, Friday's event combined major American football with a distinctly Australian musical celebration, offering both American and Australian audiences a memorable introduction to the NFL's first regular-season foray into the country.