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The NFL revealed a new set of specialty uniforms Tuesday for eight teams across the AFC South and NFC North divisions, continuing the league's Rivalries uniform series into its second year with designs celebrating each franchise's history and hometown identity.

The Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans will each wear the specialty uniforms during a single home game against a divisional rival this season. The Indianapolis Colts will be the first team to debut their new look, wearing it during a Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans, while the Chicago Bears will be the last to unveil their design, doing so in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers.

The initiative launched last season with teams from the AFC East and NFC West unveiling the inaugural Rivalries uniforms, which the league has said are intended to celebrate the NFL's storied divisional rivalries. Each design is developed collaboratively between the individual team, apparel partner Nike and the league office. The uniforms will remain part of each team's rotation for three seasons alongside their existing alternate uniform designs. Following this season's AFC South and NFC North rollout, the NFC East and AFC West divisions are scheduled to unveil their own Rivalries uniforms next season, with the NFC South and AFC North rounding out the full four-year rollout in 2028. Teams from the NFC West and AFC East will continue wearing their existing Rivalries designs again this season.

The Chicago Bears' new uniform draws directly on the franchise's status as one of the league's oldest teams, honoring founder George Halas and what the design materials describe as the team's "historic resilience." A patch honoring Halas appears on the front of the jersey, echoing a similar tribute the Bears wore in 1983 following his death. The uniform features the team's classic burnt orange and deep blue colorway, with a reinterpreted vertical stripe detail on the sleeves referencing the four stars of Chicago's city flag, along with a return of orange pants first worn by the franchise in the 1930s. The phrase "Monsters of the Midway" appears on the back of the neckline.

Detroit's design emphasizes the city's identity as, according to the team, "a hub for innovation." The primarily white uniform incorporates Honolulu blue throughout, alongside sleek carbon-fiber-italicized numerals referencing the city's automotive and racing culture. A shoulder-pad pattern mimicking a lion's gaze reflects the team's "Defend the Den" identity, a phrase also displayed on the back neckline. Detroit will debut the uniform in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay's uniform pays tribute to the franchise's unique ownership structure as a publicly owned, nonprofit corporation since 1923, with just over 530,000 stockholders. The design features a retro-style "GB" logo on the front, paired with what the team describes as a "vintage, desaturated green" combined with an "alabaster palette." The uniform honors the Packers' six historic stock sales, held in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997, 2011 and 2022, with "Making history since 1919" appearing on the back neckline. Green Bay will debut the look in Week 5 against the Bears.

Houston's redesigned uniform draws inspiration from three distinct elements of the city's identity: car culture, street art and local texture. The all-white design incorporates metallic finishes and chrome details connected to Houston's automobile scene, while a blue number set draws from the city's "Be Someone" bridge, a message anonymously painted on Houston's I-10 and I-45 bridge in 2012. The word "Houston" runs across the back, with "US" bolded in a matching blue tone. The Texans will debut the uniform in Week 11 against the Colts.

Indianapolis' new design maintains classic elements of the team's traditional look while adding new details. The signature two-stripe pattern appears on the shoulder sleeve in dark blue with black accents, while anthracite, dark gray and glossy black elements throughout the uniform add what the team describes as "depth and intensity." References to the Colts' horseshoe, ironwork imagery and the team's pregame anvil ritual reinforce the franchise's traditions, with "For the Shoe" appearing on the back neckline. Indianapolis will be the first team to wear its Rivalries uniform, debuting in Week 3 against Houston.

Jacksonville's design centers on the city's coastal location and beach culture. A clean cream base color reflects Florida's coastal and urban influences, paired with a custom, historically influenced Jaguars script across the chest and jaguar-print detailing on the pants. The word "Bold City" appears on the back neckline, with the team's logo positioned on the sleeve near metallic chrome accents. Jacksonville will debut the uniform in Week 8 against Indianapolis.

Minnesota's uniform features a deeper, more intimidating shade of purple than the team's standard color, paired with an ivory palette and carved number detailing. A unique font styles the "Vikings" wordmark above the numbers, while a sleeve cap inspired by the Viking Knot adds a refined design element. The uniform also references the Gjallarhorn, the horn blown before Vikings home games that, according to Norse mythology, signals the arrival of the gods, with the team's back-neckline message written in runes script. Minnesota will debut the design in Week 15 against Detroit.

Tennessee's design draws on Nashville's identity as "Music City" and the state's deep musical heritage, spanning artists including Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley and Justin Timberlake. The navy uniform features light blue accents around the "Music City" lettering and matching numbers, with the light blue number set inspired by Nashville's iconic neon signage. Six darker blue strings on the shoulder celebrate the city's musical culture, with "WE" appearing on the back neckline. The Titans will debut their uniform in Week 10 against Jacksonville.

With the AFC South and NFC North uniforms now revealed, the NFL's Rivalries series continues to expand across the league on its planned multiyear rollout, giving fans of each participating franchise a fresh, historically inspired uniform to look forward to during a single marquee divisional matchup later this season.