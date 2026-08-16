LeBron James Officially Launches New Golf-Themed YouTube Channel With Cavaliers Reunion Trip To Scotland

LeBron James has officially entered the world of golf content creation, launching a new YouTube channel dedicated to documenting his ongoing journey with the sport, with the debut episode built around a reunion trip to Scotland with his 2016 championship-winning Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.

James announced the channel's launch Saturday in a post on X, writing simply, "Welcome to my YouTube channel! My life on and around the course. Let's go!!!" The channel, which carries the simple name "LeBron James," is hosted on a personal YouTube account that had otherwise remained inactive prior to Saturday's debut.

The first episode features James alongside former Cavaliers teammates Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye, marking the 10-year anniversary of the team's historic 2016 NBA Finals comeback, in which Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the 73-win Golden State Warriors and deliver the franchise's first championship. The video documents the group playing a golf scramble format on courses in Scotland, split into two teams, with James, Smith and Frye continuing play into a second morning after rain cut the first day's session short.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which was given early access to details about the channel, James and his friends will play rounds at some of the world's most renowned golf courses, dine at local restaurants, and enjoy various off-course experiences throughout each episode. New episodes are planned to release monthly, always on a Saturday, chronicling what the outlet described as James' ongoing journey with the sport.

Read more Will LeBron James Be the Sixers Top Offensive Option in 2027? Insiders Weigh In on the New-Look Roster Will LeBron James Be the Sixers Top Offensive Option in 2027? Insiders Weigh In on the New-Look Roster

James, 41, has spoken openly in the past about how much golf content he consumes, telling reporters at points during his career that he was more inclined to discuss golf than basketball when given the choice. He has previously appeared as a guest on other creators' golf channels, including an appearance on the popular "Bob Does Sports" channel earlier this year, an experience that reportedly helped spark his interest in launching a channel of his own. James told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the launch that he currently plays to roughly a 22 handicap, describing golf as a pursuit that has given him the kind of ongoing competitive challenge he continues to crave even as his basketball career enters its later stages.

The channel's debut arrives just weeks after James signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ending an eight-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers and beginning what is expected to be the final chapter of his 24th NBA season. During the free agency process that preceded his decision, multiple private country clubs reportedly offered James complimentary memberships in an effort to help sway his choice of destination, a detail that underscored just how central golf has become to his life away from basketball in recent years.

James' new venture also follows a separate, widely shared moment from earlier this month, when six-time major champion Rory McIlroy said during a press conference at the FedEx St. Jude Championship that he would love the opportunity to give James a golf lesson, describing him as an extraordinarily gifted athlete whose ability doesn't always translate to the course. James responded almost immediately on social media, writing that he was "in for that lesson FOR SURE," a public exchange that added further momentum to the growing attention around James' golf pursuits just ahead of his channel's launch.

The move places James within a rapidly growing corner of online content built around golf, a space that has produced massive audiences in recent years through channels and personalities including Rick Shiels, Grant Horvat, Good Good and Paige Spiranac, among others. The PGA Tour has increasingly embraced that shift as well, loosening its own social media policies to encourage players to build more personal online followings, and launching its own Creator Classic event to further bridge professional golf with the creator economy. Even against that already crowded landscape, few, if any, of golf's existing online personalities carry the built-in name recognition and audience reach James brings as one of basketball's most decorated and widely followed athletes.

James is no stranger to media production, having co-founded production company SpringHill Entertainment alongside longtime business partner Maverick Carter in 2007. That company became part of the broader SpringHill Company in 2020, which also includes a marketing agency the two co-founded, giving James an existing infrastructure of content experience to draw on as he now turns some of that focus toward his own on-camera golf journey.

With new episodes planned monthly and James still adjusting to his new team in Philadelphia, the channel offers fans an additional, more personal way to follow one of basketball's biggest stars as he balances the final stretch of his playing career with an increasingly public embrace of his newest hobby.