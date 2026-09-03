STUART, Fla. — Tiger Woods pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges of reckless and careless driving stemming from a rollover crash near his Florida home in March, agreeing to a five-year suspension of his driver's license as part of a plea deal that resolved a case initially built around a driving-under-the-influence charge.

The 50-year-old golf legend appeared before Judge Darren Steele at the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart, Florida, for a change-of-plea hearing, months after initially pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful sobriety test.

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to careless driving in his DUI case and faces five years without a driver’s license under the plea deal, after the judge allowed two five-year suspensions to run concurrently instead of stacking into 10 years. pic.twitter.com/dwLQqiCCBL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 2, 2026

Under the terms of the agreement reached with prosecutors, the DUI charge was amended to reckless driving, a second offense, while the refusal-to-submit charge was amended to a careless driving citation. Woods pleaded guilty to both amended charges.

Judge Steele imposed a five-year driver's license suspension on each of the two charges, but ordered the suspensions to run concurrently rather than consecutively, meaning Woods will lose his license for five years total rather than facing a combined ten-year suspension had the terms been stacked.

Addressing Woods directly during the brief hearing, Steele made clear the consequences of violating the suspension.

"If you were to drive for any reason at all you would go immediately back to jail," Steele told Woods.

The judge also told Woods that the suspension was intended to protect others on the road, framing the penalty as a matter of public safety rather than punishment alone.

As part of the plea deal, Woods also agreed to pay a fine, with figures reported between $1,000 and $1,500 depending on the outlet, along with associated court costs tied to the case.

The charges stemmed from a March 27 crash on Florida's Jupiter Island, near Woods' home in Martin County. According to an incident report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Woods' Land Rover moved into the oncoming lane of traffic while a truck pulling a trailer was making a right turn ahead of him, causing Woods' vehicle to strike the truck and flip onto its side. The collision caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the other vehicle. Neither driver was injured in the crash.

Woods exited his vehicle by climbing out through the passenger side after the rollover, according to the sheriff's report. Officers at the scene said Woods exhibited several signs of impairment, including slow movements, glassy eyes and profuse sweating. Woods told officers the crash occurred because he had been looking at his phone and changing the radio station, and that he had not noticed the vehicle ahead of him slowing down. He denied having consumed alcohol but acknowledged taking prescribed medication, according to an arrest affidavit tied to the case.

Wednesday's hearing marked the resolution of a case that had drawn significant public attention since the crash, given Woods' stature as one of the most prominent figures in golf history and a 15-time major champion. Woods appeared relaxed during the proceeding and was seen smiling at points during the hearing, according to reporters present in the courtroom.

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The case is not the first time Woods has faced legal consequences tied to impaired or reckless driving. In 2017, Woods was arrested in Florida after police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car. A subsequent toxicology report found a combination of pain, anxiety and sleep medications in his system, along with THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana. Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving in that earlier case and completed a first-offender DUI diversion program, which required him to attend a DUI education class, perform community service and pay fines, ultimately allowing the more serious DUI charge to be dropped from his record.

Wednesday's plea deal adds to a broader pattern of vehicle-related incidents involving Woods over the past decade and a half. In addition to the 2017 arrest, Woods was also involved in a serious single-car rollover crash in February 2021 near Los Angeles that left him with severe leg injuries and launched a long and difficult rehabilitation process, one that significantly limited his ability to compete on the PGA Tour in the years that followed.

Woods' legal troubles this year come amid what had appeared to be signs of a tentative return to competitive golf. After more than a year away from tournament play following his recovery from the 2021 crash and subsequent injuries, Woods briefly competed in March at the TGL Finals, a made-for-television golf league event, fueling speculation among fans and golf commentators that he might be preparing for a return to major championship competition, potentially including the Masters Tournament in April. Those plans were scrapped following the March 27 crash and the subsequent legal proceedings that culminated in Wednesday's plea hearing.

Woods arrived at Wednesday's hearing accompanied by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, according to reporters covering the proceedings. The relationship between Woods and Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., has drawn substantial media attention since it became public.

With Wednesday's plea now finalized, Woods will be barred from legally driving for the next five years, a restriction that is likely to have practical implications for his day-to-day life even as it does not directly affect his ability to compete in golf tournaments, which do not require players to personally drive themselves to and from competition venues.

Neither Woods nor his legal representatives issued extended public remarks following Wednesday's hearing beyond his responses during the court proceeding itself. It remains unclear whether Woods plans to pursue any further competitive golf appearances in the near term, though Wednesday's resolution of his legal case removes one significant source of uncertainty that had loomed over his public profile since the March crash.