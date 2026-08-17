Sydney Swans Players Named as Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault at Melbourne Hotel Before Finals

MELBOURNE — Several Sydney Swans players have been named in connection with a Victoria Police investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Melbourne hotel, casting uncertainty over their playing futures just weeks before the AFL finals series and throwing the club's premiership campaign into turmoil.

The investigation centers on an allegation of sexual assault at a hotel in East Melbourne in the early hours of Monday morning, hours after the Swans defeated Essendon at the MCG on Sunday night. According to reporting, Isaac Heeney, Riley Bice, James Jordon, Chad Warner and one additional player were contacted by representatives of the masthead after two senior industry sources said the players had been spoken to by police following the allegation. The reporting was careful to note that not all five players are necessarily under investigation, but rather that they are assisting police with their inquiries. A manager representing one of the five players denied that his client was involved in the incident.

None of the players has been arrested or charged with any offense, and Victoria Police has not named any individuals publicly in connection with the case. In a statement, Victoria Police confirmed it was "investigating a report of a sexual assault in East Melbourne on August 17." The statement added, "The incident occurred at a hotel on Wellington Parade in the early hours of the morning," and said "the exact circumstances are yet to be established and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing."

The five players named in the reporting were said to have driven back to Sydney together in a rental car on Monday night, a decision two industry sources said was made in part to avoid media attention at both Melbourne and Sydney airports.

Police were seen reviewing evidence at the Pullman hotel in East Melbourne, where the Swans had been staying following their victory over Essendon at the nearby MCG. According to a witness to the police visit, plainclothes officers entered hotel rooms and left the venue carrying a number of items in evidence bags. Investigators also requested footage from security cameras covering public areas of the hotel, including the lobby, stairwells and elevators. Pullman hotel staff declined to comment on the investigation.

Sydney Swans chief executive Matthew Pavlich briefly addressed media in Sydney on Monday, offering limited details given the ongoing nature of the police matter. "We're still piecing together exactly what's transpired here and have our own set of internal inquiries ongoing. It's safe to say that we're extremely shocked and disappointed that this has taken place and that the players have found themselves in this situation," Pavlich said. He acknowledged the intense public interest in the case while declining to elaborate further. "We understand the level of interest in the matter. There's going to be lots of speculation, but given it's a police matter right now, that is all that we can say," he said. Pavlich did not take questions from reporters and did not respond when asked whether any arrests had been made.

Earlier Monday, the Swans released a formal statement confirming the involvement of multiple players without naming them. "The Sydney Swans can confirm several players were involved in an alleged incident in Melbourne last night," the club said. "The Swans have notified the AFL and relevant authorities and cannot provide further comment at this stage."

The AFL confirmed it had been notified by the Swans and said the matter currently rests with police, consistent with the league's standard approach in cases involving active police investigations, under which the AFL's integrity unit generally defers to law enforcement. According to a senior AFL source, the league held discussions with the Swans on Monday regarding whether the club would publicly identify the players involved and whether they would remain available to play in the coming weeks.

The named players are considered unlikely to play for the Swans this week regardless of the outcome of the police investigation, as the club separately weighs potential internal sanctions related to late-night drinking at the AFL-funded team hotel following the match against Essendon. Asked whether the club was considering standing the players down, the Swans said all options remained open as they continued working through the facts of the situation, a position confirmed independently by a senior AFL source.

Swans board member and club great Michael O'Loughlin was seen at Sydney's domestic airport on Monday but offered little additional insight when approached by reporters. "No, we'll wait and see what the findings are, I don't know," O'Loughlin said.

The investigation arrives at a pivotal moment for the Swans, who currently sit second on the AFL ladder with 17 wins this season and are considered strong premiership contenders heading into the finals series. The club has one home-and-away round remaining before finals begin, with a match scheduled against North Melbourne in Sydney next Sunday.

Unlike the NRL, the AFL does not maintain a no-fault stand-down rule requiring clubs to automatically suspend players charged with serious offenses, leaving individual clubs to make their own determinations regarding player availability in such circumstances. The league has faced similar situations in the past involving serious allegations against players. Geelong's Tanner Bruhn did not play for the club during the 2025 season after being charged with rape and intentional sexual touching; those charges were later dropped after a key witness admitted to providing false testimony, with Bruhn's identity suppressed by court order until the case was formally discontinued. In other historical cases, St Kilda terminated forward Andrew Lovett's contract in 2010 after he was charged with rape, a charge on which he was later found not guilty, while former St Kilda player Stephen Milne took an indefinite leave of absence from the club in 2013 after being charged with three counts of rape, charges that were ultimately dropped after Milne pleaded guilty to a single charge of indecent assault.

As of Monday evening, none of the Sydney players named in connection with the current investigation had been arrested or formally charged with any offense. Victoria Police has indicated the investigation remains active, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry continues in the days ahead.