Read more (VIDEO) Kylie Minogue Admits Nerves and 'Voices' of Doubt Ahead of AFL Grand Final Hometown Show at the MCG (VIDEO) Kylie Minogue Admits Nerves and 'Voices' of Doubt Ahead of AFL Grand Final Hometown Show at the MCG

MELBOURNE — Kylie Minogue delivered on her promise of a hometown spectacle Saturday, dazzling more than 100,000 fans packed into the MCG, along with millions more watching at home, with a 20-minute AFL grand final pre-game show that packed in greatest hits, multiple costume changes and a literal flight through the stadium's airspace.

Minogue opened the show with a video package, narrated by the singer herself, splicing childhood footage of Minogue with images of the two teams competing in that day's final. "A homecoming like this? I should be so lucky," she said in the voiceover, a nod to one of her own early hits. The set then launched directly into "Love at First Sight," backed by blue-clad dancers and pyrotechnics.

Minogue crammed more than three decades of hits into her brief set, working through "Love at First Sight," "In Your Eyes," "Get Outta My Way," "On a Night Like This," "All the Lovers," "Spinning Around," "Confide in Me," "Slow," "Padam Padam," "The Loco-Motion" and "Can't Get You Out of My Head," the last performed with a Dom Dolla remix. The rapid pace reflected the central logistical challenge of condensing a career spanning more than 30 years into a single 20-minute broadcast window.

Several distinct moments stood out across the performance. A tonal shift arrived when Kalkadunga songman William Barton joined Minogue on stage to accompany her 1994 track "Confide in Me" on guitar, with the pair dressed in matching black and gold and accompanied by orchestral strings and pyrotechnics as they moved toward one another on the catwalk for the ballad. The mood shifted again for "Padam Padam," Minogue's 2023 hit, performed as a rock rendition alongside Australian musician G Flip, with both artists dressed head to toe in red.

Minogue built a moment of dramatic tension ahead of "The Loco-Motion," pausing to ask the crowd, "Wait did you hear that sound? Are you telling me THE loco-motion stops right here at the MCG?" before leading more than 100,000 fans in the dance associated with the song. The performance of "The Loco-Motion" also featured Australian comedy duo The Inspired Unemployed joining Minogue on stage for the number.

The show's most technically ambitious moment came during the closing performance of "Can't Get You Out of My Head," when Minogue emerged from a giant, bedazzled sculpture spelling out "KYLIE" shaped like an AFL football and appeared to fly through the stadium's airspace via a camera-mounted flight system, spinning above the crowd as she sang. Minogue nearly became stuck in her safety harness following the aerial sequence, according to coverage of the performance, but continued the show after saluting the technical crew managing the rigging.

Minogue's outfits shifted repeatedly throughout the set. She opened in a black tank top featuring a vintage poster image of her own face, paired with black hot pants trimmed in red and white tassels and black knee-high boots. She then changed into a small black dress featuring additional tassels and gold knee-high boots, with "2026 Grand Final" embossed in gold and "Melbourne" printed across the back. A floor-length golden jacket was added for the segment featuring William Barton, before Minogue's final costume, a silver-white gown paired with black sunglasses, appeared for her airborne finale.

G Flip also handled broader pre-show entertainment duties beyond the Padam Padam collaboration, opening the entertainment segment on drums with a performance of "Worst Person Alive," before moving to guitar for the 2026 ARIA-nominated track "Bed on Fire," and finishing the set on saxophone. Separately, as retired AFL players completed a lap of honor around the MCG, musician Mike Brady performed "Up There Cazaly," a song closely associated with Australian rules football.

Observant fans also noted several possible Easter eggs scattered throughout the performance, including a segment featuring disco-styled dancers that some viewers interpreted as a reference to either Minogue's 2020 lockdown-era album or her earlier glittery club hit "Your Disco Needs You," released two decades prior.

Minogue had teased the possibility of surprises ahead of the show without confirming specific details, and her performance closed with a direct callback to her own lyrics. "On a night like this, I wanna stay forever," she said, quoting her own 2000 hit "On a Night Like This" in her closing remarks to the crowd.

The AFL grand final itself concluded with Brisbane defeating Fremantle to claim a third consecutive premiership, capping the 2026 season with the Lions securing another three-peat while Fremantle continued its wait for a first-ever flag. With Minogue's pre-game show now behind her, the performance is likely to be remembered as one of the more elaborate AFL grand final entertainment segments in recent years, combining the scale of Australia's biggest single sporting event with a career-spanning showcase from one of the country's most enduring pop exports.