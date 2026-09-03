PERTH, Australia — Fremantle and Hawthorn face off Thursday evening in Qualifying Final One of the 2026 Toyota AFL Finals Series, with the two clubs kicking off the second week of the season's finals action at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The match is scheduled for a first bounce at 8:10 p.m. AEST, which corresponds to 6:10 p.m. local time in Perth given the time difference between Western Australia and the eastern states. Fans checking match times through various apps and platforms may see the fixture listed at slightly different local times depending on the time zone their device or app is configured to display, so those planning to watch are advised to confirm the exact broadcast start time for their specific region ahead of kickoff.

For viewers across Australia, Thursday's Qualifying Final will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network, offering free-to-air coverage of the match for fans without a pay television or streaming subscription. The game will also be available through Fox Footy for those with access to Foxtel or a similar pay-television package, providing an alternative viewing option with dedicated football commentary and analysis throughout the broadcast.

For fans who prefer to stream the match rather than watch via traditional television, the game will be available live on Kayo Sports, Foxtel's dedicated sports streaming platform, which carries the Fox Footy simulcast for subscribers. Kayo has become one of the most popular ways for Australian sports fans to follow AFL matches throughout the season, offering flexibility to watch on mobile devices, smart TVs, and other connected streaming platforms.

The AFL also offers its own dedicated streaming service, Watch AFL, which provides coverage of the league's Finals Series through an official Finals Pass. That option is particularly relevant for fans located outside Australia who may not have access to Seven Network or Foxtel's domestic broadcast, as Watch AFL's international service is specifically designed to allow overseas AFL fans to follow matches live throughout the finals series and the broader home-and-away season.

Thursday's clash marks Fremantle's return to hosting a home final at Optus Stadium, with the venue serving as the site for what promises to be a significant occasion for the club and its supporter base in Western Australia. Ticket demand for the match has been substantial, with Optus Stadium confirming that all available tickets for the Qualifying Final between Fremantle and Hawthorn have sold out, with no further general public tickets expected to be released. A limited number of premium hospitality packages remained available through the AFL's official event office for fans seeking an alternative way to attend in person.

For Hawthorn supporters making the trip west or gathering to watch from afar, the club has organized a range of finals-week activities to build anticipation ahead of the match, including a pre-game "Hawk Walk" procession across Perth's Matagarup Bridge, featuring an address from club president Andy Gowers before supporters make their way toward the stadium. The club has also promoted a series of watch parties and viewing locations for fans unable to attend in person, including designated gathering spots for supporters wanting to watch the match together in a communal setting.

Thursday's Qualifying Final represents the second week of the AFL's expanded 2026 finals format, following the conclusion of the home-and-away season and the opening week of finals action. The winner of Thursday's match between Fremantle and Hawthorn will advance directly into the following week's Preliminary Final, while the losing side will earn a second chance through the Semi Final round rather than being immediately eliminated from premiership contention, consistent with the AFL's long-standing finals structure that rewards higher-seeded teams with a more forgiving path through the finals series.

The broader 2026 AFL Finals Series continues across the same weekend with additional Qualifying and Elimination Finals scheduled at other major venues around the country. Geelong is set to host Hawthorn's fellow finalists at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, while further matches are scheduled at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval over the following days, rounding out the second week of what has been a closely followed finals campaign across the league.

For those following the broader context of the AFL season, the 2026 competition began on Thursday, March 5, and is scheduled to conclude with the AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 26. Under the terms of the league's current broadcast agreement, every AFL match throughout the season, including all finals fixtures, is made available to fans both via traditional television broadcast and through official streaming platforms, ensuring nationwide access regardless of whether a given match is played in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide or elsewhere around the country.

Fans hoping to follow Thursday's match through live scoring updates, rather than a full video broadcast, can also track the game through the AFL's official Match Centre, which provides real-time score updates, statistics and highlights throughout the contest, along with post-match interviews and analysis once the final siren has sounded.

With tickets to Optus Stadium already sold out and significant national broadcast coverage secured across free-to-air, pay television and streaming platforms, Thursday's Qualifying Final between Fremantle and Hawthorn is shaping up as one of the more closely watched fixtures of this week's finals slate, offering fans multiple ways to follow the action regardless of whether they are attending in person, watching from home, or tuning in from overseas through the league's international streaming service.

As kickoff approaches, both clubs will be looking to secure the direct path to a Preliminary Final berth that comes with victory in Thursday's contest, adding an extra layer of stakes to what is already expected to be a heavily attended and closely followed occasion for both the Fremantle and Hawthorn supporter bases heading into the business end of the 2026 AFL season.