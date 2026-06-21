Bulldogs Grind Out Vital Win Over Injury-Ravaged Saints to Climb Ladder

MELBOURNE — The Western Bulldogs secured a much-needed victory in a low-scoring affair, defeating an injury-hit St Kilda side 12.11 (83) to 8.13 (61) at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The win propelled the Bulldogs into seventh place on the AFL ladder, keeping their finals hopes firmly alive.

It was a contest that tested the Bulldogs' resilience from the opening bounce. St Kilda, already battling injuries, lost key players during the game, compounding their struggles in a match they needed to keep their own postseason aspirations on track. The Bulldogs controlled large portions of the game through midfield dominance but had to withstand a Saints fightback before sealing the result late.

Marcus Bontempelli was the standout performer for the visitors, collecting 34 disposals, 13 clearances and booting a goal, including a highlight-reel roving major in the second quarter that brought the crowd to its feet. His leadership and work rate set the tone for a Bulldogs side that has shown glimpses of its premiership pedigree this season. Tom Liberatore's return added further steel to the midfield, with the veteran gathering 23 disposals and five clearances in his first game back since Round 6.

The Bulldogs jumped out of the blocks, kicking the first three goals of the match, mirroring a pattern St Kilda has endured in recent weeks. However, the Saints responded to trail by just 16 points at halftime. The second half remained a grind, with both teams trading blows in a physical encounter under the closed roof.

St Kilda's injury woes worsened dramatically. Co-captain Jack Sinclair hobbled off early with a calf injury after recording just one disposal, and scans are expected to determine the severity. Ruckman Tom De Koning, a significant recruit for the Saints, was forced from the field in the second quarter after copping a knee to the ribs in a contest. He briefly returned but was ruled out at halftime. Rowan Marshall also spent time off the ground in the third quarter after a heavy hit in the ruck contest.

Despite the setbacks, St Kilda showed fight, particularly through their forward line and pressure around the ball. However, their inaccuracy and the Bulldogs' ability to win the stoppages proved decisive. The Saints now sit outside the top eight with a challenging run ahead before their mid-season break.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge would be pleased with the four-point haul, especially after recent inconsistencies. The return of Liberatore provided a boost, while players like Matt Kennedy contributed goals and contested work. The Bulldogs' defense held firm in the final quarter to repel Saints surges and secure the 22-point victory.

This result highlights the competitive nature of the middle of the 2026 AFL ladder. For the Bulldogs (now 9-6), it reinforces their status as a dangerous finals contender when their best players fire. Bontempelli's performance, in particular, underscores why he remains one of the league's premier midfielders. His ability to influence contests at both ends of the ground was pivotal in a game lacking high-scoring flair but rich in intensity.

For St Kilda, the afternoon was a reminder of the fragility of their campaign. Coach Ross Lyon faces a significant challenge in managing the injury list while trying to extract more consistency from a group capable of strong performances but prone to slow starts. The loss of Sinclair and De Koning disrupts their structural balance, particularly in defense and ruck. Marshall's availability will also be monitored closely.

The match statistics reflected the Bulldogs' midfield control. They won the clearance battle decisively, allowing them to generate repeated forward entries. While St Kilda competed in tackles and contested possessions at times, they struggled to convert opportunities into scores, finishing with more behinds than goals.

Key moments included Bontempelli's second-quarter goal, which came after a slick handball chain and highlighted the Bulldogs' transition speed. In the final term, with the margin inside two goals, the Dogs' experienced heads steadied the ship. Multiple players contributed to the defensive effort, denying the Saints clean looks at goal in the closing stages.

The Bulldogs' forward setup, bolstered by returning players, provided enough targets to keep the Saints' defense honest. Kennedy's presence added another dimension, with his work alongside the likes of Aaron Naughton and others creating headaches for St Kilda's back six.

This victory comes at an important time for the Western Bulldogs. With several teams jostling for ladder position, every point counts. Their ability to grind out a win in less-than-ideal conditions — against an opponent missing key personnel — bodes well for the business end of the season.

St Kilda, meanwhile, will regroup during the bye period. The club will hope for positive news on their injured stars to mount a late charge. Their home ground advantage at Marvel Stadium has been solid, but on this occasion, it wasn't enough to overcome the Dogs' determination and superior midfield.

The game drew a solid crowd to Marvel Stadium, with fans treated to a tough, attritional battle typical of AFL at this level. While not a high-scoring spectacle, it delivered in physicality and highlighted the depth required to succeed in the modern game.

As the season approaches its midpoint, the Bulldogs have positioned themselves well. Consistency remains the key for both sides, but Sunday's result