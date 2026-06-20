SOUTHAMPTON, England — Beth Mooney smashed a half-century but retired hurt as Australia completed a comfortable 98-run victory over the Netherlands to maintain their unbeaten start to the Women's T20 World Cup.

The Scorecard

Mooney top-scored with 74 off 42 balls while Ash Gardner struck 58 off 32 and Georgia Wareham crashed an 18-ball 41 as Australia piled on 219-6, equaling the highest total at a Women's T20 World Cup — a mark set by England against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. The Netherlands fell well short in reply, finishing at 121-3 after their 20 overs, as Australia secured the comprehensive win.

Mooney's Injury Scare

Mooney's afternoon ended prematurely after she pulled up while running between the wickets late in her innings. She pulled up after running two at the end of the 14th over and immediately left the field. She did not return to keep wicket due to back stiffness, adding a fresh injury concern for Australia just as the tournament reaches its business end.

With emergency wicketkeeper Phoebe Litchfield also absent due to a quad injury, Georgia Voll took the gloves in Mooney's place. The 22-year-old was quickly involved, moving sharply across first slip to remove Phebe Molkenboer in the second over of the Netherlands innings, as Kim Garth struck twice in the powerplay to restrict the Netherlands to 27-2 after six overs.

An Already Stretched Australian Squad

Mooney's injury adds to a growing list of fitness concerns that had already complicated Australia's planning heading into the match. Litchfield's injury was a curveball for Australia's back-up wicketkeeper plans for the tournament, after they opted against naming a second full-time keeper in their 15-player squad alongside Mooney. NSW's Tahlia Wilson is traveling with the squad as a reserve but could only be called in if another player was ruled out of the tournament entirely.

Gardner herself had only just returned to the side after missing the previous match against Bangladesh with a sprained ankle. Australia are waiting to make a call on Ashleigh Gardner's availability for Saturday's match after the all-rounder made a promising return to training on the eve of the fixture, training strongly at The Rose Bowl's nursery ground on Friday. Ellyse Perry, discussing Gardner's chances of playing, said before the match: "I think Ash is tracking really well. I think she got through what she needed to today. So, yeah, at this stage it looks good, but I'm sure there'll be a few more things to assess before tomorrow's match."

A Dutch Fight That Fell Short

Despite the lopsided final margin, the Netherlands did not go down without a fight, with their captain delivering a milestone individual performance even in defeat. Netherlands captain Babette de Leede scored an unbeaten half-century of 56 off 57 balls in her 100th T20I appearance and shared a determined 96-run partnership with Sterre Kalis, who made 44 off 43 balls. Despite that resistance, Australia's total was always out of reach for the Dutch side.

How Australia's Innings Unfolded

Australia's batting effort was built on a rapid start and several key partnerships throughout the innings. Mooney and Voll flew out of the blocks to bring up Australia's 50 inside five overs before Iris Zwilling and Heather Siegers struck in quick succession to remove Voll and Ellyse Perry before the end of the powerplay.

The recovery and acceleration that followed came largely through the middle order. Mooney combined with Gardner, returning from her sprained ankle, for a 101-run third-wicket stand off 55 balls. Gardner departed two balls after Mooney, holing out to Kalis in the deep, but although wickets fell regularly in the final five overs, Wareham's 41-run cameo, which included eight fours, powered Australia beyond 200.

Where Australia Stands in the Tournament

The victory keeps Australia firmly in contention near the top of their group as the tournament progresses. Heading into the match, Australia Women sat comfortably in second place in the Group 1 standings with a perfect record of two wins from two games, boasting a massive net run rate of plus 3.875 — a record they extended further with Saturday's dominant performance.

A Difficult History With Injuries

Mooney's latest fitness scare continues what has been a recurring theme throughout her career, with the wicketkeeper-batter having previously dealt with more serious injuries that sidelined her for extended stretches. Mooney has previously missed a Women's Ashes series after sustaining a fractured jaw during a training session, an injury that required surgery and also threatened her availability for a subsequent 50-over World Cup. She has also been forced off the field with a knee injury during a Women's Premier League debut in India.

Given that history, Australia's medical staff will likely monitor her back stiffness closely in the coming days as the tournament moves toward its knockout stages, particularly given the absence of a true like-for-like backup wicketkeeper currently available within the touring squad beyond the injured Litchfield.

What Comes Next

With Australia having now further stretched their unbeaten run in the tournament, attention turns to the severity of Mooney's back issue and whether she will be fit to keep wicket in the team's upcoming fixtures. Given that Australia chose not to carry a second specialist wicketkeeper in their 15-player squad, any extended absence for Mooney would force the team to continue relying on makeshift solutions behind the stumps, as it did Saturday when Georgia Voll stepped in and immediately made an impact with the early wicket of Molkenboer.