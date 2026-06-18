Victor Wembanyama Calls Spurs' NBA Finals Loss 'Biggest Lesson of My Life'

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama sat behind a black curtain outside the San Antonio Spurs locker room, processing a heartbreaking 94-90 loss in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that ended his team's championship hopes on their home court.

As Knicks players celebrated their first title since 1973 just yards away, the 20-year-old French phenom composed himself before addressing reporters. Wembanyama reflected on the series, where the Spurs held double-digit leads in all five games but ultimately fell short against New York's resilience and experience.

"It's painful," Wembanyama said. "But I'm not running away from that. I'm using it to fuel me. I'm sure all these guys you named, they're not satisfied with being eliminated in the earlier rounds or not making the playoffs. I'm not satisfied with not winning. This is the biggest lesson of my life. As a team, there's no better experience than what we just lived."

The Spurs, led by the towering Wembanyama, surprised many by reaching the Finals as one of the league's youngest teams. They pushed the more seasoned Knicks to the brink but couldn't close out games, surrendering late leads in critical moments throughout the series.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged the gap in execution. "We didn't deserve to win the games. There's a lot of levels of execution. There can be rebounding. There can be end-of-game details. There can be starting the game where you get the lead and then you don't sustain that. We weren't ready to win an NBA championship. The better team won. We did a lot of good things, and we didn't finish the job."

Wembanyama's growth throughout his second NBA season has been remarkable. The No. 1 pick from 2023 averaged strong numbers in the Finals while providing elite rim protection, but he noted areas for improvement, particularly in fourth-quarter execution where the Spurs faltered.

The series featured several momentum swings. San Antonio built substantial leads only to see New York mount comebacks, highlighted by Jalen Brunson's clutch performances. Brunson earned Finals MVP honors after delivering 45 points in the decisive Game 5.

Despite the loss, Spurs players expressed pride in their journey. Rookie Dylan Harper impressed with a team-high 25 points in Game 5, while veteran contributors like Keldon Johnson showed emotion in postgame interviews. The team's average age of 25 made their Finals appearance notable in league history.

Wembanyama emphasized the value of the experience. "The margin for error is very thin," he said. "Our domination stints are absolute. We absolutely dominated for most of the series. But our errors, our mistakes are punished so hard that we can't have ups and downs like this so much, you know? The ups are OK. The downs are the reason we lost."

The young Spurs core gained invaluable playoff experience. Facing the Knicks tested their mental toughness and execution under pressure. Johnson highlighted the genuine bonds formed within the group over the course of the season.

Devin Vassell, another key contributor, reflected on the disappointment. "Hearing that right now, seeing them storming the court on our home court, it's tough," he said. "We don't want a participation trophy to where we just got here. We wanted to win."

The Finals run exceeded preseason expectations for San Antonio. The team defied projections by advancing through the Western Conference playoffs before matching up against a battle-tested Knicks squad. Wembanyama's presence anchored a defense that held opponents in check for stretches.

For the Knicks, the series victory represented validation after years of rebuilding. Jalen Brunson's leadership and scoring proved decisive, while the team's depth and defensive schemes neutralized San Antonio's advantages. New York closed the series on a strong run, demonstrating championship composure.

Wembanyama drew parallels to legendary players who faced early setbacks before achieving greatness. He committed to using the loss as motivation for future success, acknowledging the long road ahead while embracing the lessons learned.

The Spurs now turn their attention to offseason improvements. With a young roster featuring high-upside talent, the organization will focus on adding complementary pieces and refining execution. Wembanyama's development remains central to their long-term plans.

NBA observers praised the competitiveness of the series. Despite the 4-1 outcome, four of New York's wins came by narrow margins, underscoring how close the matchup truly was. The Spurs' ability to push the eventual champions bodes well for their future contention window.

As the NBA offseason begins, both teams face important decisions. The Knicks will look to build on their championship foundation, while the Spurs aim to translate playoff experience into sustained success. Wembanyama's perspective suggests a determined approach to the coming challenges.

The 2026 NBA Finals will be remembered for dramatic swings and the emergence of young talent alongside veteran leadership. For Wembanyama and the Spurs, the experience, though painful, provides a foundation for growth in pursuit of future titles.