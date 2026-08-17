SYDNEY — Robert Irwin made history Sunday night as the youngest person ever to host the TV Week Logie Awards, but his hosting debut quickly became a talking point for reasons beyond the milestone, after an opening monologue joke aimed at absent television veteran Karl Stefanovic drew a mixed and, at times, sharply critical reaction from viewers.

The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist and television personality opened the 66th Annual TV Week Logie Awards at The Star in Sydney by noting his own historic position in the room. "I'm 22 years old, which officially makes me the youngest Logies host ever," Irwin told the audience, adding that he was also the first host in more than 20 years to be nominated for the Gold Logie in the same year he was hosting the ceremony.

Irwin then turned his attention to Stefanovic, who did not attend the ceremony despite being nominated for the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter. "Unfortunately, Karl Stefanovic didn't RSVP tonight," Irwin said, according to accounts of the monologue. "Which means we didn't have to hire as many bartenders, but we've got him a spare seat, just in case; it's over there to the right. The far right."

The joke referenced Stefanovic's departure earlier this year from both his longtime hosting role on the Nine Network's "Today" program and his radio show, following a controversial interview he conducted with British activist Tommy Robinson. Stefanovic, who has spent recent months weighing in publicly on Australian politics, has previously said he regrets voting for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Labor government in the last election and has indicated he plans to vote for the Liberal Party at the next federal election.

Irwin's line drew immediate reaction on social media, with viewers split over whether the joke crossed a line for an entertainment awards broadcast. "Robert you are massive Muppet," one person wrote on X in response to the monologue. Another viewer wrote that they had switched off the broadcast after an earlier segment involving a Welcome to Country acknowledgment, while a third suggested the pun on "far right" had been intentional, framing Irwin's comment as a signal of his own political leanings. At the same time, other viewers expressed support for the joke and enjoyed Irwin's performance overall, reflecting a broader divide in reaction across social platforms following the broadcast.

The Karl Stefanovic joke was not the only target of Irwin's opening monologue. He also poked fun at comedian Dave "Hughesy" Hughes, referencing reports of a potential Channel 10 reboot of Hughes' program. "Apparently I hear that Channel 10 is also developing a reboot of Hughesy, We Have a Problem," Irwin said. "And I think it's called, No, seriously, Hughesy, we have a problem." He additionally referenced former Logies host Sam Pang, who had presided over the ceremony for the previous three years before stepping aside for Irwin's debut.

Irwin's ascension to the hosting role had generated debate well before the ceremony itself. In interviews conducted ahead of the event, Irwin acknowledged that his selection as host had received a mixed reception from some longtime viewers of the awards show, who questioned how he would compare to previous hosts with more established comedic pedigrees. Irwin told one outlet that he was largely unbothered by critics of the decision, saying his focus remained on bringing enthusiasm and authenticity to the role rather than worrying about detractors. "Someone who's coming out and giving it a go, I think that's what we all sort of love and appreciate as Aussies," he said in comments made before the ceremony, adding that his goal was to lead with a sense of positivity that younger viewers could look up to.

Ahead of the broadcast, Seven, the network airing the ceremony, released promotional material showing former Logies host Mick Molloy putting Irwin through a lighthearted preparation session, equipping him with mock tools including a fictional "Logie joke creator" and cautioning the first-time host against getting ahead of himself during the live broadcast.

Despite the divided reaction to his opening monologue, Irwin's broader hosting performance drew largely positive coverage from entertainment outlets, which highlighted an opening dance number showcasing skills he developed during his championship run on "Dancing with the Stars" in the United States, along with his high-energy presence throughout the ceremony. The broadcast also featured a notable appearance by actress Magda Szubanski, best known for her role as Sharon Strzelecki on "Kath & Kim," who took the stage to help announce the Gold Logie winner in one of her first public appearances since undergoing treatment for cancer.

Irwin's dual role as host and Gold Logie nominee added an additional layer of attention to the evening, as he became the first person in more than two decades to occupy both positions simultaneously. The Gold Logie, presented for Most Popular Personality on Australian television, remains one of the ceremony's most closely watched honors each year.

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Stefanovic's absence from the ceremony continued a period of public turbulence for the veteran broadcaster, whose departure from Nine's flagship morning program after 21 years and subsequent exit from his radio partnership drew significant coverage across Australian media earlier this year. Stefanovic has since taken a more overtly political public stance, including through appearances on independent media platforms, a shift that has generated both support and criticism from television industry commentators and members of the public.

As reaction to Irwin's monologue continued to circulate in the days following the broadcast, entertainment outlets noted that the exchange highlighted the challenges facing a young, first-time host tasked with balancing comedic material against a media landscape in which even lighthearted jokes about absent colleagues can quickly take on broader political dimensions. Neither Irwin nor representatives for Stefanovic issued formal public statements addressing the joke or the ensuing online debate in the immediate aftermath of the ceremony.