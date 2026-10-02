LOS ANGELES — Selena Gomez is once again at the center of an online debate about her appearance, after her appearance at the 2026 Emmy Awards prompted a fresh wave of social media speculation that she has changed her face through cosmetic procedures.

The 34-year-old singer, actress and Rare Beauty founder has repeatedly pushed back against such claims. She has said the only cosmetic treatment she has had is Botox, and she has pointed to her long-running health problems, including lupus and the medications used to treat it.

Medical experts caution that it is impossible to determine what, if anything, a person has had done from photographs alone.

Emmys appearance reignites debate

Gomez attended the Emmys on Sept. 14 as a nominee for her role in the Hulu comedy "Only Murders in the Building." She wore a shimmering gold Louis Vuitton gown on the red carpet.

Images from the event quickly circulated online, and many social media users commented on her face, focusing in particular on her eyes, which some said looked uneven. Some posters claimed she had used fillers or Botox, while others speculated about weight-loss medication. None of those claims has been confirmed by Gomez or her representatives.

The reaction was not new. Similar waves of commentary followed a Rare Beauty event in Los Angeles in late October 2025 and photos Gomez shared in January, when some users claimed her face had become noticeably slimmer. Some social media users have even made baseless claims that she had been replaced by a "clone," a rumor Gomez later poked fun at in a comedy video.

What Gomez has said

Gomez has addressed the speculation directly on several occasions.

In 2023, responding to a fan on social media, she wrote: "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl."

The following year, she responded to a viral TikTok video by Marissa Barrionuevo, a plastic surgery assistant in Florida, who said she could not tell what Gomez had done and suggested the public leave her alone.

"Honestly I hate this," Gomez wrote in a comment on the video. "I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

In the same comment, Gomez referred to treatment she had undergone during a lupus flare-up.

Lupus and a kidney transplant

Gomez revealed in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the body's own tissues and organs. The condition can cause inflammation, fatigue, joint pain and kidney damage.

In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant after complications from lupus. The kidney was donated by her friend, actress Francia Raisa.

Gomez has also spoken openly about her mental health, including her bipolar disorder diagnosis, which she discussed in her 2022 documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me."

She has said in the past that medications she takes for her health conditions have caused her weight to fluctuate, and she has pushed back against body-shaming comments.

Treatments commonly used for lupus flares, such as corticosteroids, can cause fluid retention and facial swelling, which may change how a person's face looks over time. As doses change, that swelling can recede, potentially making a face appear slimmer.

What a doctor says

Dr. Omar Tillo, a plastic surgeon and medical director at CREO Clinic, told Bored Panda it is impossible to determine whether Gomez had any treatment based on photographs alone, and said he would be cautious about attributing her look to any single cause.

"What people seem to be responding to most strongly in these photographs is the asymmetry around the eyes," he said. "One eye appears slightly more closed than the other, and because the eyes are such an important reference point when we recognize a face, even quite a small difference can make somebody look surprisingly different."

Tillo said Botox can temporarily affect the muscles that control the brows and upper eyelids and, in uncommon cases, cause temporary drooping. But he stressed that makeup, lighting, camera angles, facial expression and natural asymmetry can all produce similar effects.

"These factors can emphasise existing asymmetry or change how the proportions of the face appear on camera," he said.

"But without examining somebody clinically and knowing what treatment they have actually received, anything more specific would simply be speculation," he added.

Aging and everyday changes

Faces also change naturally with age. Gomez, who first became famous as a child star on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," has been in the public eye for nearly two decades. Experts note that people commonly lose some facial fullness, often called "baby fat," in their 20s and 30s, which can make cheekbones and jawlines appear more defined.

Makeup techniques, hairstyles and professional styling for red carpet events can also dramatically alter how a face appears in photographs, particularly in high-resolution images that are widely shared and compared online.

The toll of scrutiny

Gomez's experience reflects the intense scrutiny that celebrities, especially women, face over their appearance. Comparisons of "before and after" photos often go viral, fueling speculation that can be difficult to correct.

Gomez has made mental health advocacy a central part of her public work, including through the Rare Impact Fund, which supports mental health services for young people. She has spoken in the past about the harmful effects of social media criticism and has taken breaks from social platforms.

Moving forward

Despite the online chatter, Gomez's career remains busy. She continues to star in "Only Murders in the Building," release music and run her cosmetics company. She married music producer Benny Blanco in 2025.

For now, the star's own explanation remains the clearest account available: that she has had Botox, that she has dealt with serious health conditions, and that she would prefer the public stop speculating about her face.