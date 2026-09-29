LOS ANGELES — Sydney Sweeney's latest campaign for her lingerie brand, Syrn, has fans focused less on the product and more on a small piece of jewelry: a gold necklace bearing the initials "SB," widely seen as a nod to her boyfriend, music executive Scooter Braun.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, Syrn's official Instagram account shared a new set of mirror selfies featuring the 29-year-old actress modeling the brand's Smooth Cup Demi Bra in a black shade called "After Dark," paired with matching underwear.

"Syd selfies, starring the Smooth Cup Demi Bra in After Dark," the brand wrote in the caption.

In the images, Sweeney wore a dainty gold chain with pavé diamond "S" and "B" initials. Neither Sweeney nor the brand has explained the meaning of the necklace, but several outlets, including Fox News, noted that the letters match Braun's initials.

Not the first appearance

The necklace has become a recurring detail in Sweeney's recent campaigns. She wore the same piece earlier this month in a separate Syrn post promoting the same bra in a pale pink shade called "Babe."

"Send Nudes, now yours. Syd wears the Smooth Cup Demi in Babe," the brand captioned that post, part of a campaign released around Sept. 22 and 23.

Page Six previously reported that Sweeney wore pavé initials at the Stagecoach country music festival in April, though the outlet noted the letters could have other meanings.

For the latest images, Sweeney styled her honey blond hair in loose waves and wore smudged black eyeliner with a deep mauve lip. The photos were taken with both her phone and a digital camera, giving the campaign a casual, personal feel.

According to the brand, the Smooth Cup Demi shares the same fit as Syrn's Romantic Demi bra but features a smooth cup designed to be worn under T-shirts.

A romance gone public

The necklace has drawn attention as Sweeney and Braun have become increasingly open about their relationship after initially keeping it low-key.

The pair met in June 2025 in Venice, Italy, at the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, according to People. Us Weekly reported that the couple confirmed their relationship in April.

"They are the real deal, and their relationship has become very serious," a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the two were "blending their lives."

The couple appeared together at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4. On Sept. 24, Sweeney shared a final set of summer photos on Instagram that included Braun and several friends.

Braun has also publicly shared his affection for the actress. In a birthday tribute, he called her "the woman who is the exception to every rule," according to published reports.

Braun, 45, is best known as a longtime music manager who has worked with some of the biggest names in pop music, and as a former executive at the media company HYBE America.

A fast-growing business

Behind the social media buzz is a business that has quickly gained traction. Syrn launched on Jan. 28 and was positioned from the start as more than a typical celebrity side project.

The brand is backed by investment firm Coatue Management, with investors including Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, along with Coatue partner Ben Schwerin. Its first product drop reportedly sold out almost immediately.

Syrn is built around four personas: Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy. The Comfy line, which launched on March 4, was the last of the brand's debut collections.

The brand has emphasized inclusive sizing, offering 44 sizes ranging from 30B to 42DDD, with most pieces priced under $100. Sweeney has said her own frustrating experience with a poorly fitting bra inspired that focus. She has also said she wants the brand to reflect the many sides of its customers' everyday lives.

Headline-grabbing marketing

Syrn's marketing has frequently drawn attention. The brand's launch campaign included a nighttime shoot near the Hollywood Sign, in which the landmark was draped in lingerie. The stunt sparked widespread conversation and some criticism.

The approach echoed the attention surrounding Sweeney's 2025 advertising campaign for American Eagle jeans, which generated significant debate online and made headlines across the country.

The brand has continued to evolve since its launch. For its spring "My First Rodeo" collection, Sweeney stepped behind the camera to focus on creative direction, featuring other women as models. A late-summer drop featuring embroidered details followed, with early access beginning Sept. 1.

In March, Sweeney filed an additional trademark application connected to the brand, which some observers interpreted as a hint at a possible expansion into beauty products.

Star power as strategy

Industry observers say Sweeney's fame gives Syrn a built-in marketing advantage. Casual mirror selfies posted to the brand's account feel personal and are widely shared, while details such as the necklace turn a product announcement into a broader conversation among fans and entertainment media.

The strategy reflects a wider trend of celebrity-founded brands relying on their founders' personal visibility to drive sales, with stars such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian building major businesses in beauty and shapewear.

The challenge for founder-led brands, analysts say, is turning early attention into lasting customer loyalty and repeat sales.

Busy career

Sweeney first rose to fame with her Emmy-nominated role in HBO's "Euphoria" and later starred in the hit romantic comedy "Anyone But You" and the thriller "The Housemaid." She is set to appear in "The Housemaid's Secret," the follow-up to the thriller.

She has increasingly balanced her acting career with business ventures, and Syrn has become a central part of her public image.

For now, fans are closely watching each new Syrn post for further glimpses of the "SB" necklace. Whether the accessory becomes a permanent fixture in the brand's campaigns remains to be seen, but it has already succeeded in keeping both Syrn and Sweeney's relationship in the spotlight.