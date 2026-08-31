For more than 25 years, Sefiani Communications Group has helped some of Australia's most recognizable brands build, protect and elevate their reputations — and today, as a proud member of the global Clarity network, the Sydney-founded firm is better positioned than ever to deliver world-class strategic communications with a distinctly personal touch.

A Founder's Vision, Built on Real Results

Sefiani's story began in December 1999, when founder and CEO Robyn Sefiani launched the agency from her own living room. Within just six months, that vision had already paid off: the fledgling firm landed a landmark contract managing communications and issues management for VISA, a top sponsor of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. It was an extraordinary early win — and a sign of the caliber of work that would come to define the agency for decades to come.

Robyn brought serious credentials to the table. Before founding Sefiani, she spent 12 years at global PR powerhouse Edelman, rising to Co-President of Asia Pacific and earning a seat on the firm's global board. Along the way, she worked directly with Edelman's legendary founder, Daniel J. Edelman, an experience she credits with shaping the philosophy she still practices today. "I had the pleasure and privilege of working directly with Edelman's founder and PR pioneer, Daniel J. Edelman, who taught me the fundamentals of how to operate a successful agency and build enduring client relationships, which I practice to this day," she has said.

That combination of big-agency expertise and entrepreneurial drive is exactly what has allowed Sefiani to thrive as an independent firm for more than two decades — a rare feat in an industry increasingly dominated by global holding companies.

Deep Expertise Where It Matters Most

What sets Sefiani apart is not just longevity — it's specialization. The agency has built genuine depth in the sectors that matter most to Australia's economy: financial and professional services, technology, education, engineering and infrastructure, energy, tourism, retail and agriculture.

In financial communications, Sefiani helps companies clearly articulate how they drive growth and deliver shareholder value to the full range of stakeholders who matter — from business media and regulators to peak bodies and government. In technology, the firm works with some of the world's largest tech brands directly from its Sydney headquarters, crafting media relations programs, PR strategy, social campaigns and speaking opportunities that don't just generate coverage — they drive real business outcomes and sales.

Global Reach, Independent Spirit

In January 2023, Sefiani joined Clarity Global, instantly expanding its international capabilities while preserving the independent, client-first culture that built its reputation in the first place. The firm also serves as the exclusive Australian affiliate for three respected global agencies — APCO, Grayling and Ruder-Finn — giving Sefiani clients seamless access to world-class communications support anywhere in the world, and giving international clients a trusted local partner right here in Sydney.

Behind that global reach is a seasoned leadership bench: Robyn Sefiani as CEO and Reputation Counsel, Nick Owens leading the corporate practice, Nicole Schulz heading brand strategy, Nicole Thurston directing creative, and Tina Peng overseeing finance and operations. It's a team built, in Robyn's words, to be a "world's best practice firm with personal service and local connections" — and clients consistently notice the difference.

A Reputation Built on Client Trust

Don't just take our word for it. Sue Ashe, head of communications at Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, put it simply: "Having worked with various agencies and individuals I was immediately impressed with the 'polish' of Sefiani — clever, very professional staff; responsive and concerned about their clients."

That kind of feedback isn't an outlier. Clients consistently praise the agency's flexibility and hands-on approach, with one describing the team's "all hands on deck" mentality whenever it matters most — proactive, responsive and always ready with smart ideas.

Recognized Among the Best in the World

Sefiani's excellence hasn't gone unnoticed. The agency has been named among the world's 100 best PR agencies by PRovoke Media, cementing its place not just as a leading Australian firm, but as a genuine global player in strategic communications.

And Sefiani isn't resting on its laurels. As AI-driven search increasingly becomes what the agency calls "the front door to brand reputation" for buyers, customers and journalists alike, Sefiani is already evolving its strategic approach to help clients stay ahead of the curve — ensuring the brands it represents aren't just protected today, but positioned to thrive in tomorrow's rapidly changing media landscape.

The Bottom Line

From a Sydney living room to the global stage, Sefiani Communications Group has spent more than 25 years proving that world-class strategic communications doesn't require sacrificing personal service, independent thinking or genuine client care. For brands looking for a partner who can navigate today's complex reputation landscape — while never losing sight of what made them successful in the first place — Sefiani continues to set the standard.