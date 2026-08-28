IBM Stock Jumps Nearly 4 Percent to $239 as Investors Digest HRL Labs and Z Chip News

NEW YORK — International Business Machines shares rose sharply in Thursday morning trading, advancing about 3.9 percent to around $238.89 after the company completed a quantum-related acquisition and highlighted new mainframe processor plans.

The stock gained roughly $9 from Wednesday's close of $229.87. Intraday quotes clustered in the mid-to-high $230s, with the session range running from the low $230s to just under $239. Volume was lighter than IBM's longer-term average, suggesting a focused move rather than a broad market surge.

The immediate catalyst was IBM's announcement on Aug. 26 that it had completed the acquisition of HRL Laboratories LLC. The company said the deal brings together complementary expertise in quantum computing, quantum sensing, advanced communications, electronics, manufacturing and materials science, with the aim of accelerating future innovation. HRL is a long-established research organization known for work spanning those fields.

The purchase follows other recent technical milestones. IBM said earlier in August that it had connected and cooled two modular cryogenic systems in a single environment, a step it described as progress toward larger, more reliable quantum machines. Management has separately outlined a multiyear quantum investment plan and longer-term targets for fault-tolerant systems.

Investors also continued to parse IBM's unveiling of a next-generation dual-architecture processor for future IBM Z and LinuxONE systems. The chip is designed to support both IBM and Arm-based operating systems and applications. Commercial impact is expected to arrive over time rather than in the current quarter, but the announcement reinforced the company's effort to keep its mainframe franchise relevant as enterprise software stacks evolve.

The rebound comes after a difficult stretch. IBM shares peaked near $332 in early June before sliding following second-quarter results. In that quarter, IBM reported revenue of $17.16 billion, up about 1 percent year over year, missing consensus estimates. Adjusted earnings were $2.93 per share, up 5 percent and in line with forecasts. Management pointed to delayed large, capital-expenditure-sensitive software transactions and weaker IBM Z revenue. Software annual recurring revenue reached $24.6 billion, up 8 percent, with Red Hat, data and hybrid-cloud lines remaining the brighter spots.

After the miss, IBM guided to constant-currency revenue growth of 4 percent to 5 percent for the full year, a reset from a more ambitious earlier outlook. The stock fell more than 25 percent in a single July session after those results, prompting at least one law firm to announce an investigation into potential securities-law issues tied to the decline and comments about faltering large deals. No findings from that process have been announced.

Since the July low, IBM has recovered a substantial portion of the drop. The shares remain well below the June high and are still down on the year, but they have outperformed in the weeks since earnings as investors focused on recurring software growth, free-cash-flow resilience and the pipeline of delayed deals that management said had begun to close in the third quarter.

Valuation metrics place IBM at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 20 and a forward multiple in the high teens, with a dividend of about $6.76 a share, or a yield near 2.8 percent at recent prices. The 52-week range runs from $199.19 to $332.46. Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with average price targets clustered from the mid-$240s to the mid-$260s depending on the survey, and ratings typically in the buy or moderate-buy category.

The company's strategy continues to rest on hybrid cloud and enterprise artificial intelligence rather than consumer-facing AI chips. IBM has promoted watsonx, Red Hat OpenShift and consulting services as a way for large organizations to run models across on-premises, private and public cloud environments. It has also signed infrastructure and inference partnerships intended to scale open-source AI workloads on IBM Cloud.

Mainframes remain both a strength and a source of volatility. Z systems generate high-margin software and services once installed, but hardware cycles can produce lumpy revenue. The weaker Z showing in the second quarter was a central reason for the earnings-day selloff. The new processor and dual-architecture roadmap are meant to extend that franchise, including compatibility with Arm-based software, but they will not change near-term results.

Quantum computing is a longer-dated option. Completing the HRL transaction and demonstrating multi-module cryogenic operation are incremental steps rather than immediate profit drivers. Investors have treated such news as supportive of IBM's research credentials while still judging the stock primarily on software growth, consulting demand and cash generation.

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Thursday's advance put IBM closer to some Wall Street targets after weeks of chopping in the $228–$238 band. Whether the move holds will depend on third-quarter evidence that delayed software deals are closing, that Z demand is stabilizing and that hybrid-cloud bookings remain solid. Broader technology sentiment, including demand for AI infrastructure, will also influence the shares, even though IBM's mix differs from pure-play chipmakers.

For now, the combination of a completed research acquisition, a new mainframe chip design and a bounce from recent lows has given IBM its strongest single-session gain in days. The stock still trades far below its early-summer peak, leaving room for debate over how much of the enterprise AI and quantum story is already reflected in the price.