Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Console Priced at $899.99 With November 13 Launch Date

Microsoft has opened pre-orders for its Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console and matching special-edition controller, marking the 25th anniversary of the Xbox brand with a translucent green design inspired by the original console.

The full package, referred to as the Xbox 25th anniversary collection, carries a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $899.99 in the United States. Regional pricing varies, with the United Kingdom listed at £759.99. The console ships with the matching controller and includes a full-game digital download of Halo: Campaign Evolved. Launch is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2026.

In an official statement, Microsoft said: "Beginning today, some of XBOX's most dedicated fans will be invited via email to pre-order the XBOX 25th anniversary collection. Tomorrow, Thursday, August 27 at 7 a.m. PDT, all players in select markets can visit the XBOX site or participating retailers for an opportunity to pre-order while supplies last. The XBOX 25th anniversary collection launches on November 13, 2026, for an MSRP of $899.99 USD. Pricing varies by market, and players can check their local Microsoft Store or authorized retailers for region-specific pricing and availability. Pre-orders are limited to one XBOX 25th anniversary collection per customer."

The console features a translucent OG Green shell with tributes to Xbox history and individual numbering via unique engraving on each unit. Internally it is based on the current Xbox Series X hardware with 1TB of storage. The included Halo: Campaign Evolved is described as a faithful yet modernized remake of the original campaign that launched with the first Xbox in 2001.

A matching Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition is available separately for $79.99 in the United States, £74.99 in the United Kingdom and €79.99 in Europe. The controller is scheduled to launch on Oct. 20, 2026, and pre-orders for it began earlier. It adopts the same translucent green aesthetic and incorporates design details that reference the original Xbox controller.

Pre-order access is staggered. Selected long-time customers received email invitations starting Aug. 26 for early ordering. Broader availability begins Aug. 27 at 7 a.m. PDT through the official Xbox website and participating retailers in select markets. Microsoft has emphasized that supplies are limited and that purchases are capped at one console package per customer.

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The announcement came during Microsoft's Xbox presentation at Gamescom 2026. The Series X25 was first revealed earlier in the year as part of anniversary celebrations. Microsoft has positioned the hardware as a collector's item that celebrates 25 years of the platform rather than a next-generation performance upgrade.

Reaction among players has focused on the price point. The $899.99 cost exceeds that of the standard Xbox Series X, reflecting the limited-edition design, packaging and included software. Some observers noted that the premium aligns with other anniversary or special-edition consoles released by major platforms in recent years. Others questioned the value relative to the underlying hardware specifications, which remain those of the existing Series X.

Microsoft has previously taken steps to limit scalping on high-demand releases, including purchase limits and verified-customer priority windows. The one-per-customer restriction and early access for dedicated fans are consistent with those efforts. Availability is expected to be tight, particularly in the initial days of the general pre-order window.

Halo: Campaign Evolved forms a central part of the package. The remake updates the original campaign while preserving core gameplay and story elements that helped establish the Xbox brand. Including the full game at no additional cost adds tangible software value to the hardware purchase.

The controller's earlier October release allows players to obtain the anniversary aesthetic ahead of the console itself. It is expected to function with existing Xbox Series X and Series S systems as well as compatible Windows PCs, following standard Xbox Wireless Controller compatibility.

Regional pricing and exact retail partners will vary. Microsoft directs customers to check local Microsoft Store pages and authorized retailers for availability and final costs, which may include taxes or additional fees depending on location. Pre-orders in some markets could open at slightly different local times corresponding to the 7 a.m. PDT global window.

The Series X25 arrives at a time when Microsoft continues to support the current generation of Xbox hardware while developing future platforms. The anniversary edition does not alter the core technical specifications of the Series X and is intended primarily as a commemorative product. Collectors and long-time fans form the primary audience, though the included game may broaden interest.

Microsoft has not disclosed production quantities. The combination of individual numbering, limited pre-order windows and one-per-customer rules indicates a controlled release designed to reach dedicated players first. Secondary-market prices for similar limited consoles have historically risen above retail after sell-outs, though outcomes depend on overall supply.

Players interested in the package are advised to prepare accounts and payment methods in advance of the Aug. 27 general opening. Those who received early-access emails can complete purchases immediately. The separate controller offers a lower-cost entry point for fans seeking the anniversary design without purchasing the full console set.

The Xbox 25th anniversary collection represents Microsoft's formal hardware tribute to a quarter-century of the brand. With confirmed pricing, release dates and pre-order details now public, attention turns to how quickly the limited stock will be claimed once broader ordering begins.