2K unveiled a comprehensive breakdown of new gameplay features and mode updates for NBA 2K27 during a livestreamed "Preseason Breakdown" event Aug. 18, offering fans their most detailed look yet at what the 28th installment of the long-running basketball franchise will include when it releases next month.

The 45-minute livestream, broadcast from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, marked what 2K described as a franchise-first event, consolidating the year's biggest gameplay and feature announcements into a single presentation rather than spreading them out across multiple smaller reveals. The stream aired on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok and X beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

On the court, 2K is billing this year's update as its most balanced gameplay experience to date, with changes touching nearly every aspect of on-court play. According to the game's official Courtside Report, offensive players now have access to expanded tools including step-through up-and-unders available from drives, post-ups and perimeter situations, with five possible directions available after a pump fake. Dribbling customization has also been significantly opened up, allowing players to mix individual signature dribble moves from different NBA and WNBA players together, rather than being locked into a single complete signature package as in previous entries. A new Dynamic Layup Engine is also part of this year's offensive overhaul, according to Operation Sports' breakdown of the changes.

Defensively, 2K has focused heavily on addressing longstanding community feedback regarding artificial intelligence-controlled defenders. According to the game's roadmap, AI defenders in NBA 2K27 will now contest shots more effectively and hold their positioning better across various modes, including The REC, a frequent point of complaint among players in prior editions where AI-controlled teammates would often fail to contest open shots convincingly. The update also introduces a redesigned hands-up defense system, an overhauled shot contest mechanic, expanded defensive cutoffs and an entirely new collision system, according to GoNintendo's summary of the reveal.

A revised, skill-based dynamic Dunk Meter represents another significant gameplay change this year. According to 2K's official announcement, the new Dunk Meter evaluates defensive positioning in real time throughout the entirety of a dunk attempt, from takeoff through the finish, rather than relying on a more static system, and now applies to all dunk attempts across the game.

Throughout these changes, 2K continues to rely on its ProPLAY animation technology, which captures real broadcast footage and translates it into in-game animations. According to Operation Sports, 2K is leaning further into machine learning this year specifically to make player movement and real-time on-court adjustments look more natural and responsive.

Beyond core gameplay, NBA 2K27 introduces a significant social feature with the debut of Co-Ed City, described by 2K as the franchise's first-ever co-ed version of The City, its persistent online hub mode. The change will allow male and female MyPLAYER characters to compete together within the same shared online space for the first time in franchise history, according to GoNintendo's coverage of the reveal.

The game's MyPLAYER Builder system has also received a substantial overhaul. According to the PlayStation Blog's recap of the event, NBA 2K27 will feature 53 total Badges, up from 40 in NBA 2K26, with six badges removed from last year's system and 19 entirely new badges introduced, alongside updates to returning badges aimed at creating a more balanced overall experience. New badge examples highlighted in early previews include Pace, which affects ball-handler sprint speed, Wall-Up, tied to hands-up defense, and Flash, associated with transition movement, according to G2A's breakdown of the update. The Builder system will also introduce a new Builder Path alongside Strategic Badge Tokens and Synergy Boosts, described by 2K as the next evolution of its badge and boost system, detailed in a joint segment featuring San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and NBA 2K27 gameplay producer Bryant Colon.

The game's WNBA-focused content has also expanded significantly for this year's release. According to GoNintendo, The W and MyWNBA modes will now include dedicated single-player experiences for the first time, featuring a Build-as-You-Go progression model, an updated Game Attribute System, all-new Team Badges and Teammate Badges, and expanded tools for managing a full WNBA franchise. New Team Badges and Teammate Badges are designed specifically to boost on-court chemistry, offering players two distinct upgrade paths as they progress through the mode.

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NBA 2K27 will be released globally on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam, marking the first mainline entry in the series not to receive a version for the prior-generation PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles. Players who preorder the Deluxe Edition or Ultra Edition will receive early access ahead of the global release; while some outlets initially reported early access beginning Aug. 28, the PlayStation Blog's official recap of the event specified that Early Access will begin Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. Pacific time, offering eligible preorder customers up to nine days of early play before the game's full public launch.

The game's three cover athletes were announced ahead of the gameplay reveal. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama headlines the Standard Edition, a selection that followed his historic unanimous Defensive Player of the Year award. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark headlines the Deluxe Edition, marking the first time a WNBA player has been selected to headline a global premium edition of the franchise. Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose fronts a limited-time Ultra Edition, celebrating his legacy as the youngest player to win the league's Most Valuable Player award.

NBA 2K27 is developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software. The game represents the 28th installment in the long-running NBA 2K franchise and follows NBA 2K26, which 2K has described as the biggest year in the series' history, a milestone the developer has said directly informed much of this year's community-driven approach to gameplay and feature updates. With the full scope of this year's changes now revealed ahead of next month's launch, players and reviewers are expected to begin closely evaluating how the promised improvements to AI defense, offensive customization and the newly co-ed City mode translate into actual gameplay once the title becomes available.