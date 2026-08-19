LeBron James Launches YouTube Channel at 41, Asks Son Bronny to 'Teach Him the Game'

LeBron James, one of the most recognizable athletes in the world with more than 154 million Instagram followers, has officially launched a personal YouTube channel at age 41, turning to his son, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, for guidance on how to navigate the platform.

Despite his enormous social media following and decades in the public spotlight, James had never previously operated a personal YouTube channel before this launch. His debut content included a lighthearted exchange with Bronny, in which the elder James asked his son to explain a basic feature of YouTube videos: the outro, the closing segment creators typically use to ask viewers to like, subscribe and enable notifications. According to footage from the exchange, James admitted he had never watched a YouTube outro before in his life, prompting him to ask Bronny to "teach him the game" of content creation.

The moment was filmed during a recent golf outing that included LeBron, Bronny, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and a pair of golf-focused YouTube creators, according to footage circulating from the session.

The dynamic between father and son carries a notable role reversal, given Bronny's own background in online content creation. Before beginning his professional basketball career, Bronny built a substantial following as a teenage livestreamer, a pursuit he stepped away from in order to focus more fully on basketball. That earlier experience appears to have positioned him as an informal mentor to his father as LeBron now enters the same space himself, decades into his own career.

LeBron's first video posted to the new channel was a lengthy production, running more than 90 minutes, documenting the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship reunion golf outing, an event that had generated months of online speculation among fans regarding what actually took place during the trip. The extended runtime and behind-the-scenes access offered in the video reflect an approach more akin to long-form lifestyle content than traditional short highlight clips, suggesting James may be positioning the channel as a more personal, unscripted complement to his existing media ventures.

Although this marks James' first individually branded YouTube channel, he has maintained an active presence on the platform through other media projects for roughly a decade. His media company, UNINTERRUPTED, previously produced "The Shop," a recurring series in which James held informal conversations with other prominent athletes and entertainers set inside a barbershop, a show that ran regularly for several years before eventually winding down.

James has also hosted "Mind the Game," a basketball-focused podcast he has produced intermittently over the past three seasons. The show originally featured JJ Redick as co-host during its first season before Redick was hired as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach following that season, prompting a change in the podcast's lineup. Steve Nash subsequently stepped in as Redick's replacement, and the show continued with regular episodes throughout the most recent season.

James' new personal channel appears likely to focus on more intimate, lifestyle-oriented content, potentially offering fans a closer look into aspects of his personal life beyond basketball. However, given his upcoming commitments on the court, more substantial content may not appear regularly until after his playing career concludes. James is set to begin his debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers this October, following his decision to sign with the franchise after departing the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent this offseason, a move that ended his tenure with the team that had employed him for the bulk of his most recent NBA seasons.

James' move to Philadelphia represents one of the more significant offseason storylines across the NBA, given his stature as one of the sport's most accomplished and closely followed players. Reaction to the decision has continued to generate commentary from current and former players. Former NBA guard and current broadcaster Rajon Rondo has publicly praised James' choice to sign with the 76ers, describing the decision as "brilliant" in comments made following the move.

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James' departure from the Lakers has also carried broader organizational implications for the franchise. According to separate reporting, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss has expressed opposition to a potential sale of the team, even as league rules under discussion could eventually require Buss to relinquish her role as team governor depending on how any ownership transition unfolds, a situation that has continued to generate speculation regarding the franchise's long-term ownership structure independent of James' own departure.

James' foray into personal YouTube content also arrives amid a broader trend of professional athletes building independent media platforms and personal brands outside traditional team and league channels, a shift that has accelerated across professional sports in recent years as athletes increasingly seek direct relationships with fans through social media and video platforms rather than relying solely on traditional broadcast and print coverage.

As James enters his 23rd NBA season this fall with a new franchise, his expanding media ventures, including this newly launched personal YouTube channel, suggest a continued effort to build out a content ecosystem that extends well beyond his on-court career, following a well-established pattern he has maintained throughout much of the past decade through UNINTERRUPTED, "The Shop" and "Mind the Game." Whether the new channel becomes a regularly updated platform during the season or remains a more occasional outlet for behind-the-scenes content, as suggested by the timing and nature of his initial upload, remains to be seen as James balances the launch of this new venture with preparations for his first season playing for the 76ers.