Bronny James Opens Up on LeBron's Lakers Exit to Philly, Says Father and Son Are 'Men of Very Little Words'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — When LeBron James decided to leave the Los Angeles Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer, he talked it over with his family. With his son and now-former teammate, Bronny James, the conversation was apparently a short one.

"We're men of very little words when it comes to talking about business and what we're going to do and how we feel about each other. So, it wasn't really much [discussion] to be honest with you," Bronny James said Monday at Lakers media day.

The 21-year-old guard said he and his father understand that their careers are now heading in different directions.

"He's got his own path, and I got my own. He knows that I want to make a name for myself, and I want to continue my career and keep growing as a player," Bronny said. "And he knows that I want to focus on that. So, he decided to do that."

A new reality in Los Angeles

Monday marked the first time in Bronny's three-year NBA career that he reported for a new season without his father in the same locker room. The pair made history in 2024 as the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

Asked what it felt like to arrive at the Lakers' training facility without LeBron, Bronny kept his answer brief.

"Feels like he's not here," he said. "I don't really have an opinion on that. That's my dad, I spent 22 years almost living with him, so yeah, just another experience that I'm gonna be a part of and excited to see how it's going to feel during the season too."

In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet, Bronny said he was curious to see how things would change for him without his famous father in the building.

"I'm excited for the experience, to experience something different with him not being here, to see how the staff treats me without him being here," he said.

LeBron's move east

LeBron James, 41, announced on July 24 that he would sign with the 76ers, ending an eight-season run with the Lakers that included the 2020 NBA championship. He agreed to a two-year, roughly $8 million contract with a player option for the second season, according to his agent, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul. James earned about $52.6 million with the Lakers last season, making the move one of the largest pay cuts in NBA history.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer said in a series of posts on social media that he had seriously considered retirement after the 2025-26 season.

"I thought I was done when the season ended," James wrote. "I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game."

He described the decision to join Philadelphia as his "last decision" and said he wanted another shot at a title.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James wrote.

The 76ers, who have not won a championship in 43 years, have built a star-heavy roster around former MVP Joel Embiid, adding James and acquiring Jaylen Brown in a trade with the Boston Celtics during the offseason.

Speaking at the 76ers' own media day Monday, James made clear that winning was his top priority in choosing a new team.

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round," he said.

The move will make James the first player in NBA history to play 24 seasons, and Philadelphia will be his fourth franchise after stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers.

Why Bronny stayed

When LeBron chose his next team, many around the league expected Bronny to follow him. That did not happen.

The 76ers' roster was already full, and the team still needed to shed salary to complete James' signing. The Lakers were also reportedly fond of Bronny and wanted to keep him in Los Angeles.

Bronny was selected by the Lakers with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft after one season at the University of Southern California. His selection drew criticism from some who viewed it as a favor to his father. At USC, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in a freshman season that came after he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout in July 2023.

As a rookie, he spent much of his time with the Lakers' G League affiliate. But he made progress in his second season, earning minutes in the rotation during the Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Building his own identity

Bronny now enters his third season on a Lakers team that looks very different, with an almost entirely new supporting cast built around star guard Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. He said he sees room for more growth as he steps out of his father's shadow.

His comments on Monday suggested he is embracing the chance to be judged on his own terms, without the constant comparisons that came with playing on the same team as one of the greatest players in the sport's history.

The change also marks a shift for the Lakers, who for much of the past eight years were defined by LeBron's presence on and off the court.

Christmas reunion

The father and son will not have to wait long to share the court again. The Lakers are scheduled to host the 76ers on Dec. 25 at Crypto.com Arena, a Christmas Day matchup that will mark LeBron's first return to Los Angeles as an opponent.

"I'm excited to see him on Christmas," Bronny said.

The game is expected to be one of the most anticipated of the regular season, both because of LeBron's history with the Lakers and the chance to see the two James family members on opposite sides for the first time in an NBA game.

The Lakers and 76ers open training camp this week ahead of the 2026-27 regular season, which begins in October.

For LeBron, the season represents what may be his final chance to win a fifth NBA championship. For Bronny, it is an opportunity to show he belongs in the league on his own merits, with a clearer role and a fresh start in a locker room that no longer includes his father.