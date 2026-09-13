Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green pushed back this week on what he described as a widespread misconception about LeBron James' recent contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, arguing that the four-time NBA champion's steep pay cut cannot simply be recouped through endorsements or outside business ventures.

James signed a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option with Philadelphia on Friday, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, who reported that Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul confirmed the deal to ESPN's Shams Charania. The agreement, worth $4 million annually, represents the largest single-season pay cut in NBA history for a player of James' stature, according to widespread reporting following the signing.

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A roster built around new additions

James' arrival in Philadelphia comes after the 76ers made a series of aggressive moves to build what the organization views as a legitimate championship contender over the next two seasons. Philadelphia's most notable acquisition prior to signing James was landing Jaylen Brown in a trade with the Boston Celtics, a deal that came together as Brown's relationship with the Celtics organization had reportedly deteriorated. Adding James to a core that already includes Brown and center Joel Embiid gives the 76ers a roster with championship aspirations heading into the coming seasons.

Bleacher Report characterized the magnitude of James' financial sacrifice in stark terms following the signing, posting, "LeBron took the largest pay cut EVER to join the 76ers. The King just wants to win."

Green explains why the math doesn't work in James' favor

While much of the public reaction to James' contract focused on the veteran star's willingness to sacrifice earnings in pursuit of another championship, Green used his podcast to directly challenge the assumption that James would simply make up the difference through sponsorships, endorsements or other outside income streams.

"There's this common misconception like, oh well, like for instance, we'll use LeBron James as an example," Green said. "LeBron took a $4 million deal. He can go make the 40 million somewhere else. No the fu*k he can't. He can go make 40 somewhere else, but it ain't that same 40 that he just gave up."

Green went on to lay out the financial logic behind his argument in more specific terms, illustrating how a player's total on-court and off-court earnings compound differently depending on their base salary. "Like, so say next year, all right, that 40 takes him in total for a year 60 million make on a year. Well, the other 40 would have taken him to 100. Like, you don't just go make that money up somewhere else," Green said.

A friendship built through years of rivalry

Green's comments carry particular weight given his long history with James, both as a fierce on-court rival and, in more recent years, as a close friend. The two have faced off in some of the league's most memorable playoff matchups over the past decade, including multiple NBA Finals series between James' teams and Green's Warriors. Their mutual respect, built through those high-stakes showdowns, has often translated into candid public commentary from Green about James' career and decisions, including his willingness to defend James against what he views as oversimplified takes on the financial realities of professional sports contracts.

Context for James' unprecedented pay cut

James, 41, enters his 24th NBA season with Philadelphia, an NBA record for career longevity at the league's highest level. His new deal represents a dramatic departure from the maximum-value contracts he has commanded for most of his career, reflecting both his advancing age and a deliberate decision, according to reporting on the signing, to prioritize a final shot at another championship over maximizing his final years of guaranteed compensation.

The scale of the pay cut has drawn significant attention across the league, in part because James has historically been one of the NBA's most business-savvy players, building an extensive off-court portfolio that includes ownership stakes, production ventures and long-term endorsement partnerships. Green's comments push back specifically against the assumption that this off-court business acumen can simply substitute for the lost basketball income, arguing that the two revenue streams do not scale interchangeably in the way some fans and commentators have suggested.

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What it means for James' legacy calculus

James' willingness to accept such a steep reduction in pay has been framed by some in the sports media as evidence of his singular focus on adding to his championship résumé rather than his career earnings, particularly as questions continue to swirl about where he ranks in the NBA's broader debate over the greatest player of all time. A championship run with Philadelphia would make him the first player in league history to win a title with three different franchises, having previously won championships with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Green's remarks add another layer to the ongoing conversation about the true cost of James' decision, framing it not just as a symbolic sacrifice but as a genuinely significant financial one that cannot easily be offset through his substantial off-court business interests. Whether that sacrifice translates into another championship for James remains to be seen as the 76ers begin building their new-look roster around Brown, Embiid and their newly signed 41-year-old superstar heading into the coming season.