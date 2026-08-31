Kevin Durant Reveals He and LeBron James Recorded Three Unreleased Rap Songs Together in Akron Years Ago

Kevin Durant revealed this week that he and LeBron James recorded roughly three rap songs together during a recording session in Akron, Ohio, more than a decade ago, adding a new layer to a friendship already well documented on the basketball court.

Durant made the revelation during an appearance on the "Boardroom Talks" podcast with host Speedy Morman, released Thursday. When Morman asked whether it was true that Durant and James had a song together, Durant corrected the premise entirely. "We had like three songs, I think," Durant said. "Me and Rich Paul really were the ones that got it going and convinced Bron to rap."

According to Durant, the recording sessions took place around 2011, when he traveled to James' hometown of Akron to work out with him over a period of four to five days. "I went to Akron, like, 2011 to work out with him for, like, four or five days," Durant said. "And then he had a studio, 'cause Rich Paul — me and Rich Paul really was the ones that got it going and convinced Bron to rap." Durant explained that his relationship with Paul, James' longtime agent and the founder of the sports agency Klutch Sports, predated his connection to James, noting that Paul had been courting him as a client around the same period.

Durant described James as initially hesitant to step into the recording booth, but said he ultimately embraced the experience once he found his footing. "Any time somebody does something for the first few times, it's forced, a little forced," Durant said. "Once you get that flow, he had to figure it out. He loved rap."

One of the pair's collaborations did eventually reach the public. The track "It Ain't Easy," recorded during the 2011 NBA lockout while James played for the Miami Heat and Durant led the Oklahoma City Thunder, featured both players rapping about their respective paths from difficult upbringings to NBA stardom. The song remained unreleased for years before producer Franky Wahoo put it out publicly in 2018, though Durant said the version that surfaced used a different beat than the original recording. "They changed the beat, and it just made the song even more wack," Durant said, according to Heavy.com's account of the podcast.

Durant said he does not personally have access to the two other tracks he and James recorded and is uncertain whether the original files still exist. "That's a good question," Durant said when asked where the songs are now. "They're in that studio in Akron. Somebody out there, engineer somebody, got them."

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The revelation adds a lighter footnote to a notable year for James, who is entering a new chapter of his NBA career after signing with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, James privately wrestled with a diminished offensive role during his final season in Los Angeles, particularly as the Lakers increasingly relied on guard Austin Reaves in the backcourt. "Covering LeBron James last season, he had an internal conflict going on with how much he had to defer to Austin Reaves," Murray wrote during a recent Reddit AMA, according to Yahoo Sports. "Even Bron understood that Luka was the top dawg in any circumstance," Murray added, referring to Luka Doncic, who had established himself as the Lakers' clear top offensive option.

James is expected to face a different dynamic in Philadelphia, joining a roster already built around center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey, a pairing analysts have suggested could offer James a more natural complementary role compared with the tension that reportedly built up during his final Lakers season. Whether that adjustment proves smoother than his last stretch in Los Angeles remains to be seen as James begins his 24th professional season, one that will also mark the first time since his rookie year that he has played for a franchise other than the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat or Lakers.

For now, Durant's revelation about the unreleased Akron recording sessions has offered fans a rare, unexpected glimpse into the pair's decades-long friendship away from the court, one that predates the accolades, championships and rivalries that have defined both players' careers since their early years in the league.