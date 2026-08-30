Stephen Curry Now Eligible for Max Warriors Extension, and Golden State Is Letting Him Call the Shots

Stephen Curry officially became eligible for a new contract extension with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, opening a negotiation that will shape the franchise's roster for years to come while the team signals it is prepared to give its longtime superstar wide latitude in deciding his own path.

Curry, 38, is entering his 18th NBA season and the final year of his current contract, which will pay him roughly 62.6 million dollars this season. As of Saturday, he became eligible to sign a two-year extension worth approximately 136.7 million dollars, a deal that would keep him with Golden State through the 2028-29 season and push his salary to about 71 million dollars in the final year, when he would be 40 years old. If no extension is completed, Curry would become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy has repeatedly signaled over the past year that the front office wants to secure another deal with Curry before this season begins, while also making clear the decision ultimately rests with the player himself. "I'm pretty confident that Steph will finish his career here, but you know, it's ultimately his call, his decision," Dunleavy said during a press conference earlier this month, according to the Press Democrat. "Whether that's to allow his contract to run out and move on, or if he comes to me and wants to be moved, Joe (Lacob) and I will talk through it."

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, both Curry and the Warriors are expected to approach negotiations with a shared goal of keeping him in Golden State for the remainder of his career, meaning the central question is less whether Curry stays than what specific structure the eventual deal takes. Curry could sign the full maximum extension, accept a lower figure to preserve salary-cap flexibility for the front office to build around him, or wait until next summer to test unrestricted free agency, according to reporting from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel cited by Marca.

The timing of the decision comes amid a complicated stretch for both player and franchise. Curry appeared in only 43 games last season while dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him for roughly two months, and Golden State finished the 2025-26 season 37-45, missing the playoffs entirely. Despite the down year, Curry remains one of the league's most influential players, having delivered four NBA championships to the Warriors, two Most Valuable Player awards, and a legacy as the player most credited with transforming how basketball is played through three-point shooting.

Dunleavy has previously discussed his desire to keep Curry with the organization for good, telling reporters earlier this month, "That's always been sort of what we discussed, and I think that's you know tracking quite well," according to comments reported by AOL. He added at the time, "Obviously, he's eligible for an extension coming up at the end of this month, and you know we'll talk through all that stuff and can't speak on it much right now."

Curry's importance to the Warriors extends well beyond his production on the court, and the franchise has continued to build its roster around the expectation that he remains its centerpiece. Golden State recently signed veteran forward Georges Niang and fifth-year guard Brandon Williams, rounding out a roster largely carried over from last season. The front office has also pursued several potential star additions in recent years, including reported interest in players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, though none of those pursuits resulted in a trade.

A maximum extension for Curry would guarantee his place with the Warriors through the later stages of his career but could also constrain the team's ability to pursue another marquee addition, particularly with forwards Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green both entering the final years of their own contracts. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has suggested there may be reasons for both sides to consider waiting rather than rushing into a deal immediately, noting that Curry is one of several notable players, along with Butler and Green, becoming extension-eligible around the same period this offseason.

Off the court, Curry has continued to generate headlines beyond his playing contract. Public records show he and his wife, Ayesha, quietly sold their Atherton, California, estate for 29.1 million dollars in May, a figure slightly below the 30 million dollars the couple originally paid for the property in December 2020. Separately, a documentary chronicling Curry's pursuit of the NBA's all-time three-point record, directed by Gotham Chopra and produced by Religion of Sports, is scheduled to arrive in IMAX theaters in October.

For now, all signs point toward Curry remaining with the only franchise he has ever played for. Dunleavy has said publicly that neither the team nor Curry is entertaining the idea of a different destination, and the Warriors have shown no indication they intend to explore trading their franchise's defining player. The remaining question, according to those close to the negotiations, is simply what form the final agreement will take, and how much say Golden State ultimately gives Curry in shaping it.