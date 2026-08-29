INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark showed up to Indiana Fever practice this week in a new colorway of her signature Nike shoe, a blush-and-bead design that immediately read as a nod to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour friendship-bracelet tradition.

The pair, widely identified as the Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet," features fuzzy, chunky laces threaded with small charm-like beads. Clark's initials, "CC," appear on a lace of the left shoe. Her jersey number, 22, is spelled out in block beads on the right — a number that also matches the title of a Swift song. Clark's logo sits in royal blue on the tongue. The upper mixes soft pink, off-white, metallic and iridescent tones.

Clark posted the shoes on her Instagram Stories with a short caption: "Yeah these are the ones."

The Indiana Fever account and sneaker outlets circulated closer looks the same day. Clark wore the colorway at practice Wednesday. She has not yet been reported wearing the pair in a regular-season game.

The reveal was not a complete surprise. In June, Clark arrived for a home game against the Toronto Tempo with eight blue bracelets stacked on her left wrist. The beads read "10.01.26" and "Caitlin 1," a hint at both her signature line and an October retail date tied to the first public colorway.

Nike's first widely listed Caitlin 1, the Racer Blue edition, has been advertised for pre-order around $140, with a public release expected Oct. 1. Sneaker sites tracking the Friendship Bracelet version have separately pointed to a later window, around Feb. 24, 2027, and a retail price near $150. Nike has not issued a full campaign framing the bead colorway as an official Swift collaboration.

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The design language is still unmistakable to anyone who stood in an Eras Tour line. Fans spent years trading handmade bracelets outside stadiums, a ritual often tied to the lyric "So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it" from Swift's song "You're On Your Own, Kid." Clark moved that idea from wrists to laces.

She has been open about the fandom. After wearing a player-exclusive Nike Kobe 6 inspired by the Eras Tour earlier this season, she told reporters, "I'm a big fan of Taylor [Swift] and the Eras Tour was the best concert of all time, so that was the thought behind these and I think they're pretty fun." She also said she wore friendship bracelets on her socks that night.

This month she went further on the idea of Swift wearing her own shoe. "Well, Travis Scott tried on the all-black pair. Obviously, we saw that in my Instagram post. I wouldn't mind seeing Taylor Swift in a couple versions that I think she would probably like."

The two have crossed paths in public. They have been photographed together at Kansas City Chiefs games, including a 2025 AFC divisional round against Houston and a later regular-season meeting with Detroit, sitting in a suite as Swift watched Travis Kelce. Reporting around their acquaintance has also described Swift sending Clark Eras Tour merchandise and a note calling her inspiring to watch from afar.

That crossover is part of why the shoe landed so quickly. Clark is the face of a WNBA surge. Swift remains one of the most visible entertainers in the world. A performance basketball sneaker that looks like concert merch sits at the intersection of both audiences.

The Caitlin 1 itself is new. Clark's first signature Nike model arrived this season after years in other silhouettes. Early colorways have included Iowa Hawkeyes yellow and black, All-Star looks and the forthcoming Racer Blue retail pair. The Friendship Bracelet edition is the most narrative-driven of the bunch: not just a team or school palette, but a specific cultural object from another industry.

Construction details reported by footwear outlets include an OptiCast upper with shifting pastel and pearl tones, metallic swooshes, graphic insoles printed with beads and Clark's double-C mark, and extra charms in some sample descriptions so buyers can restyle the laces. The midsole stays relatively low, consistent with the performance brief of the Caitlin 1 rather than a fashion-only last.

For Nike, the timing is useful. Clark's shoe line is still in its first retail cycle. A colorway that can travel beyond basketball shops — into Swift fan communities, social feeds and gift lists — expands the addressable market without requiring a co-branded contract that neither side has announced.

For the Fever, it is another piece of off-court attention during a season already defined by Clark's drawing power. Practice photos and an Instagram story were enough to push the shoes across sports and entertainment coverage within a day.

There are limits to what the debut actually confirms. A practice wear-test is not a launch event. A caption is not a release date. Conflicting listings for $140 in October versus $150 next February mean shoppers should treat the Friendship Bracelet pair as upcoming, not as the shoe currently in the main Nike pre-order slot unless the company updates that page.

Still, the product logic is clear. Clark has spent two years making her Swift fandom visible: tour-inspired player exclusives, bracelets on game days, suite appearances, and now beads on her own signature model. Swift's world already knows how to turn small objects into communal tokens. Putting those tokens on a basketball shoe is a simple translation.

Whether Swift ever wears a pair is an open question Clark has already answered in public: she would not mind. Until then, the shoes exist as a practice-court preview and a merchandising teaser — fuzzy laces, "CC" and "22," blush tones, and a caption that told fans she had found the version she wanted.

When the colorway does reach shelves, demand will likely split between basketball buyers chasing the Caitlin 1 and fans who simply want a wearable piece of the bracelet era. That dual audience is the point of the design. Clark did not put Swift's name on the box. She put the ritual on the laces and let people recognize it.