Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived back in the United Kingdom, landing in Birmingham shortly before midday Wednesday just days after their office confirmed plans for the couple's extended return, BBC News reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children, Archie and Lilibet, are believed to have flown into the country privately from California. A spokesman for the couple declined to comment on the arrival, telling the BBC only that "this is not something we would comment on." According to a source who spoke with the BBC, there did not appear to be a police presence as Harry and his family left the airport.

The family is expected to base themselves at a private property outside London in the Cotswolds, according to the BBC. Archie and Lilibet have been enrolled in school, with the new academic term due to begin next week. Harry and Meghan will not resume official royal duties during their time in Britain, continuing instead as private, non-working members of the royal family, consistent with the arrangement they entered when they stepped back from senior royal roles in early 2020 before relocating to California that March.

King Charles III was informed of the couple's return plans earlier this month. The family had visited the king at his Highgrove residence in July, though it is understood the planned move was not discussed during that visit. Prior to that July reunion, Harry and Meghan had not been in the UK together since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of the couple's plans, according to the BBC.

The question of security arrangements for the Sussexes while in Britain has remained a significant point of debate since news of their return first broke. Harry lost a legal challenge last year over the level of security afforded to him and his family in the UK, after seeking to overturn a decision that had downgraded his security detail once he stopped serving as a working royal and relocated to the United States. It remains unclear what specific security provisions will be made for the family during their UK stay, or who will bear the cost of arranging them.

Following the announcement of the Sussexes' intended return, a Home Office spokesperson addressed the broader security process without confirming specific arrangements for Harry's family. The spokesperson said decisions regarding the security of royals are made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, commonly known as Ravec, and characterized the UK government's overall protective security system as "rigorous and proportionate." Harry has previously said that concerns about safety have been a central factor preventing him from bringing his wife and children to Britain in the past.

The couple's return also comes amid significant ongoing legal costs stemming from a separate case. Last month, Harry and six other public figures lost a High Court privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail and MailOnline. According to the BBC, the group faces paying up to £34.5 million in legal costs to Associated Newspapers, with the seven claimants required to pay an initial £9.54 million within seven days of the ruling.

Beyond the security and legal questions surrounding the family's return, speculation has continued to build regarding what Harry and Meghan's day-to-day life in Britain might actually look like. The BBC has separately reported that Meghan is in talks for a role in Netflix's series "The Gentlemen," which would mark her first significant acting role since her marriage to Harry. Sources close to the couple have not denied those reports.

The return also raises renewed questions about whether Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, might improve now that the family is based in the same country for the first time in years. According to the BBC's own reporting on the matter, however, William remains in no mood to forgive and forget, with the underlying hurt he feels toward Harry described as still lingering, suggesting any reconciliation between the two brothers is unlikely to happen quickly or easily despite their newfound geographic proximity.

Harry's broader relationship with Britain has continued evolving in other respects as well. The duke recently stepped down from the board of an African wildlife charity, according to related BBC coverage, part of a broader recalibration of his public commitments as the family transitions into this new chapter based in the UK.

With Harry, Meghan and their children now physically back on British soil, attention is likely to shift toward how the family settles into their new life in the Cotswolds in the coming days, including how the unresolved security question is ultimately addressed, whether King Charles and the couple have any further private engagements planned, and whether Meghan's reported talks over the Netflix acting role move any closer to a formal announcement now that the family has completed their relocation to Britain.