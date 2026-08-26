"Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups," the highly anticipated Kannada-language gangster epic starring Yash, is generating a wave of early buzz and mixed audience reactions ahead of its worldwide theatrical release Wednesday, Aug. 26, with advance bookings already surging past ₹45 crore across India.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, whose previous credits include "Moothon," the film marks Yash's first theatrical release since 2022's blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 2," a movie that helped cement his status as one of Indian cinema's biggest stars. That track record has fueled intense curiosity over whether "Toxic" can replicate the earlier film's commercial success.

According to Tehelka, as of 3 p.m. on Aug. 25, "Toxic" had already grossed ₹35.31 crore in Day 1 advance bookings across India, with more than 1 million tickets sold across 19,704 shows spanning all languages and formats. Including blocked seats, the total advance gross climbed to ₹45.13 crore, positioning the film as one of the highest advance-booking releases of 2026. Separately, the Indian Express reported that advance bookings were on pace to cross ₹50 crore, with early projections suggesting a potential opening day gross approaching ₹100 crore.

Set in post-independence Goa, the film follows a gangster named Raya navigating loyalty, morality and the pursuit of personal redemption amid a violent and jealousy-fueled criminal underworld tied to a powerful drug cartel operating behind the region's sun-soaked coastal facade. The story centers on a father-son conflict, with Yash taking on a dual role as both gangster characters, a creative choice that Variety highlighted in its coverage of the film's trailer. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, and carries a substantial estimated production budget of $60 million, according to IMDb.

Because official critic reviews remained under embargo until the film's actual release, much of the early public conversation surrounding "Toxic" ahead of its debut has come from social media reactions and audience commentary following premiere and early IMAX screenings. According to Tehelka, those early public talk videos described Yash's performance as "mind-blowing" and "career-best," with particular praise directed toward his commanding screen presence in the film's dual gangster roles. Viewers also singled out composer Ravi Basrur's background score and the film's overall ambitious visual scale as standout elements.

Read more The 10 Most-Watched Australian Movies of 2026 So Far, From Elvis Concert Films to Zombie Thrillers The 10 Most-Watched Australian Movies of 2026 So Far, From Elvis Concert Films to Zombie Thrillers

Not every early reaction was uniformly positive, however. Tehelka reported that some viewers flagged the film's slow pacing during its first half, along with what they described as a complex narrative structure, as potential drawbacks that could limit the movie's appeal among more casual, mass-market audiences accustomed to a faster-paced commercial genre film.

Rotten Tomatoes had listed the film as "Now Playing" with an initial single critic review noting simply that the film is "visually stunning," an early indicator consistent with the broader social media commentary praising the movie's cinematography and overall production scale, even as the platform's aggregate Tomatometer score remained limited given the small number of reviews posted ahead of the film's full worldwide release.

The film's path to theaters was notably long and complicated. According to India Today, "Toxic" underwent multiple delays before ultimately being confirmed for its August 2026 release window. The project was originally teased years earlier under a different working title, with reports as far back as 2023 referencing an unconfirmed "Yash19" project that eventually evolved into the film now reaching theaters. Deccan Chronicle additionally reported that Yash took the unusual step of personally stepping into the film's distribution process, while Cinema Express reported the movie had secured a ₹63 crore distribution deal specifically covering the Tamil Nadu market ahead of release, reflecting the scale of commercial expectations riding on the film.

"Toxic" is being released simultaneously across multiple language markets, with versions available in Kannada, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil, according to IMDb, reflecting the pan-Indian release strategy increasingly common among the country's biggest commercial productions in recent years, a strategy similarly employed for "KGF: Chapter 2" and other major South Indian film releases aiming for nationwide and international box office success. The film carries a runtime of three hours and 14 minutes and holds an "A" adult censor rating in India, according to the ticketing platform District, which also confirmed the film's international theatrical rollout includes premium formats such as IMAX and Dolby Atmos screens across major Indian cities.

Beyond India, "Toxic" has been positioned for a genuinely global release, with the film set to be shot in both English and Kannada and subsequently dubbed into multiple additional international languages, according to earlier reporting from The Hindu, underscoring the scale of the production's international ambitions from the earliest stages of development.

Given the film's substantial advance booking numbers, high-profile ensemble cast and Yash's significant star power following "KGF: Chapter 2," "Toxic" appears positioned for a commercially strong opening despite the mixed nature of some early audience reactions regarding its pacing and narrative complexity. With official critic reviews now set to be published alongside the film's Aug. 26 worldwide release, industry observers and fans alike will be watching closely to see whether the film's opening-day box office performance matches the scale of anticipation reflected in its record-setting advance ticket sales, and whether critical reception ultimately aligns with the largely enthusiastic early social media buzz surrounding Yash's dual-role performance or instead validates the more cautious concerns some early viewers have raised about the film's slower-paced first half.