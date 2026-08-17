'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Crosses $2 Billion Worldwide, Becomes Second-Fastest Film to Reach the Milestone

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LOS ANGELES — "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has crossed $2 billion at the global box office, becoming only the eighth film in cinema history to reach the milestone and the second-fastest ever to do so, trailing only "Avengers: Endgame."

The Sony and Marvel Studios release hit the mark after just three weekends in theaters, according to figures reported by Sony. The film added $70 million domestically and $118.7 million internationally over its third weekend, pushing its worldwide total to $2.022 billion. Domestically, the film has now earned $785.8 million, while its international haul stands at roughly $1.236 billion.

"Brand New Day" reached the $2 billion threshold in 17 to 19 days, depending on the counting method used by different outlets tracking the film's release, placing it firmly behind only "Avengers: Endgame," which reached the same benchmark in 11 days in 2019. By comparison, "Ne Zha 2" took 33 days to cross $2 billion, while "Titanic" took years and multiple theatrical re-releases to reach the same figure.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, the film opened July 31 with a record-setting single-day domestic gross of $168 million, the largest opening day total any film has ever posted in North America. The film's opening weekend brought in $355 million to $360 million domestically and roughly $927 million to $932 million globally, according to various outlets' reporting on the debut. It reached $1 billion worldwide in just six days, a pace second only to "Endgame's" own record run to that figure.

The film has continued to perform strongly in the weeks since its release, holding the top spot at the North American box office for a third consecutive weekend despite the arrival of new competition. Warner Bros.' dinosaur thriller "The End of Oak Street" opened in third place with a relatively soft $21 million, while Paramount's "PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie" debuted in fourth with $20 million. Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" held steady in second place in its fifth weekend of release, pushing its own domestic total past $500 million.

"Brand New Day's" third-weekend domestic total of $70 million marked the second-best third weekend in box office history, trailing only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which earned $90.2 million in its third weekend following its 2015 release. That comparison carries added significance given that "Brand New Day" is now also positioned to challenge "The Force Awakens" for the title of highest-grossing domestic release of all time; "The Force Awakens" currently holds that record with $936 million in North American ticket sales, a mark "Brand New Day" was tracking roughly 5.6% ahead of pace to potentially surpass, according to analysis from trade outlets monitoring the film's box office trajectory, though its performance during weekday screenings has shown some signs of slowing compared with its opening weekend pace.

"Brand New Day" now ranks as the eighth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, positioned just ahead of its own franchise predecessor, 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which earned approximately $1.92 billion during its theatrical run, and within close range of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War," which brought in roughly $2.052 billion. The film has also become the highest-grossing "Spider-Man" movie ever released and the first solo superhero film — as opposed to ensemble team-up films such as the "Avengers" franchise — to reach the $2 billion milestone.

Box office analysts and trade outlets tracking the film's performance have suggested "Brand New Day" is well-positioned to continue climbing the all-time rankings as its theatrical run continues. Some projections have floated the possibility that the film could eventually challenge the $2.5 billion mark, a threshold reached previously by only "Avatar" and "Avengers: Endgame" without adjusting for inflation, and that it could ultimately surpass more recent blockbusters such as "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Ne Zha 2" in the process. Whether "Brand New Day" could eventually challenge the $3 billion mark — a figure no film in history has yet reached — remains an open question that trade publications have flagged as one of the more closely watched storylines of the film's ongoing theatrical run.

The film's box office success has come amid strong critical and audience reception, according to reporting on its release, a combination that has helped sustain its momentum well beyond a typical opening-weekend surge. Its box office trajectory has also had ripple effects on the broader marketplace, with several other new releases struggling to gain traction in the weeks following its debut. Universal's "One Night Only" managed just $2.1 million in its second weekend for a 10-day domestic total of $9.8 million amid lukewarm word of mouth, while Searchlight's "Super Troopers 3" posted an even softer $1.4 million in its second weekend, bringing its 10-day total to $6.6 million.

The film's continued dominance at the box office arrives amid a broader competitive summer season for major studios, with Nolan's "The Odyssey" continuing to show notable staying power in its own theatrical run, and several other franchise and family-oriented releases, including "PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie," attempting to carve out box office space alongside "Brand New Day's" ongoing run.

As "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" continues its theatrical rollout across international markets, with the film now playing in dozens of territories worldwide, industry observers expect the film's box office total to continue climbing in the coming weeks, particularly as it maintains its position atop the North American box office chart heading into its fourth weekend of release. Sony has not indicated whether it plans to pursue additional strategies, such as an expanded international release or a theatrical re-release, to further extend the film's box office run, though its current pace suggests the film is likely to remain among the year's most closely watched box office stories through the remainder of 2026.